  Enterprise Car Sales East Elmhurst

Enterprise Car Sales East Elmhurst

108-14 Astoria Blvd, East Elmhurst, NY 11369
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales East Elmhurst

12 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Evelyn14 on 06/16/2019

Had a great experience at the Enterprise Car Sales at the East Elmhurst location. Shavar Evans made the whole experience a positive stress free experience. Thank you Shavar Evans

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Where's the option for a billion stars?

by sheenapugh on 05/21/2018

Where do I even start... if I could give 20 stars I would. Ok so even before I stepped into the building I dealt with someone name William. I initially called to inquire but thereafter he just continued to follow up. Diligent but not pushy, no pressure and as nice as they come. It seems as if their motto is were all a team because when I entered the dealership I was greeted with the same sentiments. I did not have an appointment (please dont do this guys &#61514; ) but they still accepted me and was so friendly and accommodating. Fast forward.. my sales rep was Jean and he was amazing amazing amazing!! He answered EVERY question and concern I had and was BEYOND patient...and again no pressure. We came to an agreement on the car I wanted and started the paperwork. I left the dealership (it was closed by this time) but changed my mind on the car I wanted. I called Jean and asked if I could see another car and he sacrificed his time to make sure I left happy, content and satisfied. In the process of wrapping everything up I met Michael (I believe the district manager) who was just as down to earth as can be. He too sacrificed his time and did it with a genuine smile. If he was a bit frustrated I would have never been able to tell, he was just as amazing. This was the best best best best best car experience I could have every asked for. I cant even believe they still have people like this. This type of customer service is beyond amazing and sooooo refreshing. I would refer any and everyone to this dealership. They are fair, the prices are right and the customer service is top notch. Thanks team!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Expierience

by lunamad on 10/23/2017

As a first time car buyer, Enterprise staff made it so easy to purchase a car. They were able to get me approved for a car loan from MCU at a low rate. Friendly environment and very informative about the policies.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trade in is a scam

by Amanddan on 09/23/2016

Great place to buy a car, but NEVER trade in there. I went based in a promotion that involved trading in your car and they would give you Kelley Blue Book plus $750. Well, KBB valued my car at $3475 in fair shape (not good or better, just forwhich is where it fell when you answer KBB questions on condition. That would give you trade in of$4225 right? Nope! $50 + $750 pro.otion for a total of $800. Gotta love it. I had bought another car here previously and was satisfied bit dis not trade in. Would never ever ever consider this place if you want to trade in. At least do not expect them to honor their promotions. Good luck all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Desmond Tracey

by Desmond22 on 02/10/2016

My first experience with enterprise car sales108 Astoria Blvd THE staff are very friendly and professional i trade in my car for another those used car are so clean thanks Cheyennet

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

the best experience

by Georcrux on 12/27/2015

it was great experiense at enterprice used car lot at 108-14 Astoria Blvd. East Elmhurst NY 11369 jose del rosario was great fast and on point and cheyenne sge was really nice work with me and with my budget and i got my 2015 mazda in no time ready to drive out the lot got rid of my small coupe and get somethibg so fun and comfortable to drive thank you guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service/experience

by Louie_14 on 12/27/2015

After trying multiple dealerships, decided to try Enterprise and...the process was smooth with no gimmicks. Steven was very helpful and knowledgable. Jose assisted with finalizing the deal. All in all, my wife and I are completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time car owner.Great experienced indeed :)

by casylony22 on 11/21/2015

As a young couple and new immigrant here in America we have mixed emotions how to make negotions and look for the best deal in buying a used car. enterprice elmhurst make it so easy and fun with. Special thanks to Jose and Aaron who makes it possible with no hassle or not giving you second though at all on buying the car. Thank you guys Good job and thanks for the snacks :). By the way our Fiat 500L is a head turner everybody says its unique and one of a kind. Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

awesome

by fiberform78 on 10/14/2015

Jose and the staff are a pleasure to deal with. This is my second car buying experience with them and intend to do so again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent service

by deross62 on 12/05/2014

The staff was excellent in seeing me through all phases of my purchase, my hats off to them great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience from first contact through sale

by AlwaysAngeleno on 06/18/2014

Pedro C was outstanding and professional as he worked with me and my family through a delay in the title transfer to help us get a car we love, at the no-haggle price that was the factor that drew me to Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent purchase experience!

by locommish on 06/02/2014

Bought a Ford Escape and have never had a better experience purchasing a car. Not only did they make the buying process simple - handling all the paperwork - they also gave us a fair price for our trade in. Quality & service - great combo!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

