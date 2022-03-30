Skip to main content
Spirit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1945 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spirit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unhappy with Spirit Dodge

by Mrs Smith on 03/30/2022

Still unhappy with Spirit Dodge. We have been trying since January to get our refund for the GAP insurance that we purchased for the vehicle that we purchased from Spirit April 2019. We only had the vehicle for 2 years until fall of 2021 - therefore we have a refund due and Spirit does NOT seem to want to get a refund processed for us. I will continue to leave negative reviews until we receive our refund. It's now been weeks since our last conversation, this time with Chet and still NO refund!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
37 cars in stock
0 new0 used37 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
