I live 45 minutes away from United Nissan but very close to another Nissan dealership. I chose United Nissan because they had what turns out to be falsely advertised prices on both carsdotcom and their own website. I was interested in either the Versa or Cube. To prevent wasting a 1.5 hour round trip, I called ahead and asked their internet salesman if they have any of the advertised priced Versas available, He tells me yes, come on down. I then tell him I am really interested in the Cube and ask if they have any of the advertised priced Cube's available. He tells me yes, come on down. These are not sale prices mind you, these are MSRP prices. Taking the bait I make the 45 minute drive. Only after I drive there does he tell me he will not sell me a Cube as there is possibly a recall about to happen. Bait and switch #1 complete. I ask him about the Versa at the advertised price. Together we go out to lot and search for one of the more than 5 identical advertised on these two websites. He cant find one and knowingly asks me if I saw the price on either of the websites I mentioned. I say yes. Without affirming, he knows they dont have it. He made a few excuses about how they move a lot of inventory etc. Fast forward this story, over a week later the same cars were advertised on the same 2 websites at the same price. This type of advertising is the same as lying directly to you. Bait and switch number 2 complete. At this point Ive come to terms that I wont be getting the advertised price but figure I will probably get something close to what the other dealers are selling for. Ive already made the drive out and I dont want to drag this out anymore I pick a Versa priced 3000 above. It was actually originally stickered to cost 3000 below the current price but has been inflated with silly dealer add-ons such as door ding prevention stickers, Scotchgard, etc. to inflate the price. I ask him If there are any available without the add-ons. He tells me that they have a price goal to reach and as long as their margin is reached some could be removed. Their margin will be made either through price, trade in or interest rate. No matter which way it happens you will pay the same amount. This is pretty standard throughout the industry but I share this to demonstrate that they really do falsely advertise to get you through the door. In the end he agrees to take a couple of the profoundly silly mark ups off. Financing: He tells me my credit is bad and 21% is the best they can do. I tell him (the truth) a different dealership was going to give me 11.5% the other day. He quickly replies, OK, we can do 11.5. I understand they are car dealers but truly nothing they say here can be taken at face value. It is all lies. There is no honesty at this place. Wrap up: As I am signing papers with the financing/paperwork guy I see that the mark ups the salesman took off were put back on. Only after haggling yet again do they get removed again. The same guy then bullies me for about 5 minutes over gap insurance. Bully is not too strong of a word. He actually treated me like I was stupid for not buying their questionable product. I am sure his attempt at not taking no for an answer makes his boss happy but it made me very sure I will never go there or probably even another Nissan dealership again. I am not the smartest person. When going through the process it is tough to see these things unfold. It wasnt until later did I really understand how bad they treated me. In hindsight I should have walked away many times during this process. This happened 7 months ago and still when I look at my new car I think of how many ways I was taken advantage of. Unless you are looking to feel the same way about your new car, I would recommend avoiding United Nissan. Read more