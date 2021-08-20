Major World Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Major World Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
They should be called Major Fraud!
by 08/20/2021on
I had an insulting and shocking experience at the Major World Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM I selected a Cherokee Lux on Major World website and came in to discuss a purchase. I was referred to the sales person Jordan Minister. After a long negotiation and a usual going back and forth between me and his manager, he offered me a good deal that I accepted.. However, while Mr. Minister was preparing a sales contract, I noticed that some features in the vehicle in his proposal looked wrong, such as his offered vehicle had 2.4L engine instead of 3.2L, a pre-installed feature in Cherokee Lux. Then I realized that he sneakily swapped a car on me and gave me a cheaper model, without even mentioning it. I confronted him and requested to speak with the manager named Garry. To my complete shock, instead of apologizing for the grave "error" on the sales person's part, the manager publicly humiliated me and kicked me out of Major World. He said that he “did not want to deal with people like me who accused Jordan, who made a small mistake”. After being caught red-handed with essentially an attempt to defraud me, they did not even have a decency to apologize. Do yourself a favor and buy your new Jeep somewhere else. It's an awesome company, it's an awesome car. If you absolutely have to buy from Major World, check everything twice - these people went very low in trying to take advantage of me. Finally, do not just take my word for it, read Better Business Bureau report (which I should have read too), they were found guilty of “using deceptive and illegal practices”.
Excllent
by 02/17/2017on
They got me approved after a car accident thanks guys nash anf the crew
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEWARE! Bait and Switch [non-permissible content removed]
by 01/09/2017on
I contacted the dealer after finding a "too good to be true" vehicle, a 2005 Yukon XL Denali with 66K miles for 11,000.00. I contacted the dealer, and they said it was still available, so I filled out the credit form and was prequalified to purchase the vehicle. All that was left was to test drive it. Heres the best part, I let them know I was driving up from Baltimore Maryland, approximately 4 hours away, and asked them to hold it, and that I would even leave a deposit if that was required. They said they would hold it no problem, and we setup an appointment for the following Sunday for me to drive up and test drive it/purchase it. Saturday night at 7:30, I get a call from Yomarie Rodriguez, confirming my appointment, and letting me know the truck was waiting. I rented a car one way from Baltimore to New York, and drove 4 and a half hours to their dealership. On arrival, I was informed the vehicle had been sold, and that they never hold vehicles for anyone and since I had driven all that way, they had a couple of other cars to show me.....I let the sales guy know, that I wasnt interested in anything they had. They didnt even bother apologizing. I got back in my rental car, and drove the 4 and a half hours back home. I am pretty sure they could care less about losing one customer, but If someone reads this and decides not to do business with them, they might get the message.
Good Experience
by 12/04/2016on
I had a great experience...i dealt with Jamie and the process was painless.Good guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Used Car Dealer in the World
by 11/20/2016on
I have been driving car since 2004 and this has been the worst dealer I have ever been. Sales Person Kevin Brosi was [non-permissible content removed] and treated me like animal. I saw some good car deals in their website and made a trip from NJ but when I went there, This Guys said these car on special offers are not in good condition and they are all wrecked that's why they are cheap. I went with 6 Stock numbers and This Guy could not even find one in the parked area. As soon as they found out that I wanted to pay cash, and not run my credit, they just wanted me out from there. I cant believe THAT SO CALLED SALES MANAGER, Kevin Brosi can treat their customer like this. He couldn't find any car that I was looking for and just wanted to show some other Wrecked cars to prove that with that price I can only bad cars. I was humiliated and treated badly just because I was looking for the cars which were listed as a special deal. I tried complaining about this guy but no one seems to care. why would you work there if you don't like what you do and don't want to help your customer. I am sure this guy is not happy with his life and trying to punish their customer but you know right next day, I bought 2015 Toyota Camry SE in 15K from somewhere else which was even better deal and I am happy with my life. This guy will have bad day everyday and make sure that others who will deal with him will have the same, [non-permissible content removed].
