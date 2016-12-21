Enterprise Car Sales Las Vegas
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Las Vegas
Amazing!
12/21/2016
No hassle and a great price. Brian, our dealer, was patient and great. He gave us a lot of options and he will be the one I go to for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience no pressure and very patient
11/15/2016
The first day I went in I knew I wasn't looking into buying a car that same day. Usually I have my guard up when it comes to dealers expecting that aggressive attitude and pushiness but this was definitely not that environment. Eric was great very helpful and understanding of my situation. I told him what I was looking for and he took the time to break it down and explain everything. I am the type of person who likes to look at all the options and take the time to think about it before making a decision and they gave me all the time without pressuring me. Overall was a great experience I got the car I wanted within the budget I was looking for.
Purchasing car from Enterprise
11/08/2016
Purchased car and Jason and Sasha were the most pleasant and professional people I have seen in the car business. Very personable, informed and willing to answer any questions or concerns I had regarding the purchase of the car.
A terrific car-buying experience
07/08/2016
I've purchased two cars from Enterprise Car Sales, and have had an extremely positive experience both times. The vehicles they sell are in top condition, with around 35–45,000 miles (just broken in). The prices are clearly listed on the Enterprise web site, and there's no haggling or hassle at the dealership. Although I opted for financing from my credit union, Enterprise also offered us dealer financing at a very attractive rate. The sales rep was courteous and helpful, and has followed up with me several times since my most recent purchase (June 2016). I'm exceptionally pleased with their business model, and plan to purchase from them again in the future.
Best way to buy
06/28/2016
Third car I have purchased from Enterprise. Great quality cars, and best service after the sale I have ever recieved
Best car buying experience ever!
06/24/2016
I've been buying cars for almost 50 years and this was the easiest, fastest most enjoyable deal yet. I love the no haggle prices and extensive and professional knowledge of the staff. I highly recommend Enterprises Car sales in Las Vegas for all of your transportation needs.
great customer service
05/31/2016
Dan is a great customer service and he takes the time to show you the car your looking for to buy.thank you dan
Amazing Service!!!
05/06/2016
I recently purchased a vehicle from Jordan at the Henderson Enterprise location. It was such a pleasant experience from the moment I walked through the doors, until I drove off with my SUV. Jordan was an EXCELLENT individual, and never pushed me to buy during this experience. He let me take my time driving vehicles, and was patient as I asked to drop all the back seats down in the SUV's on the lot since I was shopping for a vehicle for my pets. Paperwork was a breeze, and the finance manager helped me get approved for a loan within just a few minutes!!! Then at the end of everything, when I was tired and a little overwhelmed, Jordan came back from fueling up my vehicle with my favorite energy drink (which I mentioned as we were talking earlier). After my purchase, I also received check up texts, emails, and a letter in the mail to be sure I was completely satisfied. This is GREAT customer service. I would absolutely recommend purchasing from this dealership if you want a haggle free, stress free, and a relaxed environment. I was in and out within 3 hours and it changed how I view purchasing a new vehicle. Great job Jordan and Enterprise Sales team! You guys rock!
Great experiencing very clean facility
05/03/2016
It was amazing definitely would come back to the place to buy another car
Great Service
04/21/2016
My experience was wonderful this is the first car I bought and they made it feel seamless I felt like I was family and they truly care
Awesome experience!
04/20/2016
Once the salesman contacted us, he never stopped keeping us updated for the type of vehicle we wanted. It was the most pleasant experience ever working with him.
Fun Buying a Car
04/12/2016
My wife and I just happened to visit the Enterprise car sales as we drove by this business in a rental from Enterprise after totaling our vehicle on my birthday. Katie and her associates treated us as if we were the most important people in Las Vegas. They arranged financing and took a picture of us with a big green bow on the hood of our white car. When it comes time to buy our next car, we will definitely start looking at Enterprise and I am sure we will not be looking anywhere else.
