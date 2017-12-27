1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It all seemed great. We bought a used 2008 Jetta. They really pulled some strings to get us in the car. They helped us out with our credit problems. They gave us a 30-day power train warranty, but we turned the $500 additional warranty because we could not afford it. Well, we have had the car 2 months to the day and the last week it has been undriveable because it just died and we had to have it towed. Now we have $500 worth of repairs to pay for that we cannot afford. We called them for help and they sent us to the finance person who pretty much blew us off and sent the call to the service people,who obviously could not do anything without her say so. So thanks for nothing VW of Salem County! Read more