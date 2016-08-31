Skip to main content
Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick

1750 Co Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Small Town Customer Service

by Peavy22 on 08/31/2016

I went to Sid Dillons in Wahoo, I had a great time looking for a truck. I test drove several and they never pressured me into anything (because i hate when car sales people do that). We had great conversation and I left with a Truck that I wanted and with the payments that I could afford!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

purchased a used 2010 chevy equinox

by hav2hnt on 08/11/2016

we had a fantastic car buying experience at Sid Dillon in wahoo , neb. probably the best vehicle purchase we have ever been thru....no pressure, no harrassment, all professionals at that store !!!! our salesman , Nick was great ......very informative, and knowledgeable.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sid Dillon Wahoo,NE....

by TerriOK on 07/26/2016

i have boughten three cars here in the last few years, and the sales department has ALWAYS TREATED ME LIKE A QUEEN!! I would buy from this dealership over and over again, and highly recommend them !!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great employees!!

by Strait01 on 05/23/2016

Bought several vehicles here. Wouldn't go anywhere else. Everyone from sales to service is friendly and helps with whatever you may need. On the rare occasion there is an issue they do what is needed to get it taken care of right away. I feel that being a small town dealer they only sell quality vehicles to maintain their reputation with the community.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

onfarm1965

by farm1965 on 11/11/2014

They are the friendliest and greatest dealership we have done business with. Could not ask for anyone nicer and willing to take care of the customers needs!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
