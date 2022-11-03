Skip to main content
Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

6520 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Prestige Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (2)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tactics from another era

by Dave Smith on 03/11/2022

Run, don't walk away from this dealership. Customer Service is nonexistence and they are no where near providing a concierge level of service as indicated by Stellantis/FCA/Jeep web site. Plus they are not military/veteran friendly. You can locate a friendlier dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

BUYER BEWARE!

by Michelle C on 08/25/2021

Purchased a used vehicle at Prestige CDJR. Within 2 weeks, the "certified and inspected" used car was in need of a large repair. Prestige REFUSES to honor their 30 day warranty on used cars. They expect me to pay for a huge portion of the repair!!! What happened to the warranty they offered??? DO NOT TRUST THIS COMPANY TO HONOR THEIR WARRANTIES! BUYER BEWARE!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
232 cars in stock
75 new157 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
21 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500 Classic
Ram 1500 Classic
18 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
17 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

