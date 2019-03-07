Customer Reviews of Butte Auto Center all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.5 Overall Rating (2)
Recommend: Yes (
2) No ( 0) service Rating
by
on Patricia 07/03/2019
Everything was very good . Lots of customer service and they listened to me . My car is running good . Thank You 😊
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Patricia 07/03/2019
Everything was very good . Lots of customer service and they listened to me . My car is running good . Thank You 😊
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
They were very good to work with
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Top Notch Vehicle Purchase Experience
by
on EmKyleButte 06/10/2015
Scott 'Happy' Butler and Nate Shogren are rock stars. They are patient and kind - an so very knowledgable. We felt they both knew what we wanted and helped us get exactly what we needed in both a new truck and meeting our budget.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Top Notch Vehicle Purchase Experience
by
on EmilyInButte 06/10/2015
Scott 'Happy' Butler and Nate Shogren are rock stars. They are patient and kind - an so very knowledgable. We felt they both knew what we wanted and helped us get exactly what we needed in both a new truck and meeting our budget.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less