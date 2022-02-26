Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Planet Honda

Planet Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
2285 Route 22 West, Union, NJ 07083
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Planet Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Go elsewhere

by Leo on 02/26/2022

They offer low prices on truecar and then bump it up once you come in (in my case by 3K) by adding useless options. Unless you like it when a car salesman plays games with you go elsewhere, there are many honda dealerships in the area.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
239 cars in stock
0 new140 used99 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for