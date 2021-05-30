Honda West
This was the easiest dealership I have worked with
by 05/30/2021on
I will go back here again because of the excellent customer service and high quality vehicles. We had a great experience at Honda West. Thanks a lot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service experience
by 01/24/2022on
Excellent. Did a great job quicker than I thought it would take
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good people
by 10/09/2021on
Sam Song was a great to deal with. One of many reasons why I bought my ridgeline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not recommend
by 09/14/2021on
I sold a car to Honda West 3 months ago and have still not received payment. I was told 2-3 weeks for title to clear and then I could pick up a check. Dealer has blamed Hyundai for not releasing title and covid delays, but 3 months is just ridiculous. It has also been over 3 weeks since I've received any communication from the dealership. Would not recommend doing business here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Exceptional Service
by 07/10/2021on
The service team at Honda West is always friendly and reliable. Drop off is easy and fast, and car is almost always ready ahead of estimated time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Had a recall
by 07/08/2021on
The people at Honda West was amazing. Ryan at service made sure all our needs was handled and even had the car washed after the recall was taken care of
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 06/26/2021on
Absolutely horrible service! The salesmen acted like he didn’t want to make any sales, made the process difficult, made my questions seem like it was a bother that I ask questions. Sales agent Zachary literally said they didn’t have time for my questions, then internet sales manager calls nice lady but I knowledgeable please hire people who want to sell know cars or at least are informed about the cars they have. I pointed out a issue with the mileage that car fax stated and they still acted like it was a bother asking me where did I see that ... if they would bother to do just a little homework when talking to customers, They’ve weren’t clear with their information, when I asked about services the website clearly says they have he gave me excuses Would not recommend to bad for who ever owns this dealer they need better sales agents. Please save yourself the time dealing here.
Oil change/transmission flush
by 06/21/2021on
Went for an oil change and transmission flush and was out in less than an hr.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a new vehicle
by 05/22/2021on
I went in to look at a new vehicle and was greeted by Heather, she works in the office and still took the time to assist me. My sales associate Sergio was extremely helpful and explained the differences between what I already had and the new model. Gordon and Shelby made the pricing and financing a breeze. I was out driving my new car before I knew it. The entire staff at Honda West was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill
by 05/14/2021on
In a timely manner and staff was very friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice people.
by 05/11/2021on
Easy and fast buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I recommend Honda West to everyone now
by 04/27/2021on
From day one Honda West has been one of the best car dealerships and service centers I've ever experienced. The high-end car dealerships pale in comparison. Personal service is off the charts, and they make everything easy and convenient. Eric Q made buying my car a great experience (that's a first), and John C in the Service Department is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/27/2021on
The cost was what I expected it would be. The advisor was super friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st experience
by 03/27/2021on
I have a 2019 Civic sport touring and just moved to vegas. It was great servicing my vehicle at honda west las vegas. Christopher Lechuga, was quiet understanding and made my service experience as smooth at it can be. All in all, honda west is where i am servicing my car in Las Vegas.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Honda Accord
by 03/13/2021on
Recall done fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda West Las Vegas , NV
by 03/12/2021on
My Sales person, Randy Patterson was exceptional! He was spot on with every aspect of the sale. He answered all of my questions. It was truly a painless transaction. This man should be manager of the sales department!!! He represents Honda West in a very caring and personal manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My White HR-V 2021
by 02/27/2021on
Sam Song, was beautiful. He served our needs perfectly and closed the deal with accuracy and professionalism. We are very happy to have worked with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Initial service for new Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0
by 02/25/2021on
Appointment was set up with my advisor, Ryan Johnson (RJ). He was very through, quick, and engaged.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 01/30/2021on
I really appreciate the service staff at Honda West. I made my appointment and they were incredibly respectful of my time. I was able to get in and out. Thank you Ryan and crew. You never disappoint.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 01/28/2021on
Great working with Derrick Best. He knowledgeable & knows everything there is about Honda vehicles. We told him what we wanted & he made the process very easy for us. Thank you, D Best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 01/22/2021on
Excellent service Employees very nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
