Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

3480 Hwy K, O Fallon, MO 63368
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
5 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Deceptive Practices

by JL on 05/29/2020

BEWARE!!! Lou Fusz Jeep should me a 2013 Ford Explorer with a broken A/C. They covered it up and days after buying the vehicle the A/C broke. I returned it and they declined to fix it. Do Not BUY ANY used cars from this dealer, very unethical. And really could care less about it products. There is no reason for any dealer to sell a car with a broken A/C. I chose to buy Local.(I live down the street) Obviously that decision was a mistake.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

Does Not Stand by the used Car They sell

by RJBERNER46 on 09/12/2017

Bought an 09 Avalanche in early August. While on the way home I turned on the cruise control and it didn't work. Called my salesman who referred me to the service department. Before I could get that problem fixed, both of the automatic fold in side view mirrors stopped working. I brought that to the attention of my salesman who again referred me to the service department. When I took the vehicle in to be repaired, I was informed they would not fix the mirrors as they weren't covered by the warranty. I lodged several complaints which fell on def ears so I paid to replace the switch for the mirrors which the service department said needed to be replaced. Then I had to have the switch module programmed by the dealer which cost an additional $100. So I'm out $180 and the mirrors still don't work. Contacted the dealer again and they told me to have the issue diagnosed and they would see if it was covered under warranty. That was going to cost me an additional $100 and there was not gurantee the fix was going to be covered. That's when I decided to type this review. All of these issues happened within 3 weeks on purchasing the vehicle and they refused to fix the problem. I WILL NEVER RECOMMEND THIS DEALARSHIP TO ANYONE.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Report it
sales Rating

Chris Zulauf is an awesome salesman!

by jgardiner03 on 04/04/2012

Chris was very helpful in our purchase of a 2009 Chevy Malibu! Our visit was not only pleasant but very informative, Chris is knowledgeable in his work. I will be visiting him again soon to upgrade our minivan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service Advisor

by jukie on 12/29/2011

I recently switched to Lou Fusz Dodge for my service needs from another dealership. The difference is amazing! Every time I go in there I am confident that I will receive the same quality and level of service that I have come to expect. Mr. Greg Marquart is an excellent service advisor, very friendly and knowledgable! He is truly a professional and explains everything to me so that I understand what is going on with my van. It appears that he goes above and beyond what is expected of the employees. I also appreciate how I can get in and out of there quickly at times that work for my schedule!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Price Gouging At Its Finest

by gizmo312 on 11/12/2011

We took our car here recently for a minor repair and an oil change. The price quoted was supposedly to include taxes. When we went to the cashier to pay, the price was at least $20 more than the final price quoted to us over the phone. When we checked into it, they had charged at least $20 extra in "Miscellaneous Shop Supplies". I guess those shop supplies did not include a rag to clean up the grease that was left by the mechanic all over the inside of our car. This shop is notorious for taking advantage of customers with legitimate service needs. It is almost like they view any customer in need about the same way a poker player would view a Royal Flush.....time to CASH IN BIG TIME. No matter what your service need is, they will always find a way to have at least 2 or 3 other items which they claim must be done immediately. Apparently, the service advisors will be reprimaned if they can't get at least $400 out of every customer, no matter what their original issue was. Stay away from this dealership no matter what. Their convenient location is about the only thing keeping them in business right now.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
162 cars in stock
0 new162 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
