My '07 Camry was totaled out 2 weeks before Xmas so I needed another car right away. The car rental guy suggested Enterprise Sales & I told him I would never buy a rental car, people beat on them. He assured me they have the best inspection, the best this, the best that..blah blah. He put me in touch with Matt L who should not be permitted to sell cars ever again but then again their Mgmt. lies just as bad, if not worse, than he does. This was the most awful car buying experience I have ever been a part of in the 30 yrs I've been driving. The incompetency is overwhelming. I told him I didn't care about "bells & whistles" I only needed 2 features for medical reasons, ONLY 2 things: #1- power seats w/lumbar and #2 -: power moonroof. I was lured into the office by him by telling me he had 2 Camry's for me to look at since it was the car I wanted again. Turned out, he never had any Camry's to show me & didn't "remember" telling me that the day before. uh duh... Their lot had no other cars with the 2 features I needed & in my price range so he searched the US inventory (he needs Hooked on Phonics or glasses) and said he found the "perfect" car. A 2016 Malibu LTZ with power seats w/lumbar & power moonroof. I asked him multiple times to confirm it had those things and he said absolutely it does except for 1 problem; the car was in CT, not NJ. I offered to pay for a flatbed tow truck to bring it in ONE WAY so no more miles would be put on it, I had to be at work in 4 hrs. & I didn't want anybody driving it. Matt L person guaranteed me the car would be ok because HE was personally driving it in from CT to NJ & he was leaving right now". I confirmed before walking out that it had those 2 features as they are non-negotiable. I wasn't asking for 10, 20, 30 things..only TWO!! 5 hours go by & Matt calls to say the driver is stuck in traffic. What driver?? Why is he in the office & not behind the wheel of my car?? This guy actually believes his own lies & doesn't care who he throws under the bus. He said his Mgr. Amy wouldn't let him go & made him stay and make phone calls. Wouldn't you guys as the customer expect to be told who is driving your car? Who gave and unauthorized person permission to drive a car I signed for? Again, he said Amy. I got a msg at 9:30 p.m. that my car arrived and he got it detailed and it's ready to go. I told him to keep it, I already missed work that night, it was freezing & I was not going to be outside in that cold doing the transfer & told him he needed to bring me the car himself the next day. Keep in mind, this lying you know what, is over 6' tall. I was already emotional from his lies about driving my car in from CT, blaming the Mgr. for allowing somebody I did not authorize, to drive the car 62 miles here, and from my only child, my son, who I raised alone, leaving for the Navy last year and this was 4 days before Christmas. He pulled in my parking lot, & I was emptying the rental car very upset that the car I raised my son in was now gone & tried so hard to take the 3 "Proud Navy Mom" stickers off of the totaled car, but was only able to salvage one of them. The first thing I did when he pulled in was go to the back of the Malibu and did stuck my 1 wrinkled torn Navy Mom sticker to the back of the Malibu and then I heard Matt L say "I have to tell you something" knowing how utterly upset I was over my son being gone, the car I loved being gone, and he said "The car DOES NOT have a moonroof". I was so irate I could not stop screaming & crying and having a panic attack and this guy thinks it's ok to bring a car I DID NOT sign for, to my apt??? I was devastated because there is no way this guy did not know there was no moonroof. He had the car in his possession over 24 hours, he is over 6' tall, he drove the car, he took the car to the store and he never noticed there was no hole in the roof? He didn't notice the sun was not shining in? He inspected it upon arrival from CT & he didn't try the moonroof buttons to make sure they worked??? Oh yeah, there were NO buttons!! I got scammed so badly. He told me to just rip up the paperwork and return the car, but no way was I going through the car buying process again. There were no Malibu's in the entire US inventory with a moonroof. Isn't that a clue that this one wouldn't either? Didn't he call the lot in Connecticut to make sure the car matched what he said the inventory list described? He had to know it didn't have a moonroof so I was scammed. He said he didn't notice until the 4 mile drive from his office to my apt. Yeah right. They couldn't find a car to switch this out with that I approved of so until I decided, I had to drive this car in freezing weather, with all 4 windows open so I didn't have panic attacks. The Manager Amy gave me options that were not feasible as I was NOT starting over somewhere else, I was not taking a car that Edmunds rates at a 2.3 & I was not happy about an after market feature put in. The Tri-State area Regional Mgr Mike C contacted me and I was so irate by then, he was giving me no options diff than the ones Amy was giving me & I had every right to be irate & crying. This man, the person Enterprise hired as the Regional Mgr. yelled & screamed at me so loudly I heard his spit hitting his phone!! This is how they are treating a customer when this all could have been avoided if the incompetent salesperson made ONE phone call!! While driving the car it sounds like a tidal wave is under the hood, the car would "buck" when it drove, the oil level was at 54%, the tires PSI were 32, 39, 29 & 53, the lumbar was broken & the Auto Stop would act up badly. Reluctantly I allowed them to make arrangements for an after market moonroof to be installed BUT ONLY under 2 conditions: #1 - I was to be told the inches the moonroof would sit from the windshield so I can check it online BEFORE any work was started & #2 - It would take 3 days to complete & I needed it done by 3 p.m. Friday as I planned on driving to Florida to show up on my son's doorstep as I my health is not great & Matt, Amy & Mike all knew I wanted MY car with me in FL. Not a loaner, not a rental, I wanted the freedom to come & go as I pleased. Amy confirmed verbally & in writing that both conditions would be met. I dropped the car off on Tues 01/02 & she drove it to Goodyear (their mechanic) to get it pre-certified & repairs made & she said she was personally driving it the next day to Coachworks in Lodi NJ for the moonroof. By 2 p.m on Weds I have not yet rec'd the specs where they were going to start the moonroof so I contacted Amy concerned about the completion date since they didn't start by the p.m. and Amy told me THEY STARTED ALREADY!! I COULD NOT BELIEVE THIS! Mgmt was trying to remedy the fact I was sold a car under false pretenses, only by making matters WORSE! She allowed them to start work on this car without sending me any specs! I am livid! I told her if that roof is not where it is supposed to be I am not taking the car. I told her I would be there Fri to pick it up and she emailed me on Fri it would not be done until Mon. Now heartbroken! I could not go to FL to try & see my 19 yr old son & don't know if I will ever see him again. Mon I rec'd an email that the car won't be done until Tues & Amy had nerve asking 2x's what time I would be there to get the car! I am not working around their schedule. They are a disgrace to the industry, I had to hire a lawyer & am going to the media!! 