5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have been long term customers of Acura, and with our lease ending, wished to continue that relationship. We had understood that the 2020 version had a radically different infotainment/control center than what we were used to, so when we went to our dealer we asked for a demonstration while indicating that we were a bit nervous about it. The technician who our salesperson recommended to show us the new controls seemed rushed, and we were totally confused when we left.To make a long story short we decided that, unfortunately, the new Acura was not for us. Then, after looking at a number of other vehicles and deciding on a BMW I decided to give Acura another chance and went to a different dealer (Curry Acura). Our salesperson, Sal Costello was absolutely terrific. Not only did he not give us a hard sell, he spent a tremendous amount of time showing me and my wife the controls and how to properly use them. The decision to remain with Acura was then easy. And to make things even more positive, he gave us a better deal than our original dealer. I recommend Curry Acura, and particularly, Sal, without hesitation. Read more