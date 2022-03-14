1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My experience at Curry Body Shop was less than stellar. I had brought in my car for repair to my fender and bumper the week of November 6th. Geico had issued a check for $744 to fix it. It was returned to me with the bumper fixed correctly, but the fender was not fixed properly- I could see where they had to putty the molding. So, I had to return the car to them on November 16th to replace the fender because the crack on the fender could not be fixed. Geico had to reissued payment to replace the fender. I was informed on 11/21 that my car was ready for pick-up, so I arrived there at 4:30 p..m. However, the fender was not aligned with the rest of the car, the interior lining of the fender was not clipped on properly, and the headlight sensor was on. I had to wait an additional hour for them to fix it. The manager and staff initially gave me the car without doing a quality check, and this is unacceptable. Therefore, I will not use this body shop again. Read more