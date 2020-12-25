1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I purchased a new F150 a few months ago. The truck is great and the salesman was terrific; however that day when we sat down with Chris in finance he indicated if we ever wanted to cancel the warranty and gap coverage to come back to him and he would get cash in our pocket, whereas most other places would apply the refund to the loan principal. We usually decline this coverage and the only reason we decided to is because of what he said. A few weeks ago we decided we would like to cancel the coverage and not only was Chris very slow to respond, he indicated he could only apply the refund to the principal. We then spoke to a manager, Mike, who not only said the same thing but was rude, unprofessional, and basically tried to talk us out of it by making us feel stupid. At no point did he apologize for any miscommunication or state he would talk to Chris to make sure he wasn’t giving people the wrong impression or make any attempt to remedy the situation. After being in management for 20 years I can’t imagine dealing with a customer that way. All we were asking is that the dealership honored its word and to be honest it seems that Chris is purposely lying to customers to sell warranties and earn a commission. I next reached out to Matt, another manager, and all he did was pass me off to someone that still hasn’t contacted me. Obviously nobody cares about the customer so I wouldn’t recommend buying here. Read more