5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a vehicle from Jordan at the Henderson Enterprise location. It was such a pleasant experience from the moment I walked through the doors, until I drove off with my SUV. Jordan was an EXCELLENT individual, and never pushed me to buy during this experience. He let me take my time driving vehicles, and was patient as I asked to drop all the back seats down in the SUV's on the lot since I was shopping for a vehicle for my pets. Paperwork was a breeze, and the finance manager helped me get approved for a loan within just a few minutes!!! Then at the end of everything, when I was tired and a little overwhelmed, Jordan came back from fueling up my vehicle with my favorite energy drink (which I mentioned as we were talking earlier). After my purchase, I also received check up texts, emails, and a letter in the mail to be sure I was completely satisfied. This is GREAT customer service. I would absolutely recommend purchasing from this dealership if you want a haggle free, stress free, and a relaxed environment. I was in and out within 3 hours and it changed how I view purchasing a new vehicle. Great job Jordan and Enterprise Sales team! You guys rock! Read more