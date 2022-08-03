Gregg Young CDJR of Plattsmouth
Customer Reviews of Gregg Young CDJR of Plattsmouth
Fast and Furious Sales Team
by 03/08/2022on
Great sales experience. I stopped in talked with Craig Wiggins about a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Told him I wanted all the leg work done upfront, didn’t want to spend all day in the dealership. He was great, had it all prepared and was an easy process. Kayla and Madison were awesome as well. Very pleased with the sales team!! Kudos
Fast and Furious Sales Team
by 03/08/2022on
Gregg Young
by 10/10/2021on
We absolutely love Gregg Young dealerships! They are amazing to work with. We have bought all of our cars through them! Julian in plattsmouth and Craig were wonderful to work with for the purchase of our Jeep!
Helped with getting good incentives.
by 05/21/2021on
A+++ customer service, no pressure experience!
Don't use this dealer
by 03/04/2021on
Poor customer service, makes promises they can't keep, doesn't uphold their own warranty. Nothing but trouble. Use another dealer and save the hassle.
Waste of time, seems shady
by 10/27/2020on
I called ahead about a car, they pulled it for me by the time I got there. It was listed online as having several options that it did not in fact have, the salesman seemed very ignorant as to why that may be. Unlike every other test drive I took that day, they insisted on going with. The salesperson did not wear a mask. The drive consisted of going down the highway 2 miles, turning around and coming straight back, per his request. This is not a test drive. After arriving I went to talk price, they told me their prices are non negotiable and they would not consider my offer of paying cash, even though I had not offered an amount. All in all a waste of my time, I won't be making the drive out there again. And as of this review 4 days later, the car is still listed incorrectly.
Not sure what to put here
by 02/01/2020on
Very good customer service. Fast at getting answers back.
Dodge Avenger
by 02/01/2020on
Cade Dreesmen is amazing! What a wonderful and knowledgeable young man! Patrick and the finance guy (sorry forgot his name) we great as well. They all made the experience so much simpler!
James Floyd was FANTASTIC!
by 01/30/2020on
James Floyd did an incredible job getting my car serviced, getting me a loaner and making sure my car was ready when promised.
professional and friendly.
by 01/29/2020on
Everybody tried to make it as quick of an experience as possible, and were professional throughout
Great Sales Team
by 01/21/2020on
Very friendly, helpful, and no pressure sales team. Gave me all the Info I asked for and let me make the best choice and what was best for me.
Oil change
by 01/18/2020on
I was in and out very quickly. Efficient operation they have there.
Very Good service
by 01/16/2020on
I have a leased vehicle. I got in right away and they changed the oil and filter, rotated the tires, and also checked on the back up camera that I was having a problem with. I didn't have to pay for any of that, and I appreciated that very much.
Customer
by 01/13/2020on
time slot kept for the appointment made
Service Department Recommendation
by 01/12/2020on
My SUV was washed - that's a real plus in customer service. Plus, the display had been changed during service and the service desk female (sorry I forgot her name as I thought I filled this out earlier) returned from her break and graciously helped me reset it.
Customer
by 01/09/2020on
Quality service at a great price. Gregg Young goes the extra mile for the customer.
2020 Review
by 01/08/2020on
All of the employees were very personable, easy to talk to, and it felt like they were listening to what we wanted from our vehicle purchase.
Great service
by 01/08/2020on
Courteous and professional staff.
Oil change
by 01/01/2020on
My car was kept clean during service,there was no greasy shoe/handprints.
Oil Change
by 12/27/2019on
Fast and friendly service. I was in and out in no time at all.
Service
by 12/08/2019on
Fast and easy
Schedule Oil Change and Tire Rotation
by 11/23/2019on
Use tech I have used for almost two decades! Everything at the service area was great. James was helpful and Lee gave me the added information I needed to schedule my next preventative maintenance on brakes.
Gregg Young started his journey in the automotive business back in 1989 selling used cars at a Chevrolet dealership.
By 1996, Gregg had risen through the ranks to become GSM of a Chevrolet dealership in Northwest Omaha. In 2000, Young purchased a Chevy dealership after relocating to West Omaha and Gregg Young Chevrolet was born. Since that time, Gregg and his team’s commitment to great customer service and low prices have taken that store from last in the city to one of the top volume Chevrolet stores in the state of Nebraska and eastern Iowa.
Gregg’s oldest son, Alex, is now Managing Partner of Gregg Young Chevrolet Plattsmouth. In addition, the Gregg Young Automotive Group has now expanded with the opening of the all-new Chevrolet stores in Norwalk and Plattsmouth.
Young was one of 50 car dealers nominated for Time Magazine Dealer of the Year Award. This honor is awarded for demonstrating a long-standing commitment to community service.
