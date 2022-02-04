Curry Acura
Customer Reviews of Curry Acura
Bought a 2019 MDX in 2019 and now bought a 2022 RDX from this dealership
The people at the dealership was sooo helpful especially Mr. Rey Garcia. This was my 2nd Acura from this dealership and from Rey Garcia. Rey and the dealership are highly recommended.
The people at the dealership was sooo helpful especially Mr. Rey Garcia. This was my 2nd Acura from this dealership and from Rey Garcia. Rey and the dealership are highly recommended.
Purchased MDX - Worked with Sal Costello!
Sal Costello is probably one of the best around. I've spoken with numerous other sales associates, across a number of brands, and Sal was really above and beyond. He was transparent on price and worked with us over the phone, which was great because we were not geographically close. Other agents would require us to be in the shop to talk numbers, and it's their loss. He also provided valuable insights into the auto market today, which were insightful and helped us make the right purchase. We look forward to working with Sal again in the future!
Easy to work with
I worked with Joe who made sure all my questions were answered. He was cordial and helpful and showed me all the numbers. I got a great car (MDX) at a great price. Trading in my old car was also easy! Would highly recommend this dealer!!!
Andrew is an Exceptional Sales Person
Andrew Uffenheimer’s focus on delighting each customer — paying attention to every detail in his purview — is a breath of fresh air. His caring, earnest, engaging and personable touch I have not experienced before with any other automobile sales person. I leased a 2020 Acura MDX from Andrew and look forward to leasing/purchasing other cars from him.
My new 2021 RDX
Curry Acura was great , Andrew Uffenheimer helped us to get the new car we wanted. Professional and prompt service. This was our second car from Andrew and I am sure we will go back to him again .
Excellent service
Curry Acura in Scarsdale has excellent service. My sales person Rey Garcia help to give me the easiest and best car buying experience. He was very knowledgeable and listened carefully to what I need in a car. He was about to deliver with the highest level customer service and care. I would highly recommend Curry Acura of Scarsdale and Rey Garcia as the salesman to go to for you needs.
Excellent Service
This was our second time leasing from Curry Acura, and they did not disappoint again. From the friendly service, easy negotiations, and quick turnaround on finalizing the lease and picking up our car, the whole process was easy and stress free. Highly recommend.
Excellent Experience and Car.
We had such an excellent experience leasing our Acura MDX from Sal Costello. He was extremely honest, knowledgeable and made us an offer we couldn't refuse. We have been leasing and buying Honda vehicles for over 30 years and decided after talking to Sal that we would upgrade to an Acura, and we are so happy we did! The transaction was very smooth and mostly done online due to the Pandemic which we so appreciated. Thank you Sal, we look forward to doing more business with you in the future. All the best, Maggi and Joe
Excellent Dealer Experience!
The team at Curry Acura is very professional and provided us with amazing service. Andrew and Yuri helped answer all of our questions and worked with us to find an amazing vehicle. Thank you!
Great Experience
Curry Acura is a class act. I was extremely pleased with the overall buying experience. I received a quote online and that is exactly what I paid when I closed the deal. Both Andrew and Dimitry were a pleasure to deal with. I’ll be back in a few years.
Best Experience Ever
I recently purchased a 2020 Acura RDX from Curry Acura. The people were welcoming and friendly. Andrew provides me with all the information I needed in order to make an informed decision. Furthermore, he was professional. Overall, I would rate my experience a 10 out of 10. I highly recommend Curry Acura and Andrew.
Buying an Acura
After 15 years it was time for a new vehicle. I looked at as many 3 row SUVs that I could find. I set my targets on a low mileage certified pre-owned vehicle. I saw many and I found the one i bought at Curry Acura in Scasdale. The buying experience is newer wracking but not with Sol Costello at Curry. I drove there to look at and close on 3 year old MDX. When I arrived Sol showed me a simllar model with lower mileage, a much better value. Sal may the most customer friendly auto sales person I encountered during the search. I believe I go the best value available and believe Sal is among the best auto professionals in the business. if in the market for an Acura. "Better call Sal"
Bueno Servicio
Jennifer es muy agradable!! Mi familia y yo estamos Happy por servicio y ella habla español es algo muy bueno y así podemos ir a servicio sabiendo que esta ella ahi para ayudar quien no puede entender english ! Thank you Jennifer.
Sal is the one to see at Curry Acura
We have been long term customers of Acura, and with our lease ending, wished to continue that relationship. We had understood that the 2020 version had a radically different infotainment/control center than what we were used to, so when we went to our dealer we asked for a demonstration while indicating that we were a bit nervous about it. The technician who our salesperson recommended to show us the new controls seemed rushed, and we were totally confused when we left.To make a long story short we decided that, unfortunately, the new Acura was not for us. Then, after looking at a number of other vehicles and deciding on a BMW I decided to give Acura another chance and went to a different dealer (Curry Acura). Our salesperson, Sal Costello was absolutely terrific. Not only did he not give us a hard sell, he spent a tremendous amount of time showing me and my wife the controls and how to properly use them. The decision to remain with Acura was then easy. And to make things even more positive, he gave us a better deal than our original dealer. I recommend Curry Acura, and particularly, Sal, without hesitation.
Great Service
Sal is absolutely amazing, he’s a straight shooter and there is no dog and pony show with him. He gets you the price you want and I can attest to that, I had a great experience buying my RDX. He remembers your name and treats you like a person. He has a lot of knowledge about what he’s selling. I would recommend everyone to Sal and to get a vehicle from Curry Acura.
Knowledge, Care w/Loyalty Program at Curry Acura-the best!
I returned for the 3rd time to Curry Acura to trade in my 2017 MDX and picked up my new Acura TLX! My experience throughout the process was effortless!! Vanessa Franqui, my sales agent, was superb as always! She stayed in touch with me and followed up throughout my leased term and always offering her assistance to help if I have any questions. Parm was fantastic and finalized my finance paperwork in such a smooth transition that I couldn't be more content! Vanessa is exceptional and knows her stuff! After handing me the keys to my new TLX, she helped set up my new Apple Car Play and showed me the new tech gadgets that I didn't have before. The team at Curry Acura makes me feel at ease when it could be one of your biggest decisions you have to make. What tops of it all, I received follow up calls to make sure I am happy with my new car. I'm very satisfied and a happy customer and that's why I continue to return to Curry Acura years after years! I love the Acura loyalty program! Thank you!
Awesome!
It’s been a long time since we bought a car and we were definitely dreading the process. Andrew was outstanding and made us feel so comfortable. He ensured we had a great customer experience. We would definitely do business with Curry Acura again. Thanks Andrew & Parm!
Great, great
We had a great experience with Rey at Curry Acura in Scarsdale. He was candid, forthcoming and got us the answer when unsure. We got exactly what we wanted, without games, and with a quick turnaround. Great dealership.
Love me some Curry Acurra
Just picked up my new TLX A-Spec and couldn't be happier. This is my 3rd car from Curry Acura and I've never regretted my choice. Sal Costello our Acura Consultant has sold me my last 2 cars, he's well-informed, honest, helpful, professional and expeditious. Whether it be sales or service Curry Acura is top-shelf. I'm a tough lifelong NY'er, I expect alot and I'm hard to please nonetheless I'm nothing but happy with the treatment I've always received at Curry. I give Curry Acura two thumbs up, I have and always will proudly recommend them to friends and family...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales rating
Andrew at Curry Acura in Scarsdale was such a pleasure to interact with and so incredibly informative. As soon I arrived at the dealership and met with him, and especially during the test drive, I knew I was in good hands. He really is an Acura expert and was especially successful at explaining the ins and outs of the car on my level...someone who is not tech savvy nor someone who knows much about the ins and outs of a high quality engine and all of its components. My priority when looking for an SUV was safety and Andrews's confidence in the brand and reassurance about every safety detail made my decision that much easier. I love my new MDX and know that Andrew will continue to provide me with excellent customer service should I ever have a question or concern.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
acura
had such a good experience at this acura they helped me get into the car i wanted and did whatever that could to make it work for me! ask for Sal he is the best !!!!