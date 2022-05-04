Customer Reviews of Freehold Ford
Freehold Ford and my sales person, Yvonne Bermudez was perfect.
by 04/05/2022on
Freehold Ford and my sales person, Yvonne Bermudez was perfect. This is the 3rd Mustang I have leased from Freehold Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying out my lease
by 03/20/2022on
Nyheem was very helpful and very pleasant to work with and the gentleman who did the finance work was as well but I do not recall his name.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 03/13/2022on
My experience was great all around from the sales service to the vehicle price. This is my second time buying from freehold ford and my first from Phoenix LaRocca. I’ll be back to freehold ford and Phoenix LaRocca again for the next one. Thanks again freehold ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Freehold Ford-Best of the Best
by 03/05/2022on
John Marotta Jr, and Phoenix were great, listened to our needs and provided various solutions. We have purchase multiple vehicles, always a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
YOU'VE TRIED THE REST NOW BUY FROM THE BEST : ))
by 02/28/2022on
I never expected to drive home in a few hours with the truck of my dreams, Color ,model everything is perfect. Thank you to A +++ Salesman PHOENIX LAROCCA for this sales experience. Phoenix , your knowledge , patience , expertise and team work with Diane And special thanks to Mike made this happen. I can add I heard the FREEHOLD FORD ad on Thunder 106 : ))
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Find at Freehold Ford
by 02/22/2022on
I went to Freehold Ford to find a part but instead found an F350 dually that I have been looking for. Aiden was an awesome no pressured, professional salesman that helped me through the process. Thank you for your support, I love the truck and would definitely buy from Freehold Ford again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mike was 100% pro ! Sales Mgr. was an asset ; business mgr a assett
by 02/19/2022on
It was a pleasant experience ! I had sold cars myself in my life ; the team at this dealer knew their stuff ;professional , and did what needed to be done and we purchased a new car from Freehold right off the floor. My only objection was the biz mgr was wearing a Dallas hat !😊
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Leasing
by 02/12/2022on
Extremely helpful Friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Freehold Ford was a great experience!
by 02/03/2022on
Mike G at Freehold Ford was a pleasure to work with. He is very knowledgeable at what he does and was prepared with all my paperwork for my sale, which got me in and out fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
What a dealership!
by 01/26/2022on
As a 1st time buyer with Freehold, I couldn’t ask for a better salesman than Phoenix. He knew exactly what I wanted. The whole process was a great experience. I ended up getting 2 vehicles with Phoenix. Dealing with Phoenix, there is no doubt I will continue trusting Freehold ford
Great F 150
by 01/24/2022on
I was able work out a problem with the dealership. Make sure you get paper copies of all documents. Read them carefully before signing.
World's Worst Dealer
by 01/19/2022on
I purchased the F1500 Hybrid from Freehold Ford. It was the color I wanted and had all of the safety equipment I was looking for. I took it for a 75mile trip and it performed with no issues. The Blue Cruise was incredible. The only thing that I regret was buying the vehicle from Freehold Ford. I sent an email to Freehold Ford on 1/6 saying that I was interested in a vehicle but was not willing to pay over list. I received an email from a salesperson who said that the price was negotiable and the price list was only an asking price. I went to the dealership on 1/10 and met with a salesperson. I took the vehicle for a test drive and when we went back to the dealership I said I was interested in the truck. After a long wait the sales manager came back with a lease price and a monthly payment price. No mentionof the sales price. I offered to put more money down and after awhile the sales manager came back with another monthly payment . I asked about interest rate and was told I would find out after the paper work was completed. There was no mention of a price or how many months the loan was for. I then mention I had a Ford employee pin number and was told Freehold Ford does not accept Employee pin numbers. The monthly price seemed reasonable at the time but on my way home I realized how bizarre the situation was. When I got home I sent emails to everyone telling them I wanted to cancel the purchase. I received a call from the dealership verifying my request to cancel. I canceled . 10 minutes later I get a call saying that the owner told them that since I put a deposit down they were to sell me the vehicle at list price. I agreed to purchase the truck at list. The next day I stopped in and did some paper work. I was told I couldn’t take the vehicle because it was recalled. The best part is I would find out the details of the purchase details when I picked the vehicle up. Over the next couple of days I emailed requesting a price. I did not receive a price . When I picked up the truck I still did not get a price. I still do not know how much I OVER paid for the truck after being told they would sell it to me for list. Maybe the employees should have Read the Freehold Ford Promise. I believe they took advantage of me by not providing me with a detailed purchase agreement. I did make a mistake which would not have been corrected had I received the pricing information I kept asking for, but never provided. Had I been provided with the final cost I would have found the mistake and made changes. Your sales team certainly did not keep promises made or commitments such as purchasing the vehicle at list price. Forget about keeping everything transparent and accurate I believe your salesperson did everything possible to keep things vague by not providing hard copies of documents. You figure how many people will go home and print out the documents? I have dealt with many dealerships over the years but have never dealt with any dealership like Freehold Ford. Again my biggest mistake was buying a vehicle from Freehold Ford. In closing if your empolyees adhere to your promise maybe your customers would be more than a one time customers. With all types of reviews on social media, I would think your sales reps would be much more transparent in providing satisfactory service and forthright information when requested.
