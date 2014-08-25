5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was looking to buy a 2013 Ford F150 and went to Schultz Ford Lincoln in Nanuet, NY. I was met at the door by salesperson Edward and he listened to me as I listed the options that I was interested in for my purchase. He found a vehicle was available in their considerable inventory that exactly met my requirements. I was given a fair trade-in for my old truck (2003 Chev. S-10) and great price on my new F-150. The knowledgeable sales staff were all extremely helpful and polite. They answered any questions and showed me where the service and parts departments were located for future service requirements. This was the most stressfree vehicle purchase I have ever had. I would recommend this dealer to everyone that would like to be treated with respect and receive a great deal from a full service dealership. I have told both friends and family to make this the first dealer to visit the next time they are ready to buy a vehicle. I'm sold on Schultz Ford Lincoln in Nanuet, NY.