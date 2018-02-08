1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM HERE!!! I brought a car from here in November 2016 and had issues from the first week. Don't get me wrong the Customer Service is excellent but that is not what you are purchasing. The engine has been replaced and now the transmission is going!!!!! I work hard and purchasing this car was a major purchase for me I trusted I was getting a reliable vehicle from a reputable Company. I cannot believe the piece of crap and nightmare this has been for me. This car has been broken down much more than it has worked and I have only had it for a year!!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!!!! Read more