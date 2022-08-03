2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called ahead about a car, they pulled it for me by the time I got there. It was listed online as having several options that it did not in fact have, the salesman seemed very ignorant as to why that may be. Unlike every other test drive I took that day, they insisted on going with. The salesperson did not wear a mask. The drive consisted of going down the highway 2 miles, turning around and coming straight back, per his request. This is not a test drive. After arriving I went to talk price, they told me their prices are non negotiable and they would not consider my offer of paying cash, even though I had not offered an amount. All in all a waste of my time, I won't be making the drive out there again. And as of this review 4 days later, the car is still listed incorrectly. Read more