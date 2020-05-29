sales Rating

Bought an 09 Avalanche in early August. While on the way home I turned on the cruise control and it didn't work. Called my salesman who referred me to the service department. Before I could get that problem fixed, both of the automatic fold in side view mirrors stopped working. I brought that to the attention of my salesman who again referred me to the service department. When I took the vehicle in to be repaired, I was informed they would not fix the mirrors as they weren't covered by the warranty. I lodged several complaints which fell on def ears so I paid to replace the switch for the mirrors which the service department said needed to be replaced. Then I had to have the switch module programmed by the dealer which cost an additional $100. So I'm out $180 and the mirrors still don't work. Contacted the dealer again and they told me to have the issue diagnosed and they would see if it was covered under warranty. That was going to cost me an additional $100 and there was not gurantee the fix was going to be covered. That's when I decided to type this review. All of these issues happened within 3 weeks on purchasing the vehicle and they refused to fix the problem. I WILL NEVER RECOMMEND THIS DEALARSHIP TO ANYONE. Read more