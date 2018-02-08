Enterprise Car Sales Iselin
5
by 08/02/2018on
Experience was positive; great; knowledge of Anita was above and beyond;
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 07/31/2018on
Great D J he was not a fast talker his personality was great he showed that he cared
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BUYER BEWARE
by 12/29/2017on
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM HERE!!! I brought a car from here in November 2016 and had issues from the first week. Don't get me wrong the Customer Service is excellent but that is not what you are purchasing. The engine has been replaced and now the transmission is going!!!!! I work hard and purchasing this car was a major purchase for me I trusted I was getting a reliable vehicle from a reputable Company. I cannot believe the piece of crap and nightmare this has been for me. This car has been broken down much more than it has worked and I have only had it for a year!!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
What a pleasure!
by 12/05/2017on
Anita was amazing! No pressure from anyone! Every person that we met were very nice. Anita called when she found a car we were looking for. We took a test drive, she answered questions, was up front about everything, was so informative and was a pleasure to deal with!! When we picked up the car she surprised us with a big green bow and a red carpet! A few days later she called to ask how we liked the vehicle so far-now that is the way all dealerships should be!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/23/2017on
Enterprise representatives were extremely helpful. They made the car buying experience as hassle-free as possible. This is my 3rd vehicle I've purchased from Enterprise & I will go back when I need another car. Thank you for all of your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nisson Versa
by 10/10/2017on
From the moment we first arrived, without calling first, we were treated with respect. DJ listened to all of the specifications we had -- hatchback, four-door, automatic windows & mirrors, driver's seat had to high enough, seat back had to be able to be straight up. He only showed us one car that didn't match because he did not understand how high the driver's seat had to be. He searched for what we needed and spent his Saturday afternoon going to get it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Enterprise car purchase
by 05/26/2017on
Enterprise is the best place to buy a use car. No sales pressure or haggling to buy anything at all. The hold staff was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oretta is amazing!
by 04/01/2017on
In December 2016, my father and I went to the Enterprise dealership to find a car, after my old one was totaled. From the minute we spoke to her, I felt very welcomed and safe in her hands! She is an absolutely wonderful and helpful woman! Any question you ask, she will answer with gratitude and joy. Oretta, thank you so much for your kindness and dedication to not only your work but to helping your clients! You're amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Satisfied Buyer
by 11/22/2016on
I had a very good experience in buying a car through Enterprise. It was my first time and I believe I would buy this way again. Everything went smoothly, the cars that I saw were very nice and my sales person was very personable and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great car shopping expereince...easy as 1,2,3!
by 09/24/2016on
I walked into Enterprise in Iselin and was immediately welcomed warmly by Oretta and her friendly staff. Oretta made me feel at home and explained the car buying process enterprise offers to me without leaving out any details. I am now the proud owner of a 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport and i couldn't have done it without her help. Thanks Oretta!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments