Tate Branch Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

4123 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tate Branch Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2010 dodge

by fargo2 on 08/02/2010

First I would like to say the saleperson was honest, truthfull and did whatever was neccessary to make a person confortable in the buying experience. Unfortunately the dealership was not. Once they get your money they forget about customer relations. 1. I ordered a rear camera and paid $800.00 after two weeksof backorder I cancelled. I gave them three days to issue a check, no check, they gave me a lame excuse that no runner to deliver check. 2. They overcharged for the plates by $187.00. Did not get that check yet. Another lame excuse have to wait for check from Registry. This is fair warning. I had no one to alert me. If you go to them and get the same run around, Shame on you

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
