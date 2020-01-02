Customer Reviews of Gregg Young CDJR of Plattsmouth all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (99)
Recommend: Yes (
97) No ( 2) sales Rating Not sure what to put here
Very good customer service. Fast at getting answers back.
sales Rating Not sure what to put here
Very good customer service. Fast at getting answers back.
sales Rating
Cade Dreesmen is amazing! What a wonderful and knowledgeable young man! Patrick and the finance guy (sorry forgot his name) we great as well. They all made the experience so much simpler!
service Rating James Floyd was FANTASTIC!
James Floyd did an incredible job getting my car serviced, getting me a loaner and making sure my car was ready when promised.
sales Rating professional and friendly.
Everybody tried to make it as quick of an experience as possible, and were professional throughout
sales Rating
Very friendly, helpful, and no pressure sales team. Gave me all the Info I asked for and let me make the best choice and what was best for me.
service Rating
I was in and out very quickly. Efficient operation they have there.
service Rating
I have a leased vehicle. I got in right away and they changed the oil and filter, rotated the tires, and also checked on the back up camera that I was having a problem with. I didn't have to pay for any of that, and I appreciated that very much.
service Rating
time slot kept for the appointment made
service Rating Service Department Recommendation
My SUV was washed - that's a real plus in customer service. Plus, the display had been changed during service and the service desk female (sorry I forgot her name as I thought I filled this out earlier) returned from her break and graciously helped me reset it.
service Rating
Quality service at a great price. Gregg Young goes the extra mile for the customer.
sales Rating
All of the employees were very personable, easy to talk to, and it felt like they were listening to what we wanted from our vehicle purchase.
service Rating
Courteous and professional staff.
service Rating
My car was kept clean during service,there was no greasy shoe/handprints.
service Rating
Fast and friendly service. I was in and out in no time at all.
service Rating Schedule Oil Change and Tire Rotation
Use tech I have used for almost two decades! Everything at the service area was great. James was helpful and Lee gave me the added information I needed to schedule my next preventative maintenance on brakes.
service Rating
Friendly staff. They found the problem with my tire in addition to getting my scheduled oil change.
service Rating Great Service on a Problem Truck
James does a great job, and the Ram mechanic can regenerate a particulate filter like it's nothing. Great staff.
sales Rating Great experience as always.
I was contacted right away about a vehicle we were interested in. It was nice to be able to text any questions we had before we drove to the dealership. Great service from the salesperson and finance people we dealt with.
sales Rating We love our Nissan Rogue!
They did everything in their power to get the vehicle we wanted. We love our next Rogue and they were very helpful in the process!
service Rating
First class all the way. It's the little things like washing and vacuuming my vehicle when I bring it in for an oil change that really sets this place apart from the competition.
See less
