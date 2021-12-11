2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hello Terry, my name is Eric Wamsganz from Saranac Lake NY. My wife Lori and I recently spent the entire summer looking for a specific vehicle but not limited to the Dodge Caravan. We cautiously dissected the market entertaining every deal under the sun ie; WOKO Sunday morning flea market, private ownership via newspaper, flyer, radio adds, roadside, and the obvious, dealerships both local and abroad. What really came as a surprise was our out of the blue stop at Della Honda one day a month ago that brought our search to a halt. More specifically, our first casual step through the front door of Della Honda. First things first that did not make me want to take and do an about face from yet another hundredth salesperson was Wayne. His undiscriminating and relaxed approach was both non-aggressive and inviting. There was an instant feeling of not turning my back on him but surprisingly my comfort level in turning to him. This was a breath of fresh air in the world of dealer rep vs. the daunted customer. He makes a person take interest instead of taking a hike. The continuous comfort level step by step as we journeyed through preliminary steps actually perked my interest level enough to go out and get my wife who was a notorious parking lot car sitter in our frequented stops from dealership to dealership. It was at that point where Wayne was charismatic enough to hold her interest that I knew, this might be it, a long journey possibly enters hope of accomplishment. He took us through each step flawlessly, professionally, and mostly, relaxed but yet with a sense of leadership the whole time making us feel as if we could not pass up a deal like this that only comes up once in a lifetime. Seamlessly my step though the door that day all the way to gracing my wife's attention right down to his ability to understand that I would not take a high percentage loan. His feet hit the ground running and never stopped until we drove out with an extremely low mileage vehicle with a stomping the competition financed rate loan. And all because Wayne has the ability to make me, the customer who said no to dozens and then some offers, feel like I was the one in control in the comfort of his home. With out argument, we drove away with a vehicle that was unequaled in the market. And I had the numbers filed away to prove it, the experience of recent history as we scowered the market for a better rate a better deal. Who knew that deal was sitting right there inside a place we drove by continuously, and it is my firm belief that this deal never would have materialized if Wayne had not been just inside the door to greet me. Thanks Wayne for your superior guidance and leadership in helping my family from start to finish with professionalism and comfort while introducing us to the family of Della Honda. We look forward to our families next purchase and only hope that your unequaled salesmanship will still be available. Sincerely, Mr. and Mrs. Eric Wamsganz Read more