2021 Bronco at MSRP! NO HAGGLE! Easiest Purchase Of Vehicle Ever!
by 12/30/2021on
The title says it all, Freehold Ford took care of me better than I could have imagined. And all I want to say is a huge thank you to my sales person Aiden Witteurongel, sales manager Sean and Bronco Specialist Mike Killerman for helping me secure my 2021 Bronco Badlands. It was a struggle to get this beast but it was worth it. Freehold Ford did the honorable thing and sold me my reservation on my Bronco at MSRP, not a penny over. I am fully aware they could sell it from underneath me and get over 15K more for it but to my surprise they didn't even haggle me on the price. It was the easiest and most straightforward purchase of a vehicle of any dealership I have ever experienced. After dealing with Freehold Ford, I will only recommend people to them for their future purchases so they can have the same experience as I did and not feel like they are getting taken advantage of unlike other dealerships that I cannot to mention.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Another Amazing Experience
by 12/10/2021on
Freehold Ford Family has once again exceeded expectations in so many ways. As a returning customer it’s truly a pleasure to know that the staff at Freehold Ford continue to improve and strive for excellence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2nd Time at Freehold - Best choice
by 12/06/2021on
I came in on 12/4/21 to talk with Yvonne regarding my current lease. I was very close to my lease miles but still had a year left on my lease. Yvonne was able to have my vehicle appraised and it appraised for more than what I owed on my lease. I was able to use that money towards my new Truck. Yvonne was patient, knowledgeable and straight to the point. I love working with Yvonne and her Team. Everyone was so nice and made us feel like family. I will definitely be back when it is time for my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Can't ask for more.... Excellent customer experience
by 11/29/2021on
Ordered my Mach E GT online and selected this dealer for delivery. Having read many bad reviews on Ford dealers in general, I was always skeptical during my car build wait process how my experience would be with Freehold Ford dealership. But to my surprise, they've exceeded my expectations far beyond and I must say this is one of the best experiences I had with auto shopping in last 2 decades. Josh Rapach is a great sales person and is very knowledgeable in EVs. Before I left the lot, he ensured I am fully setup with tech advanced car. Finance is a straight forward and very simplified process. To the fact that this dealership is a family owned and they didn't try to upsell any junk plans for me to buy. That's the best part.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
As Always....Great!!!
by 11/19/2021on
I have been going to Freehold Ford for almost 20 years for both sales and service. I have never had a bad experience. On this visit to purchase a Pre-owned Explorer, I was helped by Yvonne Bermudez. It was a great experience from beginning to end. She was pleasant, made sure to answer all my questions and was a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/13/2021on
My husband and I went to different dealers when we started to do our research, not knowing anything about the process, other dealerships disregarded us. Karen took the time to educate us, provide all information and answered our questions. At the moment, we weren’t ready to make a deal but we returned to her 2 months later and Karen Lignelli and the team helped us a lot. We financed our car and so far, we are very happy with our purchase. We will need to get another car in a few months and plan to return to Hyundai Freehold and work with Karen. We had a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Terrible dealership
by 11/05/2021on
This dealership is absolutely terrible!! They tried to bait and switch a Facebook deal I responded to. They gave me terrible rates, stole $4,000 from me, and terrible trade in value! Don’t waste your time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 11/04/2021on
I Highly recommend Yvonne Bermudez, she is very friendly and so professional. Great service from everybody
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Ford Dealer Around
by 10/15/2021on
I’ve had three cars from Freehold Ford, two of which I bought on my own. The customer service there is awesome. This time around, I was a little overwhelmed having to find a new car, and Naheem helped answer all my questions, addressed all my concerns, and even stuck with me when I had difficultly choosing between two cars. Lonnie in finance was just fantastic, and Josh taught me all I needed to know about how to work my new car. Hopefully I won’t have to get a new car in the near future, but if I do I know it’ll be from the fantastic salespeople from Freehold Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments