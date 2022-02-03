United Nissan
Customer Reviews of United Nissan
Paul W. is the man to see for Great Service!!
by 03/02/2022on
I had the pleasure of having Paul Willinger as my Service Advisor. I have been a faithful customer of another dealership for the past 20 years, but Paul has shown me that it's time to change! I am amazed at the lengths he went to in order to provide phenomenal service!! I am grateful for the dedication, professionalism and leg work put in by Paul. He communicated every step of the process to comfort my mind. You have a NEW faithful customer! Thank you so much Paul!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Place was excellent
by 08/12/2013on
I am leaving this review for the sales side, because they managed to not bother me. Every time I go to a dealership and say I want to go the parts department I get harassed by sales people. These sales people actually helped me find the parts department. I will be looking for a car soon, and there non pushy aditude may make me give them a shot when i get a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Dishonest Sales Practices
by 01/14/2011on
I live 45 minutes away from United Nissan but very close to another Nissan dealership. I chose United Nissan because they had what turns out to be falsely advertised prices on both carsdotcom and their own website. I was interested in either the Versa or Cube. To prevent wasting a 1.5 hour round trip, I called ahead and asked their internet salesman if they have any of the advertised priced Versas available, He tells me yes, come on down. I then tell him I am really interested in the Cube and ask if they have any of the advertised priced Cube's available. He tells me yes, come on down. These are not sale prices mind you, these are MSRP prices. Taking the bait I make the 45 minute drive. Only after I drive there does he tell me he will not sell me a Cube as there is possibly a recall about to happen. Bait and switch #1 complete. I ask him about the Versa at the advertised price. Together we go out to lot and search for one of the more than 5 identical advertised on these two websites. He cant find one and knowingly asks me if I saw the price on either of the websites I mentioned. I say yes. Without affirming, he knows they dont have it. He made a few excuses about how they move a lot of inventory etc. Fast forward this story, over a week later the same cars were advertised on the same 2 websites at the same price. This type of advertising is the same as lying directly to you. Bait and switch number 2 complete. At this point Ive come to terms that I wont be getting the advertised price but figure I will probably get something close to what the other dealers are selling for. Ive already made the drive out and I dont want to drag this out anymore I pick a Versa priced 3000 above. It was actually originally stickered to cost 3000 below the current price but has been inflated with silly dealer add-ons such as door ding prevention stickers, Scotchgard, etc. to inflate the price. I ask him If there are any available without the add-ons. He tells me that they have a price goal to reach and as long as their margin is reached some could be removed. Their margin will be made either through price, trade in or interest rate. No matter which way it happens you will pay the same amount. This is pretty standard throughout the industry but I share this to demonstrate that they really do falsely advertise to get you through the door. In the end he agrees to take a couple of the profoundly silly mark ups off. Financing: He tells me my credit is bad and 21% is the best they can do. I tell him (the truth) a different dealership was going to give me 11.5% the other day. He quickly replies, OK, we can do 11.5. I understand they are car dealers but truly nothing they say here can be taken at face value. It is all lies. There is no honesty at this place. Wrap up: As I am signing papers with the financing/paperwork guy I see that the mark ups the salesman took off were put back on. Only after haggling yet again do they get removed again. The same guy then bullies me for about 5 minutes over gap insurance. Bully is not too strong of a word. He actually treated me like I was stupid for not buying their questionable product. I am sure his attempt at not taking no for an answer makes his boss happy but it made me very sure I will never go there or probably even another Nissan dealership again. I am not the smartest person. When going through the process it is tough to see these things unfold. It wasnt until later did I really understand how bad they treated me. In hindsight I should have walked away many times during this process. This happened 7 months ago and still when I look at my new car I think of how many ways I was taken advantage of. Unless you are looking to feel the same way about your new car, I would recommend avoiding United Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch
by 07/09/2009on
United Nissan has been running massive advertising for liquidation of their HUGE stock of trucks, so being in the market for a truck i went in to shop around. The sales guy kept telling me he was a floor manager that liked to do sales from time to time. I found that suspicious, but went along with the line knowing he was just full of himself. I'm heavily upside down on my current car since i had to refinance it to pay for bills while i was unemployed. I went in knowing that i was severly upside down, but i needed to get out of my car. After looking at a few trucks we decided to run the numbers on a white one of a mid-range model. As i stepped outside to call insurance to see what it would do to my insurance I decided to look around some more seeing as I never just agree to things so quickly. I found a green one that was more expensive and had a few more bells and whistles, liking it and willing to pay a little more for it I went inside and asked them to run the numbers on that one. The first truck, the white one, we had agreed to $500 a month, so when he came back to me with $595 for the green one, i said $550, they then said 580, to which i said "575 and i drive off in it" "deal!" So i rang the stupid gong bell and was told the paper work would be started. After about 30 minutes of sitting and waiting a manager came over and said he couldn't do it for $575, and that it would be $675 for the green truck. When i asked how such a HUGE mistake could be made he said he had been running the wrong numbers, and that $575 would be for the white truck i had originally asked for. When i asked what happened to the $500 payment they had originally offered me on the white one he had NO ANSWER. He literally said "i can't do it, i can't explain it" So i said no thanks, I wanted to pay no more then $500 on the white one and $575 on the green one. He literally said "well if you were ok with $575 then why not pay that and have the white one? you wanted a truck didn't you?" He obviously missed the point, that 500 a month for a mid-range truck was high, and that 575 for a higher-range truck was high too, but 575 for a mid range truck was NUTS. How they got to $500 the first time is beyond me, but obviously they were full of it in the first place and thought they could rope me in anyways. I've learned one thing, I have NO PROBLEMS asking for my keys back and leaving on the spot. I'm not there to be jerked around. I've had enough issues with car dealerships that i'm not about to be conned into a bait and switch (unlike the other person posting a review here!) All in all, United Nissan has been one of the worst dealerships i've dealt with so far. Though i fully know that advertising is a lot more then what really happens, United has taken the cake in my books. They barely wanted to offer me any discount, and that takes into account that they have a HUGE stock of cars that aren't selling in this down economy. Oh well, not my problem, they're the ones left with the vehicle and no money coming in for it. It's been two months, and the green truck i was looking into buying is STILL on the lot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
4 Comments
They tried to bait &switch me
by 03/24/2009on
I went in to purchase a used car, told them my monthly target range. The came back with 3.5 times the amount I was willing to pay. After 3 1/2 hours of absolute confusion, misdirection, and a few bait and switches that i did not fall for I walked out with a car knowing that I was paying 2 times what i asked to be put in, and was not happy. A week later they called me back, and told me to come in. After waiting for an hour in their lobby they tried another bait and switch, this time with the price, and apr. it went from the ridiculous 17.5% (12.3% more than my last car that cost more) to an astonishing 28%. They expected me to pay that, or fork over another $2,700. I told them that was not going to happen. They "refunded" me my initial payment, but I have to go back there to get it as they could not refund it that day. The really messed up thing is I was going to trade in my 99 maxima, and the were going to take it without telling me they were only going to pay me $10 dollars for it, luckily I got curious and asked what it was worth, and even though they told me I didnt want to know, I insisted on them answering me. If I had traded it in, I would now be out of a car completely, and I would only have 10 dollars from it to buy another one. They are heartless, cold, and do not care about the person they are putting into a car. All they want is your money.I refuse to give United Nissan any business, I would not recommend anyone even walk in to the place, they are fast talking, bait switching bastards with a smile on their face.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
3 Comments
terrible experience
by 11/28/2008on
went to buy used car, found nissan altima. was told could not get financing for certaim vehicle. was told i "NEEDED" to buy 08 sentra. told sales person and finance person did not want sentra..after talking to "sales manager" they found a altima for me to buy.drove off with altima,was told to come back in 2 days to complete all paperwork. returned 2 days later and was told they cannot get me into the altima. was taken out to lot by another salesperson and again shown 08 sentra. told salesperson about last time was here and not interested in sentra, i was told to give it a chance. i said no thank you and began to walk away, salesperson told me not to have an attitude. again went back to talk to finance person and was told they found a car they just got in on trade. it was a 02 inifinti i35. car was beautiful, so agreed to purchase infiniti. week and a half later recieve call from fininace manager at united nissan and was told they were having problem with dmv regarding vin #, was asked to bring car back to verify vin#. took car back to united nissan and they took car to service dept. 1 hour later was told they cannot sell infiniti to me because car has "salvage" issues. they told me they have another car they want to show me. it's an 03 altima and for inconvience they are going to sell me altima at a "$3,000" LOSS. i waited to see and drive 03 altima, when they brought car to let me look at it and drive it i was INSULTED at the car they wanted to sell me. this altima had a big dent on passenger side front fender. from the looks of car from a distant that this car they claim to be losing money on was a bucket. i did not even get close to look at interior because of terrible condition of exterior. i just told salesperson that i wanted my money back and i will get a ride back home.they want me to drive infiniti for yhe weekend and they will figure something out by monday. only thing they need to figure out is getting my original down payment back to me. i will never go back there or ever recommend anyone to united nissan.this is worst case of dealer just trying to make a sale and screw the consumer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
1st time buyer
by 10/28/2008on
This was the first new car i have ever bought from a dealership. If i could do it all over again i would in a heart beat. The best customer service I have ever had the pleasure of encountering at any place of business. We used the Costco sales program(please if you consider buying a car USE IT), our sales associate was Roland. The most helpful, insightful, down to earth person in sales i have ever meet. He help us with the car selection, and REALLY worked with us on the price. You have no idea what a great deal we got for the car we wanted. Not a car they forced us into. I would recommend the dealership for sure. BTW we bought a 2008 Nissan Altima 2.5SL, and LOVE the car.
United Nissan
by 10/08/2008on
United Nissan was extremely eager to help me locate and purchase a new 2009 Versa (wonder if the crappy economy had something to do with that). I arranged everything through their internet dept and made the appointment to see the car and hopefully make a deal. Jason the internet sales person who was so eager to help me didn't even bother to show up on the day of our appointment. Luckly I had talked to a nice young lady named Porshea, and she was there along with another salesman named Tony, Both of them were very helpful and made sure that I saw the exact car that I had been quoted on by Jason (the no show). After a lengthy test drive and alot of careful inspection I decided to go for it. After a small bit of haggling over my trade in vehicle a price was agreed upon and the paperwork process began. It all went very smoothly and I was in and out of there in just over 3 hours. I must say United Nissan did not try any of the old bait & switch routine and the manager to manager run around either. (Didn't even try to hold the keys to my trade in as hostage like other dealerships. All in all this was a very quick and painless car buying experience. I would recomend this dealership, but as with any car dealership "GET EVERYTHING IN WRITING UP FRONT "
Awsome Experience!
by 06/29/2008on
United Nissan is the best! My husband and I used the Cosco plan. We were sent to Planet Nissan. After two visits their we decided they were a waste of our time. We were then sent to United. Roland and Kevin of the internet division are wonderful. They were funny, knowledgeable, they listened to our needs. They did not have the exact car on the lot but they found it immediately. Within one week the car arrived and had a sold sign on it so that no one could touch it. The time we spent completing the deal was very enjoyably. Finance was so busy Kevin took over the paperwork and pretended to be a part of that department. Michelle of the customer service department division went over everything and answered all our questions. Thank You United we love our Altima. James and Wendi
Wonderful Experience
by 06/15/2008on
This was probably the least stressful experience I have ever had a car dealership. On the advice of adlewis, I dealt with Kevin Stern and Roland Lewis of the Internet Dept and it was one of the best moves I've ever made. Both were wonderful and wanted to make sure I got just the right car. I went in for just a test drive, but ended up driving out with the Nissan Sentra of my dreams. I feel I got an extremely fair deal all around and it was so easy! After the test drive (07 Nissan S), Roland found out I was extremely interested in XM radio, but did not want the leather seats of an SL. He went the extra step and found an 08 Sentra S just off the truck (literally - they still had to unwrap it from the plastic) which had XM, bluetooth, intelligent key, and even a sunroof! Kevin had me take it on a test drive and that was it. Off to the finance dept, where I met Favio who was also great! No hard pressure to add on extra warranties (although I did end up with the gold plus plan with gap insurance at a VERY reasonable rate), and very thorough with the paperwork. If you want to buy a Nissan in Las Vegas, this is the place to do it and work with Roland and Kevin - you can't go wrong!
Great Expierience
by 02/05/2008on
I recently purchased a 08 Nissan Altima at United Nissan here in Las Vegas NV. I went throguh the internet department and dealt with Tom Downing and Roland Lewis. I must say it was a fabulous experience non of that running from room to room with magical price drops to make you feel like you got a good deal. I honestly got a good deal without all of the hassle. I recommend this Nissan dealership to all. The internet department is the way to go when buying a new vehicle.
1 Comments