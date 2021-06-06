1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was viewing an older vehicle on their website. The vehicle looked great for an older model of Toyota Corolla. Their wording did state about Carfax results; however, if I tried to click on that wording it would not change. Going down farther in their information about the vehicle and for the interested buyer there was wording to purchase an auto fact copy by whatever means or measure I guess they feel is legitimate. PayPal popped up to purchase their information about the vehicle and it's valuable information. I would not trust theirs at all. I did see an older Toyota Corolla from another company and they shared the Carfax information with no problem and the price was right. I wasn't directed to go or pay for anything to view and consider the vehicle I wanted. It's good to see some car dealerships with upfront honesty. Read more