The best experience
by 11/03/2016on
I went to the dealership on a rainy day , but unlike the weather the service was wonderful. The salesman that assisted me was Victor he was very pleasant and patient . He answered all my questions in full detail ..... (I asked about a hundred question) I left there rolling out with my Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. I will definitely recommend friends and family to come to this location
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 09/20/2016on
The salesman was kind and helpful and understood our needs. He worked with us and gave us the best deal possible
Car service
by 08/31/2016on
the service they very fast .. u dnt need to wait hours to get your car back Very happy with there job . .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep service
by 08/30/2016on
The time to resolver my mechanic request was better than the standard time. Well organize and the customer service was good. I'm glad you open Saturdays
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 08/13/2016on
Customer service and wait time were more than satisfactory. I would only add, waiting area could be cleaner. But definitely not a deal breaker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales and Leasing
by 06/10/2016on
Went to dealership to lease a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Sebastian salesman was really great and I had a lease quote from their dealership from 5/15 and they matched the lease and in about 4 hours i drove off with my 2016 Wrangler Sort Unlimited. Thanks guys for great sales experience!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT EXPERIENCE!
by 05/06/2016on
My salesperson Sebastien was amazing! He was welcoming, courteous, professional, thoughtful, patient and helpful. Although I didnt get the car I originally wanted, he worked with me to find one that I am truly happy with, and dedicated quality time to ensure that my transactions were completed as smoothly as possible! Sebastien made my experience at Major World a very pleasant one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
E the salesperson
by 05/02/2016on
Great service from this gentlemen very informative and helpful in the process . Have maximum effort to insure me the customer was happy and satisfied and didn't take no for a answer from the bank which was greatly appreciated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beware!!!
by 04/16/2016on
I brought a new Charger Scat Pack from Major World the second week of March. Saying it was a nightmare would be an understatement. At first the salesman George Flores was very professional and seemed nice. However, after I took the car home I realized that the white paint on the Charger had been damaged by the tire shine used by their detailing people. At first they said they would fix the damage, but after it became clear they would need to repaint parts of the car they stopped returning my calls. Only after threatening to write bad reviews did George and Kenny (the manager) call me back. In all my car spent nearly one month at Major World and its still not right. If this wasn't bad enough after I received the car back I reviewed my dash cam video and saw that they were actually driving my car around. They took it to Burger King down the street and had lunch! In total it looks like they put 30-40 miles on my car during the time I left it with them. Needless to say I won't be buying another car from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
marco the best !!!
by 10/31/2015on
thanks Marco you are the best seller,my car its great end nice ,the car match w me do well,thanks buddy!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Overall pleasing experience
by 09/08/2015on
My wife and I leased a Durango from Major World Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Our sales executive was Mino Park and his service manager was Jennifer. We were pleased with their level of knowledge and personal skills. We did not feel pressured or bullied into making a decision we were not comfortable with. They worked late into the evening to make sure our car was cleaned and detailed before taking delivery of the vehicle. They remained in contact with us after the deal was completed to help with our wheel locks and informed us of other possible add ons to the vehicle. We really appreciated their hard work and customer relations. We would recommend this dealership to our family and friends. Richard and Patricia Cintron
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional experience
by 08/03/2015on
My sales representative at Major World, Omar A Cordoba, made the car buying process a truly satisfying and rewarding experience. Mr Cordoba's vehicle knowledge and positive interpersonal skills are remarkable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best first Car Buying Experience!!!!
by 08/01/2015on
Thanks to Mino and Justin, didn't feel pressured or rushed and made my first car purchase easy. Very professional and didn't tell me what I wanted to hear just to get a sale but walked me thru the entire process. I will definitely come back for my next big purchase!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
prompt and efficient
by 07/29/2015on
My experience was excellent. I spoke with Marco Correa on the phone and he quickly helped me find the right car for me at the right price. Then at the dealership, he was prompt and professional. Could not ask for a better experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great place where we found our new car
by 07/26/2015on
Very friendly, non pushy dealership. They had a huge selection and Mino, our representative was friendly, informative, and helped us select the best financing options that worked for us. We Never felt pressured, just well taken care of and they offer a great service package. We love our new car- thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great service
by 07/22/2015on
my sales man MINO PARK is one of the best sale man i evevr meet and saying tht about a saleman is very rare cuz i had horrible experiences b4 he made sure i got wht i wanted and could afford he work with me 110% of the way i jus love tht guy i will reccomed anyone to major world and to see MINO cuz he is one in a million. CUSTOMER JUDY BROWNE
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments