Enterprise Car Sales Huntington
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Huntington
The place to go.
by 05/15/2018on
I hate buying cars new or used. I always feel Im being led down guillotine lane. No matter what you read, how smart you are, youre going to walk away with some bruises to say the least. However, I think I found a a much more pleasant path with no bruises, Enterprise Car Sales. I was told about them by a friend who is a real stickler so I decided to visit the Huntington NY facility. First off, its not just the inventory that is at the visiting facility, its country wide. Once you visit, they will show you how to work the Enterprise web-site if you already dont know. All vehicles on the site have a free Car fax to view along with other great data you will love to include a great buyer warranty, free! When you are finally ready just walk in, no games, nothing hidden, no trumped up costs (no pun intended) and no after market hazing however, an appointment is always a better way to go. The whole staff is very friendly and the place is spotless. I must say it has now been 2 months and we love our car and the whole gang at Enterprise, we are going back for number 2 shortly. Our Sales associate was Connor Oglesby and he couldnt do enough before as well as after the sale, very impressive and down to earth. Our Assistant Sales Manager who handled the payment, DMV, in depth warranty and other important goodies was Marabelle Rigaud she was fantastic as well. Trust me, you will love the whole gang and no more walk down guillotine lane. I myself still cant believe it, no more car buying jitters.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly and Attentive, Painless Car Buying
by 05/09/2018on
I had a wonderful experience buying my pre-owned vehicle with Cassandra, Conner, and Malcolm out of the Huntington, NY location. They were attentive, thorough, and very professional. They weren't pushy or "sharky" or interested only in selling me what they wanted to get off their lot, which is a major turn off for me when going to dealerships. Although I think I will have this car for quite some time, at this point, I would absolutely return to Enterprise Car Sales in a heartbeat for any future car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 04/18/2018on
I recently purchased a used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan from my local Enterprise sales location. It was one of the easiest and most pleasant car buying experiences I have ever had. I had been looking online for about a year, and found that Enterprise offered a much greater choice of used vans than any local new car dealer could offer, covering pretty much every equipment level and range of mileage. Their prices were as good as any local dealer, and included a good 1 year power train warranty. The buying experience was a pleasure, with absolutely no pressure from their staff- in fact, everyone I spoke with was incredibly friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Such a great experience!
by 11/14/2016on
The people at this Enterprise were very accommodating and easy to work with. They delivered what was promised, on time. I cannot say enough great things about this team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/22/2016on
We bought our new GMC Terrain at Enterprise Car Sales Huntington, NY. It could not have been easier. Thank you Dani, Xavier, and Marabelle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good Value
by 11/17/2015on
Very satisfied with price paid for 2014 Ford Edge purchased from Enterprise. Sales staff very friendly and went out of their way to meet my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blue Moon
by 12/08/2013on
At least three friends of mine recommended I check out Enterprise Car Sales when the time came that I needed to find myself a reliable used car. I was skeptical at first, but the more I looked into it, the more impressed I was with the Company. So when my old car died, I submitted an email inquiry to Enterprise Car Sales asking a lot of questions. I received a follow-up phone call from Ed G., Manager of the Huntington branch, within 24 hours. From that first call responding to my email inquiry to the moment I drove my 'newly purchased' car off their lot, the Enterprise Car Sales Team in Huntington, NY made this car-buying experience a seamless, pleasant, experience that I can't praise enough. [HTML removed]
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a car should be this easy everywhere
by 10/29/2013on
We bought a Chevy Equinox yesterday from Enterprise Car Sales in Huntington, NY. We got there mid-morning and drove off in our car at 3 pm. They have a nice selection of makes and models, all relatively new, and in good condition. And they were willing to go to other Enterprise dealers if we wanted a car from one of their other sites. They arranged financing and got us a better deal than our credit union had offered. I am very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
