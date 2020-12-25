Archie Cochrane Ford
2019 Ford Flex
by 12/25/2020on
Purchased this beauty from Archie Cochrane Ford- nice price, good, honest people. Really pleased with the whole experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Employees Lie and Managers Won’t Do Anything
by 01/04/2022on
My husband and I purchased a new F150 a few months ago. The truck is great and the salesman was terrific; however that day when we sat down with Chris in finance he indicated if we ever wanted to cancel the warranty and gap coverage to come back to him and he would get cash in our pocket, whereas most other places would apply the refund to the loan principal. We usually decline this coverage and the only reason we decided to is because of what he said. A few weeks ago we decided we would like to cancel the coverage and not only was Chris very slow to respond, he indicated he could only apply the refund to the principal. We then spoke to a manager, Mike, who not only said the same thing but was rude, unprofessional, and basically tried to talk us out of it by making us feel stupid. At no point did he apologize for any miscommunication or state he would talk to Chris to make sure he wasn’t giving people the wrong impression or make any attempt to remedy the situation. After being in management for 20 years I can’t imagine dealing with a customer that way. All we were asking is that the dealership honored its word and to be honest it seems that Chris is purposely lying to customers to sell warranties and earn a commission. I next reached out to Matt, another manager, and all he did was pass me off to someone that still hasn’t contacted me. Obviously nobody cares about the customer so I wouldn’t recommend buying here.
Professional, courteous service
by 05/23/2021on
The crew at the service department was very professional and customer oriented. They were quick with the service and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jason Ellison at Archie Cochran Ford is the best
by 09/23/2020on
I met Jason while shopping online. Archie Cochrain Ford had the largest selection of F-250s that I had found anywhere and the prices were great. I drove over 200 miles to buy my F250 from Jason. I vacilated between the XL model and the XLT model. Jason was incredibly patient as he worked up all the numbers on one truck just to have me change my mind and have him work up all the numbers on the other model. Then I went and got my wife and she made Jason change everything back to the first model. I would have been ripping my hair out but Jason just looked like this was all normal. I would strongly recommend Jason Ellison at Archie Cochran Ford to anyone looking to buy a new Ford truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 service
by 06/26/2018on
I was able to get an appointment quickly and was finished promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work on truck body
by 05/03/2018on
Had good experience with the work done. Claim was handled well. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patience
by 12/27/2016on
Jim Muse was very patient with me. Instead of pushing me to buy right away, he waited almost 2 weeks to get me the rebates needed to get the price down to what I wanted. Thanks and have a Happy New Year.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service personnel
by 11/23/2016on
Every experience with John Cunningham is spot-on. He listens to our needs, makes sure the work is done that we request, and offers any assistance we may need. He is a valuable employee and one of the reasons we have purchased our last 4 vehicles there and had our kids purchase theirs there also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck purchase at Archie Cochrane Ford
by 08/30/2016on
Archie Cochrane Ford did everything they could to help me find the truck I wanted, and did so in a friendly and professional manner. I had a couple minor issues related to the purchase that they responded to immediately, and then followed up to make sure that the issues were resolved to my satisfaction. The sales and service staff were great and I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/20/2016on
Leigh was incredible. I felt she went above and beyond for me. I absolutely LOVE my car and will definitely be more than happy to do business at Archie Cochrane again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 08/19/2016on
It was so easy to drop it off, get a ride to work, and continue my day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service! Excellent staff!
by 07/18/2016on
Purchased a 2015 F-150 Lariat March of 2016. Staff was excellent. It was as if it was all about us! Pam Rice was exceptionally awesome! Had the vehicle in for its first service on 07-15-2016. Again, staff was excellent. Made the appointment on-line. How convenient! Service was fast and on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
friendly service people
by 07/15/2016on
Service me,n were very friendly Got to me on my assigned time and finished service when expected Over all rating great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Made the deal work for us.
by 07/13/2016on
Friendly staff that asked the right questions. They made the deal work for us and now we'really enjoying our new Ford Expedition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and ease of transaction
by 07/11/2016on
We came back to Archie Cochrane for our next vehicle. We had purchased our previous car from salesman Scott Helmig. He is now a financial advisor, so we contacted him and he set us up with Tom OTremba. They were both amazing and very knowledgable! Mike Weiland was also very helpful with us! Very pleased with the whole buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second car from this dealership. Great service!
by 07/11/2016on
This is our 2nd vehicle purchased from this dealership. The 1st was a 2008 Ford Edge. It has been a good vehicle with only a few "problems" during our owning it. We received good service from the dealership service department. We decided to upgrade to the 2016 Ford Explorer so we will have 3 seats. This is needed for our Grandchildren. We anticipate the same trouble free service from this product as with our 2008 Edge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review - Smith's
by 07/11/2016on
Wonderful experience! Wish we would have got more for our trade and car mats :) Our salesman was wonderful, never left our side and walked through the whole process. Finance was very hassle-free. We will never go to another dealership! Thank you! Jim and Tracy Smith
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 07/02/2016on
The vehicle that I purchased was a 2016 Ford F-150 4x4 (XLT). Excellent recommendation by our sales guy Jim Muze who was specifically recommended by Dustin Timmons upon our first meeting a month ago. The process was relatively quick, efficient and professional at ever turn. Jim was knowledgeable and kept in close contact with me for the past several months until our arrival in Billings and the acquisition of our new vehicle. I have also already brought in my other vehicle for service as well as am in the process of assisting Jim with the sale of a vehicle to my son's friend this week. Thank you Dustin and team. A sound choice to join the Archie Cochrane family of clients!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Too Notch from start to finish
by 06/27/2016on
This was one of the greatest experiences we have ever had purchasing a new vehicle. Chris Teini was great from start to finish and went well above to help us get what we wanted and accommodate our every request from a video of the vehicle to arranging delivery in Missoula. An awesome experience with a awesome dealership! Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/02/2016on
The staff at Quick Lane was friendly, helpful - need for future repair service was explained with no high pressure. Drivers of courtesy vans also very friendly and arrived promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/13/2016on
I so glad they got my car fix for me in a timely manner and did a great job on my car to fix some my headlight I glad I went to you guys save on warning from being stored and it nice not to worry about only having one headlight thank you for your great service your peaple did a awesome job thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
