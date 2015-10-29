5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Every single person welcomed us or said "hello", plus it was a snowy day and someone opened the door over and over as we went in and out to change things from old car to new car! Our salesperson went over all the buttons and made sure we were set up with Bluetooth and Onstar. All the finance employees went over our options and were very clear with our options. Every person made the trade and new purchase easy and understandable. Read more