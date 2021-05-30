2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Absolutely horrible service! The salesmen acted like he didn’t want to make any sales, made the process difficult, made my questions seem like it was a bother that I ask questions. Sales agent Zachary literally said they didn’t have time for my questions, then internet sales manager calls nice lady but I knowledgeable please hire people who want to sell know cars or at least are informed about the cars they have. I pointed out a issue with the mileage that car fax stated and they still acted like it was a bother asking me where did I see that ... if they would bother to do just a little homework when talking to customers, They’ve weren’t clear with their information, when I asked about services the website clearly says they have he gave me excuses Would not recommend to bad for who ever owns this dealer they need better sales agents. Please save yourself the time dealing here. Read more