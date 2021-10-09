Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Nashua
Sandy is the reason this place gets a 5star
by 09/10/2021on
This has been my best car buying experience ever and it’s only because I coincidentally met the best sales person I have worked with named Sandy. She made the process truly painless and fast! I filled out the basic paperwork and told her how much I wanted to pay per month, she did not waste my time and showed me the two cars that made it easy to choose. Sandy worked with the manager and the finance person to make sure I was where I wanted to be. In fact I had just moved to NH, and Sandy worked her magic to allow them to release my car without a NH license (but with other paperwork). If I could I would give this review an extra star for Sandy and her professionalism. Thank you for my first Infiniti purchase.
Do not buy from Infiniti of Nashua
by 09/30/2021on
Do not buy your car from Infiniti of Nashua. I purchased a certified 2019 QX50 with around 26,000 miles 60 days ago. It broke down less than 24 hours later then again less than a week later. Now a warning light is on intermittently. In the shop 27 out of 30 days of ownership. The GM would not buy back or swap the car out for another on the lot and told me that cars break down and they fix them, thats why they warranty them. Unfortunately a warranty does not replace all the time I lost and confidence in this vehicle. Not to mention roadside assistance allowed the car to sit over night on the side of the road for 22 hours... buy from a dealer who will stand by what they sell. The GM and sales department at Infiniti of Nashua will not.
Horrible After Sale Service
by 07/24/2021on
Should be less than 1 star. Car buying experience was good, car itself was great. Unfortunately it was totaled in an accident. Attempting to get refund of pro-rata portion of the GAP Insurance and the Extended Warranty from the Finance Department has been beyond awful. 4 Months of emails that went unanswered, wasted time, and empty promises of resolution. Had to resort to sending emails to the entire senior management team and the CEO. Emailed Infiniti Consumer Services to get anything even acknowledged. Still, not resolved despite promises. Final email today to include the NH Consumer Protection Bureau and a news channel that assists and airs unfair business practices. Would never deal with them again, and unfortunately the same ownership group owns all other Infiniti dealerships in my area.
Kwaku
by 11/12/2020on
Quick and efficient with the work that needed to be done at a reasonable price. Was given a rental to go about my business while they sorted out my car. Staff was courteous and straight to the point about what needed to be done to fix the problem. No funny business. Can't complain.
Excellent Service
by 10/20/2020on
This is my Second time visiting service of Infiniti Nashua . My service advisor “ Kristin “ is the best advisor I have ever met. She took her time to explained everything about the car , She managed a loaner car every time I was there . She is very polite and knows what she is doing . Would definitely recommend her for the service . Thank you Kristin for making my trip easy ❤️❤️❤️ Five star ⭐️
Infinity of Nashua
by 10/13/2020on
We had our QX 60 at the service department today. Victor Pena is our service advisor. He always goes above and beyond to accommodate us, get our car serviced, and communicate with us. The whole department are top notch professionals.
Service
by 10/12/2020on
Went in to get my car detailed and the service was great! My car was like brand new and the girl who took all my info, I believe her name was Kristin, was very nice and made sure I was completely happy with my service before I left. Great service and will recommend!
Incredible service
by 02/10/2020on
This experience with Sandy has been like no other. Her geniunous, relatability and kindness allowed me to trust her to sell me the car of my dreams. She did not stop till I drove off the parking lot.....Sandy's personality and likeness is a rare find and I'm glad the Gods were on my side when I walked into infinity ....I will definitely tell everyone I know!!!
Great experience. Thank you Michael!
by 09/29/2019on
After visiting several dealerships in the area, I’m glad My family and I stopped At this infinity dealership. Michael, the sales person there, Was fantastic. He was professional, patient, and knowledgeable. He really took out all the preconceive notion’s I had about car sales people - Not just by his words, but his actions. My wife and I felt like we were listened to. Of the 6 car sales people that we met on our car buying journey, he was the first one that we felt was passionate not only in closing a deal, but also to help us feel reassured all along the way. Buying a car is a big decision. It can also be intimidating for us who do it only every few years at most. Kudos to staff and the managers at this Infiniti dealership for making this process comfortable. I look forward to doing business with Michael again in the future , And highly recommend him to any of you out there looking to buy a great car from a genuinely nice and honest salesman. HH
Criminal
by 08/29/2019on
My first experience with Albrecht and I found INFINITI of Nashua to be borderline criminal. They insisted on taking a $500 deposit for a car that I was returning to complete the paperwork for the next day. The $500 was never deducted from the total price of the vehicle and never refunded to the card. After the sales rep Amine dodged numerous calls and ignored my texts I started leaving voicemail for various sales managers. Never received a call back. It took a month of chasing people to have the money refunded. When I asked if they would've ever refunded the money if I hadn't wasted hours following up on it, sales manager Dave simply said 'no'. If you buy a car here count on: 1) a ridiculously low trade in appraisal 2) they WON'T LET YOU PAY CASH- literally would not sell me the car unless I agreed to five months of financing 3) the most obnoxious warranty sales pitch that you'll ever endure 4) so many delays in the registration that you will be forced to drive the car illegally 5) completely unresponsive service and spending hours of your life following up on every detail after purchase. Most importantly count on bringing a calculator to check every number they try to quickly breeze by you. Or just buy a car somewhere else. Kelley wasn't bad.
Infiniti Car
by 07/18/2018on
Infiniti of Nashua is a best in class dealership. The salesman and general manager were responsive to all of my questions as I worked through the car features vs price point that I wanted and could afford. They helped me understand their sales and service model, and were willing to go above and beyond with their explanations to ensure I felt comfortable with the car buying experience. It was a pleasure getting honest and forthright answers to my questions. When I arrived to pick up my car, it was clean, gas tank was filled, and my home address was programmed into the Nav System. The salesman, Keith, went through all of the car features and patiently explained a few of them more than once as I learned how to set up and use the car features to customize what I wanted to display. Everyone was friendly and customer oriented. As I drove out of Infiniti of Nashua, I knew that it wasnt just about the car sale, but more about how they could satisfy me for the long term.
Awesome
by 07/10/2018on
The entire staff was really efficient and friendly trade offs were available for options. No pressure was applied. Financial options were available and fair. I love my car and am very happy with the dealership I purchased it from
Excellent Service and Professional, Friendly Staff
by 06/25/2018on
I have been to Infiniti of Nashua a few times for regular maintenance like oil changes and minor out-of-warranty repairs. From the moment I pull my car into the service drop-off area to the time I pick my car up, it has always been a pleasant experience. I feel like my business is appreciated by the way the staff treat me. Dennis Matteau, the service consultant, has always helped to get my car back in proper working condition. He's a no-nonsense, yet friendly and professional gentleman. He always makes sure I am happy as a customer. Thank you, Dennis, and your crew/staff members for taking care of business by taking care of me.
Chris Bergeron
by 06/23/2018on
I had done research before coming to infinity of Nashua, and knew the car I wanted to look at. Chris was very professional and easy to work with. Was not a typical pushy salesman, thankfully. He made it all very easy.
New Infiniti Q50
by 05/27/2018on
Just picked up a new vehicle this weekend at Infiniti Nashua. Kudos to Brendan and the team for making it a positive experience from start to finish. Definitely recommend the dealer and Brendan!
Purchased infinity qx30
by 05/23/2018on
Henry thank u so much for helping me make the right choice for my car. U did an excellent job introducing me to your inventory and giving me great instructions. Really appreciate your help.
Amazing
by 05/21/2018on
Hi I just wanted to say thank you to Tony Tripari. He was friendly, personable and made my tough situation of trading in my lease from a different dealer so easy. He worked with me and got me into exactly what I wanted. We got along very well also a dog lover. He is an asset to your dealership. I will definitely buy my cars from him again and refer everyone to him for future purchase. He completely understand what you want and delivers. I wish more dealerships had more people like him that took the time to help instead of saying no cant help you..I went to three dealerships and they all said no too soon but Tony said let me see what we can do. Huge difference. Plus he wasnt pushy he was very informative. Thank you Tony you will see myself and my family and friends for cars. Thanks
Chris B was awesome!!!
by 05/19/2018on
Chris B was very patience, accommodating and actually listened to what I was looking for. Ive been shopping around for weeks and he was by far the best that Ive dealt with!
A great experience
by 05/19/2018on
I recently bought a used car from Infinity of Nashua and have nothing but good things to say. The dealership gave us a fair price and took care of a minor issue after the purchase with no hesitation. Our salesman, Tony T. was helpful and responsive.
Excellent Car Buying Experience!
by 05/15/2018on
I recently worked purchased a pre-owned Nissan Maxima Platinum from Infiniti of Nashua and had a great experience. I have purchased 7 new or pre-owned over the years and the differentiator for me was my salesman, Brendon McGuire. Brendon was very knowledgeable about my vehicle and helped answer any questions I had. He of course ensured it was the right deal and car for me, but the reason why I gave my experience 5 stars was how attentive and responsive he was throughout the car-buying process via phone, text, and email. He worked directly with the service dept to ensure my questions on the car were answered, worked directly with my insurance company on new coverage, and ensured all parties were ready so that I could sign and finalize the deal efficiently. One of my concerns being from MA was obtaining new plates and registration quickly and he stayed on top of progress while updating me so that I could enjoy my new car right away. I plan on doing business with Brendon again and will also be recommending my friends.
Very satisfied!
by 05/12/2018on
The saleman that I dealt with was amazing! He made my first car buying experience painless! Im loving my car, grateful for a smooth transaction and experience. Thank you brendan!
