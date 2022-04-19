1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My first experience with Albrecht and I found INFINITI of Nashua to be borderline criminal. They insisted on taking a $500 deposit for a car that I was returning to complete the paperwork for the next day. The $500 was never deducted from the total price of the vehicle and never refunded to the card. After the sales rep Amine dodged numerous calls and ignored my texts I started leaving voicemail for various sales managers. Never received a call back. It took a month of chasing people to have the money refunded. When I asked if they would've ever refunded the money if I hadn't wasted hours following up on it, sales manager Dave simply said 'no'. If you buy a car here count on: 1) a ridiculously low trade in appraisal 2) they WON'T LET YOU PAY CASH- literally would not sell me the car unless I agreed to five months of financing 3) the most obnoxious warranty sales pitch that you'll ever endure 4) so many delays in the registration that you will be forced to drive the car illegally 5) completely unresponsive service and spending hours of your life following up on every detail after purchase. Most importantly count on bringing a calculator to check every number they try to quickly breeze by you. Or just buy a car somewhere else. Kelley wasn't bad. Read more