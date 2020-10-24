1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Please do yourself a favor and stay away from this particular Ford dealership. After happily agreeing on a price my husband and I were so excited that we never read the volumes of fine print as we were rushed through the paperwork. It wasn't until much later when we looked over something that just didn't look right, and upon further inspection we saw that they did NOT apply the manufacturer's rebate to the "sale" price!!! It was too late at that time, as we had signed the contract and were stuck due to our blind trust in the misleading and cheating team at Stevens 112 Ford. YES, we did indeed make an error by not bringing along an interpreter, a microscope, a magnifying glass and an attorney to read the paperwork prior to signing everything, HOWEVER, it was the responsibility and duty as honorable salespersons and Ford representatives to have honestly explained each and every line of the contract, and to have not stolen the $2,000 cash rebate that belonged to us, and not kept the money for themselves. They made a huge profit by screwing us over, and I'm sickened by it. There's nothing that we can do about it, but hopefully this review will stop at least one sale. Best of luck to you, and please purchase anywhere else. And read the fine print!! (oh, Dave was the Manager and Keith was the salesperson at the time, September 2014). They also sold us the car at full MSRP (even though they lied about that as well) in addition to keeping the rebate, so we really got suckered! I found Edmunds.com too late, but now I'm prepared for my next purchase. Read more