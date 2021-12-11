DELLA Toyota
Customer Reviews of DELLA Toyota
Great experience and easy transaction!
by 11/12/2021on
Worked with Heather Garrow on a purchase. Transaction was over the phone since I live 2 hours away from the Della Toyota-dealership. Heather was quick and accurate with all the questions I had, and gave me the extra time required for a long distance sale. Exceptional experience 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Communication
by 03/09/2022on
Don't shop at Della Toyota in Plattsburgh! Why? We have been talking with them since yesterday morning. Donna told us she would cover our Ferry Fee, that was a negative upon arrival. We called before leaving St Albans to ensure the vehicle we had been talking about was still there and available. Donna had confirmed by phone that it was there and that it would be available to purchase as soon as we got there. That was also a negative after consulting with Alex. Then Alex tried talking us into getting a different vehicle that was 6 to 9 thousand dollars more and in a similar size we currently have. We emphasized that we were looking for a more fuel efficient vehicle. Thank you for wasting my time and money!
Easy, No High Pressure Sales
by 10/31/2021on
Jon Peacock is a very patient, helpful and competent salesman. He really knows his way around all Toyota models. He has a way of making you feel like you’re buying a vehicle instead of being sold a vehicle. No high pressure sales tactics were used. Really enjoyed working with him.
2021 Toyota Rav 4
by 10/11/2021on
I just purchased a brand new 2021 Toyota RAV4 from Heather Garrow from Della Toyota in Plattsburgh New York. Heather did an outstanding job and the only thing I had to do was sign the documents she took care of everything for me. I couldn’t of asked for a better service, thank you Heather for everything you did for me. If anyone’s looking to purchase a new or used vehicle call Della Toyota and ask for Heather Garrow in Plattsburgh New York and I know she will take great care of you just like she did me. I would like to say purchasing my brand new RAV4 was the absolute best service from Heather, Thank you very much.
The Peacock!
by 04/14/2021on
After years of buying vehicles from a well known dealership out of New Hampshire and Maine, I decided to try and shop local. I live about an hour outside Plattsburgh. I am someone that has never enjoyed doing the 'dealer dance'... you know, the one where you look at a vehicle, pretend you're not interested, the sales guy quotes you a price too high and acts like they are doing you a favor. You then have to leave and they call you a few days later and say the famous line... "what is it going to take to get you in a new vehicle today?". To say the least, I was shocked at Della. I called on a Friday afternoon and just asked for someone in sales to see what they had in stock for 2021 Tacoma's. That's when I met Jon Peacock. He said he had a few and asked when I would like to come in. I showed up at 9am the following day. I test drove one truck and I didn't like it. I asked about another one, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR5 in Super White. Jon said "no problem." There was absolutely no pressure. There was no fake "I have to go talk to my sales manager", Jon was honest, upfront, and funny. 85 minutes later I had bought the truck from him. I'm not sure why I waited so long to shop locally at Della. Fear of not getting what I wanted.. maybe. On the final day I went to pick up the truck and sign the papers, everyone was happy and cheery that I did business there. There was no pressure on buying what I felt i didn't need with the extras. Outstanding service from everyone I dealt with.
Fantastic Experience Buying our 2 New RAV4s
by 05/13/2020on
Thank you, Della Toyota for our first-ever 2020 Toyota RAV4s!! We were so excited for you to work with us in securing this vehicle-our first RAV4. We looked at various dealers in three states, and found Della Toyota to win us over! Their organization, expertise, amenable personalities, and value of our trade-ins and pricing were just phenomenal. They even stayed late, stood out in the rain, and had an amazing disposition during the spring of 2020 during our nation's state of affairs. We are very much looking forward to working with Della Toyota for all of our vehicle's needs and in four years when we purchase another 2 new Toyotas. Thank you, to the Della Toyota team who worked with us- Donna, Gary, Jerad, and Mitch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Dealer & Sales Rep. who goes the extra mile w/o having to ask them to !!
by 12/15/2013on
Della Toyota/Scion is the best new/used car dealership I have had the opportunity to work with in years. John K. the sales rep I had went beyond his job description to make the deal. John made me feel part of his family just as the other staff members did. When calling to ask who was underwriting my loan so I could share this with my insurance company John said that he would call them with that data the day of delivery because the finance dept manager was working to get me an even better interest rate. I had already been approved and accepted the payment, but Della wanted to get it even better, that was such a nice feeling to not only say they cared but their actions backed up their statements. I was happy with my rate, but they wanted to get it even lower. That's unique in this economy for my rate was already better than my last loan. Maybe they were trying to get it lower than at my credit union that was offering 3.29%, that would be nice. Della Toyota/Scion has become neighbors with their Honda store being just next door. I asked John my sales rep whom I began talking with about a year ago, and he has sent me a ZERO pressured email almost every month to simply check in and see how I was doing. That says alot to me, and he was very accepting of my putting off trading for a few additional months each time I would reply. Upon returning from our test drive, I asked John after they had already approved my loan if I could get them(Della Toyota) to throw in at no added expense to me a rubber trunk tray & 4-new mud flaps, and he said he would check, and excused himself for about 3-min., returning with a yes we can do that as long as you don't mind coming back in a few days later in the week to have the flaps installed & trunk mat put in. Of course I said I would be glad to come back in to get them installed. Della & John K. have earned both my respect & trust which is so important in todays business world. So if your in need of a new or gently used vehicle, as well as CPO vehicles, call or check in with John K. @ Della Toyota/Scion in Plattsburgh, NY, for they will treat you with respect and care plus they will help you purchase/lease the next vehicle for you &/or your family. They have earned my business going forward. Makes me wish I would have started buying my imported brands from them yrs ago, as thats my loss!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Perfect relaxed professional and unequaled dealership with unequaled deals
by 10/06/2013on
Hello Terry, my name is Eric Wamsganz from Saranac Lake NY. My wife Lori and I recently spent the entire summer looking for a specific vehicle but not limited to the Dodge Caravan. We cautiously dissected the market entertaining every deal under the sun ie; WOKO Sunday morning flea market, private ownership via newspaper, flyer, radio adds, roadside, and the obvious, dealerships both local and abroad. What really came as a surprise was our out of the blue stop at Della Honda one day a month ago that brought our search to a halt. More specifically, our first casual step through the front door of Della Honda. First things first that did not make me want to take and do an about face from yet another hundredth salesperson was Wayne. His undiscriminating and relaxed approach was both non-aggressive and inviting. There was an instant feeling of not turning my back on him but surprisingly my comfort level in turning to him. This was a breath of fresh air in the world of dealer rep vs. the daunted customer. He makes a person take interest instead of taking a hike. The continuous comfort level step by step as we journeyed through preliminary steps actually perked my interest level enough to go out and get my wife who was a notorious parking lot car sitter in our frequented stops from dealership to dealership. It was at that point where Wayne was charismatic enough to hold her interest that I knew, this might be it, a long journey possibly enters hope of accomplishment. He took us through each step flawlessly, professionally, and mostly, relaxed but yet with a sense of leadership the whole time making us feel as if we could not pass up a deal like this that only comes up once in a lifetime. Seamlessly my step though the door that day all the way to gracing my wife's attention right down to his ability to understand that I would not take a high percentage loan. His feet hit the ground running and never stopped until we drove out with an extremely low mileage vehicle with a stomping the competition financed rate loan. And all because Wayne has the ability to make me, the customer who said no to dozens and then some offers, feel like I was the one in control in the comfort of his home. With out argument, we drove away with a vehicle that was unequaled in the market. And I had the numbers filed away to prove it, the experience of recent history as we scowered the market for a better rate a better deal. Who knew that deal was sitting right there inside a place we drove by continuously, and it is my firm belief that this deal never would have materialized if Wayne had not been just inside the door to greet me. Thanks Wayne for your superior guidance and leadership in helping my family from start to finish with professionalism and comfort while introducing us to the family of Della Honda. We look forward to our families next purchase and only hope that your unequaled salesmanship will still be available. Sincerely, Mr. and Mrs. Eric Wamsganz
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Poor Customer Service; Don't Buy Used Car
by 04/22/2013on
In June 2012 I bought a 2009 Scion Xd certified used car; nice little car with 35,394 miles on it. Did not expect to pay $1301,50 in February for repairs. I have faithfully maintained the car. When the check engine light came on Della diagnosed the problem as a defective vapor canister. Della advised the repair was not covered under either the emissions warranty or the 1 year, 12,000 mile warranty. Sadly I had only 1,491 miles over the 12,000 mile warranty. I thought surely Della would make some adjustment under the circumstances. The General Manager ignored a very polite letter, 2 phone calls left on his voice mail, and another follow-up letter. I am very disappointed in this dealership. I won't buy another car from them. Della purchased the Toyota dealership from Garrand's in Plattsburgh. I have purchased several Toyota models, new and used from Garrand's and was always treated as a valued customer. It should not matter if you buy a used car nor a new car, your dealership should take care of you, and certainly not ignore you!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
