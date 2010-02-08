Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Tate Branch Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Tate Branch Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Visit dealer’s website 
4123 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tate Branch Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
3.5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2010 dodge

by fargo2 on 08/02/2010

First I would like to say the saleperson was honest, truthfull and did whatever was neccessary to make a person confortable in the buying experience. Unfortunately the dealership was not. Once they get your money they forget about customer relations. 1. I ordered a rear camera and paid $800.00 after two weeksof backorder I cancelled. I gave them three days to issue a check, no check, they gave me a lame excuse that no runner to deliver check. 2. They overcharged for the plates by $187.00. Did not get that check yet. Another lame excuse have to wait for check from Registry. This is fair warning. I had no one to alert me. If you go to them and get the same run around, Shame on you

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
13 cars in stock
0 new13 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes