Honda West

7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda West

4.7
Overall Rating
4.69 out of 5 stars(238)
Recommend: Yes (41) No (4)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This was the easiest dealership I have worked with

by YESIMFUNNY on 05/30/2021

I will go back here again because of the excellent customer service and high quality vehicles. We had a great experience at Honda West. Thanks a lot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
238 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service experience

by Dave12345 on 01/24/2022

Excellent. Did a great job quicker than I thought it would take

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good people

by ChallengerX on 10/09/2021

Sam Song was a great to deal with. One of many reasons why I bought my ridgeline.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Do not recommend

by Robert on 09/14/2021

I sold a car to Honda West 3 months ago and have still not received payment. I was told 2-3 weeks for title to clear and then I could pick up a check. Dealer has blamed Hyundai for not releasing title and covid delays, but 3 months is just ridiculous. It has also been over 3 weeks since I've received any communication from the dealership. Would not recommend doing business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Service

by TeresaJ on 07/10/2021

The service team at Honda West is always friendly and reliable. Drop off is easy and fast, and car is almost always ready ahead of estimated time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Had a recall

by K. J. McCoy on 07/08/2021

The people at Honda West was amazing. Ryan at service made sure all our needs was handled and even had the car washed after the recall was taken care of

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Bad Sales on 06/26/2021

Absolutely horrible service! The salesmen acted like he didn’t want to make any sales, made the process difficult, made my questions seem like it was a bother that I ask questions. Sales agent Zachary literally said they didn’t have time for my questions, then internet sales manager calls nice lady but I knowledgeable please hire people who want to sell know cars or at least are informed about the cars they have. I pointed out a issue with the mileage that car fax stated and they still acted like it was a bother asking me where did I see that ... if they would bother to do just a little homework when talking to customers, They’ve weren’t clear with their information, when I asked about services the website clearly says they have he gave me excuses Would not recommend to bad for who ever owns this dealer they need better sales agents. Please save yourself the time dealing here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change/transmission flush

by q_tip1580 on 06/21/2021

Went for an oil change and transmission flush and was out in less than an hr.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This was the easiest dealership I have worked with

by YESIMFUNNY on 05/30/2021

I will go back here again because of the excellent customer service and high quality vehicles. We had a great experience at Honda West. Thanks a lot

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a new vehicle

by CToth2021 on 05/22/2021

I went in to look at a new vehicle and was greeted by Heather, she works in the office and still took the time to assist me. My sales associate Sergio was extremely helpful and explained the differences between what I already had and the new model. Gordon and Shelby made the pricing and financing a breeze. I was out driving my new car before I knew it. The entire staff at Honda West was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bill

by William on 05/14/2021

In a timely manner and staff was very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice people.

by Ibrahim on 05/11/2021

Easy and fast buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I recommend Honda West to everyone now

by Christa E. on 04/27/2021

From day one Honda West has been one of the best car dealerships and service centers I've ever experienced. The high-end car dealerships pale in comparison. Personal service is off the charts, and they make everything easy and convenient. Eric Q made buying my car a great experience (that's a first), and John C in the Service Department is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Alexis M on 04/27/2021

The cost was what I expected it would be. The advisor was super friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1st experience

by MoHafez on 03/27/2021

I have a 2019 Civic sport touring and just moved to vegas. It was great servicing my vehicle at honda west las vegas. Christopher Lechuga, was quiet understanding and made my service experience as smooth at it can be. All in all, honda west is where i am servicing my car in Las Vegas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2019 Honda Accord

by Samurai on 03/13/2021

Recall done fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda West Las Vegas , NV

by Trich McGirl on 03/12/2021

My Sales person, Randy Patterson was exceptional! He was spot on with every aspect of the sale. He answered all of my questions. It was truly a painless transaction. This man should be manager of the sales department!!! He represents Honda West in a very caring and personal manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My White HR-V 2021

by Christina on 02/27/2021

Sam Song, was beautiful. He served our needs perfectly and closed the deal with accuracy and professionalism. We are very happy to have worked with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Initial service for new Honda Accord Sedan Sport 2.0

by mcrumley on 02/25/2021

Appointment was set up with my advisor, Ryan Johnson (RJ). He was very through, quick, and engaged.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by NickG702 on 01/30/2021

I really appreciate the service staff at Honda West. I made my appointment and they were incredibly respectful of my time. I was able to get in and out. Thank you Ryan and crew. You never disappoint.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Lkd1232 on 01/28/2021

Great working with Derrick Best. He knowledgeable & knows everything there is about Honda vehicles. We told him what we wanted & he made the process very easy for us. Thank you, D Best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car service

by Ignacio on 01/22/2021

Excellent service Employees very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
