Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Northern Ford

Northern Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
120 W Main St, Cut Bank, MT 59427
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Northern Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy from the good guys

by eddiebear1 on 09/01/2011

Bought a new Ford Pickup. I was really pleased with the purchase and details. The followup 6 months later when I needed some help with a breakdown 2 states away was remarkable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes