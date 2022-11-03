1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a used vehicle at Prestige CDJR. Within 2 weeks, the "certified and inspected" used car was in need of a large repair. Prestige REFUSES to honor their 30 day warranty on used cars. They expect me to pay for a huge portion of the repair!!! What happened to the warranty they offered??? DO NOT TRUST THIS COMPANY TO HONOR THEIR WARRANTIES! BUYER BEWARE!!! Read more