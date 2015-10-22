Sid Dillon Chevrolet
Mac Peters was outstanding! Well versed, answered all of our questions and very professional. He is an excellent example of what all salespersons should aspire to be!
Bought a new Chevy truck from Sid Dillion
Everything was excellent, The salesman was very nice and helpful which made it nice to buy a vehicle form you.
Best Car-Buying Experience Ever
I was a bit apprehensive to begin the search for a new car given my history of car-purchasing experiences. We recently worked with Chris Brown to lease our new vehicle. This recent experience, has been so positive (by far) over the other experiences. I hope we never have to go any place else to purchase our cars. If the service exceeds our expectations, just as the buying process has, we may be customers for life! We've already told our family, friends, co-workers and even my VP (I caught him looking at cars online) about our positive experience with Chris Brown. We will continue to recommend Sid Dillon in Fremont! Chris answered all of our questions in a timely manner, he was respectful, not-pushy and helped us find a vehicle conducive to our situation in our price range. Thank you Chris for all your help! Our family lives our new ride!
New malibu
I had car troubles that lead my parents and I to search for a new vehicle . With all the great incentives that were would availabe we were able to buy a brand new car.
2015 Chevy Duramax purchase
Everyone was friendly and knowledgeable . Also no pressure from the salesmen and a relaxed atmosphere. The staff was organized and willing to work with the customer.
Good dealership
Third purchase, so it must be good. I have bought cars from the same salesperson since 2000. Purchase Pontiac, Buick, and Chevrolet.
kurt
Sid Dillon will be our dealer ship from now on. we are completely satisfied and couldn't ask for anything more!!!
Excellent Service
Excellent people and service. I ordered a new corvette from Matt Baxa. Matt followed up regularly on the expected build date and delivery status. This was one of the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Great Job to the Sid Dillon Fremont Team.
It was a good day
Your salesman and manager are very honest and direct in negotiations while working hard to help you achieve your expectations of getting the vehicle you wanted at a really good price.
Great Experience!
I had a great experience buying my first car at Sid Dillon. Jason Decker was such a big help and was able to find me exactly the car I wanted! Will definitely be recommending him and the dealership to friends and family for future purchases.
Sid Dillion Chevrolet buying experience
I had a truck to trade in during Chevy Truck month, and they offered me the value of my trade, and made sure to use all the rebates I qualified for. I've bought many brand new Chevy's in my life, and this buying experience was one of the best. They have surely earned my future business. I would personally like to thank my salesman, Jared Kitzelman for an awesome buying experience!
Happy with Purchase
Just what we were looking for Friendly Friendly Worked with us to find what we wanted. Will buy from again and send our family also!
car
Our sales person Ryan did a good job on helping us pick out the right vehicle for my family. We would definitely return in the future and send our friends and family. Thank you Ryan.
Corvette C7
Actually dealt from Arizona where I now live. But grew up in Scribner many years ago. Still have land in Dodge County farmed by the Weitzenkamps. Taking delivery at the National Corvette Museum. I only hope when I need service down here it is as pleasurable. Rick LeGrande was a pleasure to work with.
Great customer service!
Rick was great! He made our purchase short and sweet! He was not available on our first visit, and a young man on the Mazda side helped us until we could talk to Rick. His first name was Steve and he was also very nice and very helpful! It was a very positive experience all around!
