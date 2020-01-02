Awarded 2020

Gregg Young CDJR of Plattsmouth

319 Fulton Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gregg Young CDJR of Plattsmouth

4.9
Overall Rating
(99)
Recommend: Yes (97) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Dodge Avenger

by Alisa on 02/01/2020

Cade Dreesmen is amazing! What a wonderful and knowledgeable young man! Patrick and the finance guy (sorry forgot his name) we great as well. They all made the experience so much simpler!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

James Floyd was FANTASTIC!

by Cynthia on 01/30/2020

James Floyd did an incredible job getting my car serviced, getting me a loaner and making sure my car was ready when promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

professional and friendly.

by Dustin on 01/29/2020

Everybody tried to make it as quick of an experience as possible, and were professional throughout

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Sales Team

by Scott on 01/21/2020

Very friendly, helpful, and no pressure sales team. Gave me all the Info I asked for and let me make the best choice and what was best for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Gavin on 01/18/2020

I was in and out very quickly. Efficient operation they have there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very Good service

by James on 01/16/2020

I have a leased vehicle. I got in right away and they changed the oil and filter, rotated the tires, and also checked on the back up camera that I was having a problem with. I didn't have to pay for any of that, and I appreciated that very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Stuart on 01/13/2020

time slot kept for the appointment made

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department Recommendation

by Sharon on 01/12/2020

My SUV was washed - that's a real plus in customer service. Plus, the display had been changed during service and the service desk female (sorry I forgot her name as I thought I filled this out earlier) returned from her break and graciously helped me reset it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer

by Ronald on 01/09/2020

Quality service at a great price. Gregg Young goes the extra mile for the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Review

by Dalton on 01/08/2020

All of the employees were very personable, easy to talk to, and it felt like they were listening to what we wanted from our vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by John on 01/08/2020

Courteous and professional staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Adam on 01/01/2020

My car was kept clean during service,there was no greasy shoe/handprints.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by Terrill on 12/27/2019

Fast and friendly service. I was in and out in no time at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Troy on 12/08/2019

Fast and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Schedule Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by Clifton on 11/23/2019

Use tech I have used for almost two decades! Everything at the service area was great. James was helpful and Lee gave me the added information I needed to schedule my next preventative maintenance on brakes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good job

by April on 11/21/2019

Friendly staff. They found the problem with my tire in addition to getting my scheduled oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service on a Problem Truck

by Carl on 11/10/2019

James does a great job, and the Ram mechanic can regenerate a particulate filter like it's nothing. Great staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience as always.

by James on 10/25/2019

I was contacted right away about a vehicle we were interested in. It was nice to be able to text any questions we had before we drove to the dealership. Great service from the salesperson and finance people we dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

We love our Nissan Rogue!

by Alexa on 10/15/2019

They did everything in their power to get the vehicle we wanted. We love our next Rogue and they were very helpful in the process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

#1

by Scott on 10/10/2019

First class all the way. It's the little things like washing and vacuuming my vehicle when I bring it in for an oil change that really sets this place apart from the competition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
25 cars in stock
0 new25 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
