Enterprise Car Sales Iselin

449 State Hwy 27, Iselin, NJ 08830
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Iselin

10 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5

by Maddy117 on 08/02/2018

Experience was positive; great; knowledge of Anita was above and beyond;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by James E. H on 07/31/2018

Great D J he was not a fast talker his personality was great he showed that he cared

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BUYER BEWARE

by ALIHUNT on 12/29/2017

DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM HERE!!! I brought a car from here in November 2016 and had issues from the first week. Don't get me wrong the Customer Service is excellent but that is not what you are purchasing. The engine has been replaced and now the transmission is going!!!!! I work hard and purchasing this car was a major purchase for me I trusted I was getting a reliable vehicle from a reputable Company. I cannot believe the piece of crap and nightmare this has been for me. This car has been broken down much more than it has worked and I have only had it for a year!!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What a pleasure!

by eln12658 on 12/05/2017

Anita was amazing! No pressure from anyone! Every person that we met were very nice. Anita called when she found a car we were looking for. We took a test drive, she answered questions, was up front about everything, was so informative and was a pleasure to deal with!! When we picked up the car she surprised us with a big green bow and a red carpet! A few days later she called to ask how we liked the vehicle so far-now that is the way all dealerships should be!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by MarkM1950 on 11/23/2017

Enterprise representatives were extremely helpful. They made the car buying experience as hassle-free as possible. This is my 3rd vehicle I've purchased from Enterprise & I will go back when I need another car. Thank you for all of your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nisson Versa

by mariebob on 10/10/2017

From the moment we first arrived, without calling first, we were treated with respect. DJ listened to all of the specifications we had -- hatchback, four-door, automatic windows & mirrors, driver's seat had to high enough, seat back had to be able to be straight up. He only showed us one car that didn't match because he did not understand how high the driver's seat had to be. He searched for what we needed and spent his Saturday afternoon going to get it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise car purchase

by ddana347 on 05/26/2017

Enterprise is the best place to buy a use car. No sales pressure or haggling to buy anything at all. The hold staff was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Oretta is amazing!

by tokwemba on 04/01/2017

In December 2016, my father and I went to the Enterprise dealership to find a car, after my old one was totaled. From the minute we spoke to her, I felt very welcomed and safe in her hands! She is an absolutely wonderful and helpful woman! Any question you ask, she will answer with gratitude and joy. Oretta, thank you so much for your kindness and dedication to not only your work but to helping your clients! You're amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied Buyer

by MGales407 on 11/22/2016

I had a very good experience in buying a car through Enterprise. It was my first time and I believe I would buy this way again. Everything went smoothly, the cars that I saw were very nice and my sales person was very personable and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car shopping expereince...easy as 1,2,3!

by Tlier715 on 09/24/2016

I walked into Enterprise in Iselin and was immediately welcomed warmly by Oretta and her friendly staff. Oretta made me feel at home and explained the car buying process enterprise offers to me without leaving out any details. I am now the proud owner of a 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport and i couldn't have done it without her help. Thanks Oretta!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

