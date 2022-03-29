Grappone Honda
Customer Reviews of Grappone Honda
Review of recent purchase
by 03/29/2022on
I worked with Brittany from Grappone Honda in Concord, and she was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. She made this experience getting a new car easy and manageable. She was fun and amazing to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Just beware and check tires.
by 07/14/2021on
My 2020 brand new purchased car had 2019 tires on them and said I needed new tires at 14750. Replaced at 17379 due to leak in tire. One tire company said they probably put lease tires on a new car. Just to let others know and be aware. Of course Graponae denied it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Another Service Completed
by 04/05/2021on
Friendly & professional staff, comfortable seating
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Grappone!
by 04/05/2021on
Ben was not pushy at all. I liked the relax atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A different kind of car buying experience
by 04/04/2021on
Authenticity of sales person (Ben). No pressure. Friendly staff all around. Angela was super helpful and just wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Car buying experience!!
by 04/03/2021on
It was amazing!! Christy was so helpful and knowledgeable. She made the car buying experience easy and painless!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Inspection oil change
by 04/02/2021on
On time ,short wait not as long as anticipated.friendly and informative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service center
by 04/02/2021on
Cheerful helpful, staff, prompt service and reasonable prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/01/2021on
Helpful and respectful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A+ Customer service
by 03/31/2021on
Brittany was absolutely amazing and her customer service and willingness to go above and beyond did not go unnoticed! She made the car buying experience easy and exciting!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recent service
by 03/29/2021on
Pleasant staff answering the phone and at check in. Absolutely no high pressure to upgrade services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with my new car
by 03/28/2021on
I was listened to at each step of the process, My questions were answered immediately and accurately.I felt validated not placated no matter what my comments or concerns were
New car
by 03/27/2021on
Babu was very informative and knowledgeable
Very pleased with Grappone Honda
by 03/27/2021on
I like the lack of need to bargain. I got good advice and good service from the representative. Everything was smooth, friendly, and painless.
?
by 03/26/2021on
We felt that our business mattered.
Honda Service
by 03/25/2021on
1st class service over many years with numerous vehicles. They go above and beyond. Excellent service all-around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grappone - always a pleasant experience
by 03/25/2021on
Friendly staff, elaborate upon checkout on what was performed to the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased CR V
by 03/23/2021on
Low pressure.
Grappone Honda
by 03/21/2021on
Erick was very polite , explained everything out in detail. And overall did a fantastic job putting me in a car that I could afford , and appreciate. Thanks so much Erick !
Best of the best!
by 03/21/2021on
We loved how personable and reasonable everyone was. There was no pressure on us at all during the whole experience. Brittany was especially fantastic and helped us pass the time with wonderful conversation while we were waiting for approvals. Needless to say, your team has made us lifelong customers!
30 thousand mile maintenace
by 03/19/2021on
easy to make my appt. Since it was an all day thing, I was given a loaner car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
