1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

🚨Stay away from this dealership!!!! They will Promise you everything in the book to just get you to come in. I traveled 2 hours thinking I was picking up a car that day that did not happen I sat down with the finance manger ready to sign when he told me I had to put Down more money then what I was told before I got there. They will trick you and lie to you. When I asked how will I be getting back home they said they would reimburse me for the Uber I take back don’t forget I live 2 hours away. I haven’t seen a reimbursement check and it’s been over a week already. And the sales manger Erick he’s not so honest when trying to talk to him and he blocked my number and told me he’s not reimbursing me. If you want to be lied to and tricked then go to this dealership. Stay away far away from them!!🚨 Read more