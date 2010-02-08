3.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First I would like to say the saleperson was honest, truthfull and did whatever was neccessary to make a person confortable in the buying experience. Unfortunately the dealership was not. Once they get your money they forget about customer relations. 1. I ordered a rear camera and paid $800.00 after two weeksof backorder I cancelled. I gave them three days to issue a check, no check, they gave me a lame excuse that no runner to deliver check. 2. They overcharged for the plates by $187.00. Did not get that check yet. Another lame excuse have to wait for check from Registry. This is fair warning. I had no one to alert me. If you go to them and get the same run around, Shame on you Read more