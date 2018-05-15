5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I hate buying cars new or used. I always feel Im being led down guillotine lane. No matter what you read, how smart you are, youre going to walk away with some bruises to say the least. However, I think I found a a much more pleasant path with no bruises, Enterprise Car Sales. I was told about them by a friend who is a real stickler so I decided to visit the Huntington NY facility. First off, its not just the inventory that is at the visiting facility, its country wide. Once you visit, they will show you how to work the Enterprise web-site if you already dont know. All vehicles on the site have a free Car fax to view along with other great data you will love to include a great buyer warranty, free! When you are finally ready just walk in, no games, nothing hidden, no trumped up costs (no pun intended) and no after market hazing however, an appointment is always a better way to go. The whole staff is very friendly and the place is spotless. I must say it has now been 2 months and we love our car and the whole gang at Enterprise, we are going back for number 2 shortly. Our Sales associate was Connor Oglesby and he couldnt do enough before as well as after the sale, very impressive and down to earth. Our Assistant Sales Manager who handled the payment, DMV, in depth warranty and other important goodies was Marabelle Rigaud she was fantastic as well. Trust me, you will love the whole gang and no more walk down guillotine lane. I myself still cant believe it, no more car buying jitters. Read more