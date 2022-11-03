Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Tactics from another era
by 03/11/2022on
Run, don't walk away from this dealership. Customer Service is nonexistence and they are no where near providing a concierge level of service as indicated by Stellantis/FCA/Jeep web site. Plus they are not military/veteran friendly. You can locate a friendlier dealership.
BUYER BEWARE!
by 08/25/2021on
Purchased a used vehicle at Prestige CDJR. Within 2 weeks, the "certified and inspected" used car was in need of a large repair. Prestige REFUSES to honor their 30 day warranty on used cars. They expect me to pay for a huge portion of the repair!!! What happened to the warranty they offered??? DO NOT TRUST THIS COMPANY TO HONOR THEIR WARRANTIES! BUYER BEWARE!!!