I purchased the F1500 Hybrid from Freehold Ford. It was the color I wanted and had all of the safety equipment I was looking for. I took it for a 75mile trip and it performed with no issues. The Blue Cruise was incredible. The only thing that I regret was buying the vehicle from Freehold Ford. I sent an email to Freehold Ford on 1/6 saying that I was interested in a vehicle but was not willing to pay over list. I received an email from a salesperson who said that the price was negotiable and the price list was only an asking price. I went to the dealership on 1/10 and met with a salesperson. I took the vehicle for a test drive and when we went back to the dealership I said I was interested in the truck. After a long wait the sales manager came back with a lease price and a monthly payment price. No mentionof the sales price. I offered to put more money down and after awhile the sales manager came back with another monthly payment . I asked about interest rate and was told I would find out after the paper work was completed. There was no mention of a price or how many months the loan was for. I then mention I had a Ford employee pin number and was told Freehold Ford does not accept Employee pin numbers. The monthly price seemed reasonable at the time but on my way home I realized how bizarre the situation was. When I got home I sent emails to everyone telling them I wanted to cancel the purchase. I received a call from the dealership verifying my request to cancel. I canceled . 10 minutes later I get a call saying that the owner told them that since I put a deposit down they were to sell me the vehicle at list price. I agreed to purchase the truck at list. The next day I stopped in and did some paper work. I was told I couldn’t take the vehicle because it was recalled. The best part is I would find out the details of the purchase details when I picked the vehicle up. Over the next couple of days I emailed requesting a price. I did not receive a price . When I picked up the truck I still did not get a price. I still do not know how much I OVER paid for the truck after being told they would sell it to me for list. Maybe the employees should have Read the Freehold Ford Promise. I believe they took advantage of me by not providing me with a detailed purchase agreement. I did make a mistake which would not have been corrected had I received the pricing information I kept asking for, but never provided. Had I been provided with the final cost I would have found the mistake and made changes. Your sales team certainly did not keep promises made or commitments such as purchasing the vehicle at list price. Forget about keeping everything transparent and accurate I believe your salesperson did everything possible to keep things vague by not providing hard copies of documents. You figure how many people will go home and print out the documents? I have dealt with many dealerships over the years but have never dealt with any dealership like Freehold Ford. Again my biggest mistake was buying a vehicle from Freehold Ford. In closing if your empolyees adhere to your promise maybe your customers would be more than a one time customers. With all types of reviews on social media, I would think your sales reps would be much more transparent in providing satisfactory service and forthright information when requested. Read more