Fletcher Jones Imports
by 08/11/2019on
My experience was extraordinary at Fletcher Jones Imports. It started off on line talking with Sal Cusco, who send me all the specs on the cars I was interested in. We drove to Las Vegas after talking with Sal. He meet us showed us the car; he was very busy, but still took time to make sure we were taken care of. Sal is a pleasure! Took it for a test ride; car is awesome. Next, meet with Evan Hoff to do the paperwork. Evan explain all the options & was a pleasure to work with, also. Very enjoyable person. They had the car clean & full of gas for us to take. Before we left A very cute & knowledgeable young lady(I didn’t get her card w/name) came out & showed us how to work everything in the car. She was also a pleasure to talk with. I would highly recommend this Dealership for buying your next vehicle; you won’t be disappointed.
Outstanding service and quality
by 07/26/2019on
I was originally going to buy a BMW X5 until I walked in Fletcher Jones Mercedes and met our salesperson Mike Rocha. Mike was very professional and knowledgeable. I don't normally care to go to a dealership because the sales people mob you and don't ever leave you alone. Mike was the exact opposite and left alone at all the right times. Even my kids liked talking to him. Mike introduced me to the GLE 350 and say no more. The car is now in my garage and can happily say this was the best car purchase experience of my life. Plus, Mercedes is by FAR the best car I have ever had. Hope this helps.
No Pressure Great Service
by 05/17/2019on
This was my first time dealing with Fletcher Jones Imports and it was a great experience. My sales person was Kam Garrett who went the extra mile to get me the car I wanted at the price I wanted. Further support was provided by Ivan and Heather, both of whom supplied top quality service. In addition to the personnel, the facilities are some of the nicest you will encounter.
Personable, Courteous and gave you exactly what you wanted!
by 05/13/2019on
My first Mercedes and I could not of had a more pleasurable experience. Donny and Tom were fantastic, they did exactly what they said they were going to do and I could not be happier. I highly recommend visiting Donny if you are interested in a Mercedes, very knowledgeable.
GLC 300 Purchase
by 04/28/2019on
My wife and I had a great experience leasing our GLC 300 from Fletcher Jones Imports. Everyone we dealt with from our sales consultant, sales manager, finance manager and car setup expert were wonderful to deal with. They worked hard to find us the right car and get us a deal that would work for us. Couldn't be happier.
Great service
by 04/17/2019on
Absolutely amazing experience. Special thanks to Shai Winograd. Heâs an excellent and attentive sales person. The process was quick and painless. All the staff were very professional and attention to details. Great job!
The best or nothing
by 03/21/2019on
Shai Winograd & Sandy Wolff are simply the Best salespeople who I can work with - very fast and no rush, they let me have my time to think about and take the right choice. Absolutely helpful team! Thank you!
Kam was great!
by 02/06/2019on
Had a fabulous experience with Kam. Very professional and a pleasure to work with.
Honest Great service
by 01/29/2019on
It was a great experience, Kevin is a great guy went the extra mile to make the sale smooth and pleasant
Boujeeeeeeee Experience
by 12/18/2018on
MBZ of Las Vegas was amazing. From their luxurious showroom to their #1 customer service. I appreciate and enjoyed working with Rex, Miriam, Tom and Alex. I would highly recommend them to my friends, family and relatives.
Fantastic Purchasing Experience
by 12/11/2018on
Haim, Kevin, Steve and the rest of the staff at Fletcher Jones Imports were absolutely amazing to deal with. They made my experience flawless and I would recommend anyone in the luxury market to visit their dealership. Mercedes is the way to go and this dealership is the one to choose.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/02/2018on
So I have to state unequivocally this was the Best vehicle purchase experience I have Ever had!!! Starting with my salesperson Cookie Ackley who was Fantastic!!!! She is such a knowledgeable professional; so glad to have met her. To Doris my financial advisor who was incredibly nice and knowledgeable also, to Ivan, another finance rep that gave me valuable information, to Maxine, the finance director who introduced herself personally to me to Heather who walked me through my beautiful vehicle in detail, to the very nice man who detailed my 250 GLA (I did not get his name) who was so sweet and the other nice young man Patrick who bought the crossover around to the assistant GM (I forgot her name also so sorry) ;( who congratulated me and welcomed me to the Mercedes Benz family and made sure my beautiful German made automobile had a big red bow it:) I want to thank Steve Kaplan, the GM, for hiring such an outstanding staff; they were so great and I am thrilled with the whole buying process:)
New e300
by 11/04/2018on
Another excellent experience at Fletcher Jones. Mel was really good to work with as well as the rest of the team. Thanks
Great experience
by 10/19/2018on
From my salesman Mike to finance it was a great experience and I am thrilled with the outcome
Excellent Job
by 08/28/2018on
At first there was an issue in the process but thru the hardwork and perseverance of the sales person (Mike Mondesi), deal went thru without any issues and the process was a breeze. More power to Fletcher Jones Imports and hopefully may you have more salesperson like Mike.
Great Dealer
by 06/11/2018on
Sale associate new the car I wanted and made me feel like a special person.
Rex rocks!
by 06/05/2018on
I have purchased cars from fj and specifically Rex Babin for over 35 years. Each time the experience has been exceptional. This time, for the first time ever we financed the purchase. Everyone was extremely helpful and we were extremely happy. Best ever!
Excellent
by 06/05/2018on
Rodger Lilley provided us with excellent customer care. Thank you!
couldn't be nicer or more helpful
by 06/05/2018on
I was just there to trade in a smart car at the end of its lease into another smart car. Even though such a transaction is practically meaningless to a dealership selling luxury cars, they treated me like a VIP. (Sandy and Jillian). I imagine they make everyone feel that way and I highly recommend them.
Leasing experience
by 05/07/2018on
I have been having multiple Mercedes E-class autos serviced at Fletcher Jones since 2004. Last week I inquired of John Sarantidis, my service advisor, about a sales person to contact about a new auto and he recommended Sonny Lee. Sonny proved to be a knowledgeable and personable sales person and I wound up leasing a 2018 C300. Sonny worked with me to negotiate a reasonable solution as to model, equipment and lease terms. I drove off the lot after finalizing the transaction, perfectly satisfied.
Got exactly what I was looking for
by 05/02/2018on
Rex was able to find me exactly what I was looking for and I'm extremely happy with him and Jolene and their help! Whole process was easy and seamless and they also worked around my schedule to make sure everything was set up and prepared.
