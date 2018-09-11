sales Rating

I went to Randy Reeds because they had one of the new chevy cruze diesel cars so I call and made a appointment I get there they tell me to sit in the waiting area an hour after my appointment time I finally get to see someone about doing a test drive that should have happened a hour ago. I test drive it love the car and end up buying it. I get this protection package that's supposed to go on it take about half a day to put it on schedule a day to do it a after few days to be put on. When they do it they forget to put it on the inside so I have to come back which is a 2 hour drive round trip I also ordered a spare tire because the diesel doesn't come with one. When I told them to order one it was supposed to be a full size tire. I get there pay for the tire and open the trunk it's a donut I can believe they charge me $300 for a donut I thought that it was for a full size tire I said whatever I just want to get back home and go to work. I read online that chevy didn't make a donut for the diesel model of the cruze so the next day I want to try it on when I do it didn't fit. Call them up and they are going to give me my money back for the tire and fill up my tank. To little to late never again will I go back. Read more