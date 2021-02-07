Reed Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Reed Chevrolet
Duramax
by 07/02/2021on
Had a error code on my 3/4 ton 2017 duramax. It said the particulate filter needs a dealer regeneration. ( this is a way to clean the soot out of the filter). I took it to Reed Chevrolet on June 21st and told them it needed a dealer regen. Phil took the keys and started the process. An hour later Phil came back and said they needed to run an analysis. Cost 100$. I had already told them what GM said it needed, but okay do the Analysis. About an hour later Phil came back and said it needed a new pipe or hose that needed replaced. 500$. Okay if that will fix it go ahead. I went home at this point. Beginning to wonder if these guys are just changing parts because they don’t know what is wrong. Parts changers. Phil called a couple hrs Later and said it needed a new Turbo. 2800$. Really getting worried that these guys are just changing parts. Up to about 3500$ at this point, hoping I can get my truck back for under 4 grand. The next day I talk to Phil, he will call me when he knows something. Phil calls on Wednesday and says all parts are in, but it is a big job. Should be done Thursday afternoon sometime. no call Thursday, No call Friday. I finally called at 4:30 Friday afternoon and Tom said it was still not done. Had to order more parts. Will be ready Monday. Really paranoid about these guys just changing parts. Try to condition myself about the bill. Monday morning they said it was good to go. I ask Them who the tech was and if he was certified. The best guy they had. 35 years experience. The Home office even called him when they had problems they couldn’t solve. His name is Rodney. I paid my bill. An incredible 5256.13$. Not sure why Phil told me the turbo cost 2800$ to replace. When I got in my truck and went to leave it still had the same error code on it that it had when I brought it in. Regen problem. Needed dealer regen. So 8 days, 5254.$ and still not fixed. Phil took it back to the shop, and they did a dealer regen twice and guess what. The error code cleared. Picked up the next day. Phil said he test drove it twice and couldn’t get the error code to come back on. I drove the truck home, but I am worried about driving it now. Will it break down on the rode somewhere. The service manager got back from vacation and called me and said he would tow the truck back to their shop and work on it some more. He apologized for the problems. I don’t have any faith in these guys. It’s not the time problem. It’s not even the cost. It’s the workmanship. 8 days, 5200$ and still the same problem it had when I brought it in. I wish I had looked up reviews before I took it to them. I really messed up. Terry L.
Nancy Sharp
by 11/09/2018on
My truck was very damaged. Reed did a great job putting the truck back together. It only had 5,000 miles and is as good as new again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go else were!=
by 02/10/2018on
*****Update*****02/09/2018 Buyer be afraid....be very afraid of buying anything from Reed Chevrolet!! I cannot stress enough how poorly this dealership is run. If you are looking for lies, threats (Chad), poorly maintained vehicles, failure to deliver in a timely manner, to ignore your calls (Mr. Reed) shame on you!! THEN THIS is the dealership for you. Bought a 2017 Camaro on 11/25/17 today hopefully all the repairs are complete. The convertible top had to be replaced, that only took 2 months. Just to keep Chad from getting pissy about another bad review, I will say the top was not totally on Reed. It came delivered with a faulty top. Now did they try and pass it off...heck yes. The company tinting my Windows let me know it was not right!! The sill plate was broken. Jeff and the service manager let me know they are aware of it. I just need to keep watching it. I don't understand what I am watching for? That got fixed today. I have paid out of my own pocket on repairs because after two tries they still could not get it right. I could go on and on with what a hot mess this was, but I think you get the point. Do yourself a favor look else where to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Reed Chevrolet
by 10/09/2016on
They repaired the AC quickly and efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 08/23/2016on
These guys are the best. It always takes longer to get your service work done so expect it. They really do the very best to get you in and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!
by 07/18/2016on
I've bought and traded many vehicles in my life, and I must honestly say that I have never experienced such a polite and completely honest and helpful staff. They did absolutely everything possible to make the sale happen. But beyond just the great sale, they did the absolute unthinkable! During a phone break while I was standing outside I had a man approach me who was homeless. I didn't have anything but a few dollars in change to give this man. He shared that he was looking for a food kitchen and that he was a veteran of the Vietnam war. After a very heartfelt conversation with this American hero, the hero went inside and was immediately hired on the spot without hesitation. People like this will make America great again for sure. Way to go guys. You sure made me proud! And you gave a man the greatest gift ever, your heart! I kinda cry just a little ever time I think of how genuinely perfect that day was. #payitforward#make America great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership
by 07/09/2016on
They did everything in their power to get me the vehicle I needed. Second vehicle I have bought from them in the last couple years. I will definitely talk to them again when I need another vehicle. The only reason I didn't give 5 stars is this. They had a promotion through Facebook that if you received 100 likes they would send you a check for your first payment. I had my friends try to do this, but most of them couldn't find my picture with my car anywhere on the page. I don't consider it a scam, but it was a little aggravating. Other than that I have enjoyed my experiences with randy reid.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Staff
by 04/26/2015on
My wife and I were looking for a Chevrolet Equinox. A salesman introduced himself asked how he could help us. He showed a an Equinox that was discounted 15%. We took it for a test drive. After returning he showed us the service department. Then we went back to the show room and talked about a deal on the vehicle. I was impressed because I expected things to be more high pressure. We were at another dealership a few days before and the first thing they did was to take all our personal information and try to sell us a vehicle we weren't even interested in. So our experience was enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding customer service the best ever
by 12/23/2014on
guys in charge of body shop super service ,went out of way to help ,gave us a loaner for ever grateful. It is a joy to do business with a company that cares about customer service. The repair work performed was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic!
by 12/21/2014on
Wayne Taylor was our Salesman and, while new to Randy Reed, he is going to go far! He asked us what we were looking for and he actually LISTENED! No pressure, no telling us what he thought we wanted...just went out of his way to show us all of our options. We were there pretty late, but he never rushed us and clearly made us his priority. Mike Reno was great handling our financing and both these guys were professional and personable at the same time...often a difficult balance in their business! Thanks to both of them and highly recommend anyone looking for a new or used vehicle to go in and ask for Wayne!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service dept
by 10/17/2014on
Service department was fine but my only complaint was not being notified that they no longer just let you stop in for an oil change without notification. I live out of town and came into to St. Joseph to get my oil change only to find out I needed an appointment. They never gave me the number or offered to call for me to set something up. So I had a wasted trip, not happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Equinoxlover
by 09/12/2014on
After 30 years of buying cars, this was the first time I was listened to, NEVER pressured, and the salesman Jeff D. went above and beyond to find me the car I wanted. Made the buying experience extremely easy!! Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Experience at Randy Reed
by 06/30/2014on
I went to Randy Reeds because they had one of the new chevy cruze diesel cars so I call and made a appointment I get there they tell me to sit in the waiting area an hour after my appointment time I finally get to see someone about doing a test drive that should have happened a hour ago. I test drive it love the car and end up buying it. I get this protection package that's supposed to go on it take about half a day to put it on schedule a day to do it a after few days to be put on. When they do it they forget to put it on the inside so I have to come back which is a 2 hour drive round trip I also ordered a spare tire because the diesel doesn't come with one. When I told them to order one it was supposed to be a full size tire. I get there pay for the tire and open the trunk it's a donut I can believe they charge me $300 for a donut I thought that it was for a full size tire I said whatever I just want to get back home and go to work. I read online that chevy didn't make a donut for the diesel model of the cruze so the next day I want to try it on when I do it didn't fit. Call them up and they are going to give me my money back for the tire and fill up my tank. To little to late never again will I go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service / Friendly Staff
by 04/09/2014on
I have had my 2011 Avalanche serviced at Randy Reed three times since purchasing in 2011from Jeff H. He always schedules my appointment and will bring me back to work if need be. The mechanics know their jobs and do them well and are friendly to customers. In the future I won't buy from anywhere else and I recommend Jeff Harvey to my friends and relatives looking for a fair deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GOOD JOB JEFF D.!!!!!
by 03/04/2014on
I recently bought a new 2014 Chevy Silverado from Randy Reed in St Joseph MO and was very pleased with my dealer Jeff Davey, I HIGHLY recommend him. We have bought several new cars over the years and have never been able to buy locally, we have always had to go to Kansas CIty MO to get the best deal. But not this time.....Jeff D. with Randy Reed was able to locate the exact truck my husband wanted with every option he wanted and give us a heck of a deal. We are VERY VERY pleased!!! A big shout out to Jeff D. for winning us back (buying local instead of in KC)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 02/07/2014on
My husband and I purchased a 2014 Chevy Equinox, we are very satisfied with our purchase. Angel & Trevin were very helpful and nice as well as all the other staff that we dealt with that day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellant experience
by 06/05/2011on
We have bought several cars from Randy Reed. We keep buying from this dealership due to their no pressure sales people and overall friendliness of the employees. They seem to have patience and allow us to drive any car on the lot without a problem. Their knowledge of cars on the lot are excellant. They help us choose vehicals that best fit our needs and price. I will probably buy form this dealership as long as they are in business, they do it right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments