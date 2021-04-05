1 out of 5 stars service Rating

+++++++++++++++++++ BEWARE ++++++++++++++++++++++ ALL TRANSMISSION FLUID IN THE engine - SMOKES AND JERKS We went to Lou fuse for a transmission flush. The tech hooked up to the oil cooler line and sucked out the oil and placed transmission fluid in the engine!!!! Oh this gets better yet. When we picked the vehicle up and it drove horrible. As we were going down the highway huge amounts of smoke... bucks and jerks .... NO power and barley made it back into a parking spot using reverse. Curt Sheets said we flushed it and we now have oil in the engine and its all fine. The manager Brad said worst case we will need an O2 sensor. Mark the GM who was rude about this (by the way not one apology from anyone) when I asked to have it taken to a Chevy dealer he said he would take it to Lou Fuse Chevy, really it that right Mark, so they can save their company from this...no thank you. I work for a dealer, my son works for a dealer, as does my Husband. 9 techs at 5 dealers said this engine is NOT going to be alright. 2 Service managers said the same and when I called Lou Fusz Chevy the day before they said "DO NOT DRIVE IT AND TOW IT" Their own sister dealer said this. I called the other Chevy dealers in town with the same response. Some how Lou Fusz Jeep thinks that driving the car with only transmission fluid in the engine is "just fine" I called Randy Fusz but he is out of the country right now. Please know that the technicians at Lou Fusz cant tell the difference between an engine line and transmission line and that when your vehicle is smoking and lacks power just putting oil back in is perfectly fine. Mark, Brad, and Curt I offer to have your vehicles brought to my dealer so I can drive it strictly with trans fluid and then put oil back in it. Only for me to tell you that everything will be just fine. Let me know when you want to make this appointment I will work you in immediately. Let this be a warning to everyone ...... They cant even tell the difference from trans to oil. To top this experience off we still paid for the botched up transmission flush. Not one apology and no refund. Serious ... we paid to have a vehicle completely BOTHCHED. This is the worst kind of dealership I have ever, in my 27 years of my dealership career .. ever seen or dealt with. ===================== BEWARE===================== Read more