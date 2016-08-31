Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick
Small Town Customer Service
by 08/31/2016on
I went to Sid Dillons in Wahoo, I had a great time looking for a truck. I test drove several and they never pressured me into anything (because i hate when car sales people do that). We had great conversation and I left with a Truck that I wanted and with the payments that I could afford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
purchased a used 2010 chevy equinox
by 08/11/2016on
we had a fantastic car buying experience at Sid Dillon in wahoo , neb. probably the best vehicle purchase we have ever been thru....no pressure, no harrassment, all professionals at that store !!!! our salesman , Nick was great ......very informative, and knowledgeable.
Sid Dillon Wahoo,NE....
by 07/26/2016on
i have boughten three cars here in the last few years, and the sales department has ALWAYS TREATED ME LIKE A QUEEN!! I would buy from this dealership over and over again, and highly recommend them !!
Great employees!!
by 05/23/2016on
Bought several vehicles here. Wouldn't go anywhere else. Everyone from sales to service is friendly and helps with whatever you may need. On the rare occasion there is an issue they do what is needed to get it taken care of right away. I feel that being a small town dealer they only sell quality vehicles to maintain their reputation with the community.
onfarm1965
by 11/11/2014on
They are the friendliest and greatest dealership we have done business with. Could not ask for anyone nicer and willing to take care of the customers needs!!!
