Northern Ford
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Northern Ford
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Buy from the good guys
by 09/01/2011on
Bought a new Ford Pickup. I was really pleased with the purchase and details. The followup 6 months later when I needed some help with a breakdown 2 states away was remarkable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership