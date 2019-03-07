Butte Auto Center

3900 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Butte Auto Center

service Rating

2019 Arcadia

by Patricia on 07/03/2019

Everything was very good . Lots of customer service and they listened to me . My car is running good . Thank You 😊

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
service Rating

Good Job

by JHarvey on 03/19/2019

They were very good to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Top Notch Vehicle Purchase Experience

by EmKyleButte on 06/10/2015

Scott 'Happy' Butler and Nate Shogren are rock stars. They are patient and kind - an so very knowledgable. We felt they both knew what we wanted and helped us get exactly what we needed in both a new truck and meeting our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
