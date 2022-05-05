Bob Sight Independence Kia
Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Independence Kia
Highly recommend
by 05/05/2022on
Quick and painless, with absolutely no pressure!
Best Service Advisor I've encountered
by 05/10/2022on
Nathan goes out of his way to confirm that you clearly understand the current actions being performed on your vehicle and any upcoming needs in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 05/05/2022on
Service was fast. Brittany was focused on her job. She explained my services to me and answered all my questions, very knowledgeable. Friendly service with a smile.
Highly recommend
by 05/05/2022on
Quick and painless, with absolutely no pressure!
Review for service
by 05/04/2022on
The staff is always helpful and honest. We were able to discuss the work that needed done and the estimated costs which are always reasonable amd fair.
Oil change and tire rotation
by 05/02/2022on
On time and kept me informed.
Great experience
by 04/29/2022on
Bryan was very friendly and easy to work with. The ordering process was very simple and ran smoothly. Pick up was organized and quick.
Great experience buying a new car
by 04/23/2022on
Brian was great to work with. He was very patient and answered all of my questions. He also did a thorough job of explaining the many new features of the car. I highly recommend you go there and ask for Brian Buehler.
Amazing!
by 04/22/2022on
I liked that I had all my questions answered and buying a car was a breeze at Bob Sight.
Survey
by 04/20/2022on
Good communication.
Great service
by 04/19/2022on
Kept informed
Service Dept
by 04/18/2022on
Friendliness promptness workers going above and beyond to please the customer
Excellent
by 04/18/2022on
Friendly. Very busy but efficient. Comfortable environment.
Brian Buehler
by 04/17/2022on
Brian is very professional, thorough and always makes my buying experience fast and easy. That’s why I always go back to Him! He’s extremely knowledgeable on the products and went over my new car in great detail. I truly appreciate his support !
Thank you
by 04/17/2022on
Jon was nice.
Amazing experience getting my second car!
by 04/15/2022on
I liked how Matt listened to what I wanted and was able to make my experience easy and stress free! Matt R is awesome at his job and is always very understanding. I was very happy leaving with my new car!
Bob Sight Independence Kia
by 04/14/2022on
Nathan is the best! He knows how to treat customers and you’re lucky to have him!
Service
by 04/13/2022on
Honest about the charges
?
by 04/12/2022on
Customer Service agent kept me informed on progress on my car
Great
by 04/12/2022on
Great communication and customer service. Very helpful explaining the service when I did not know what was going on
Love my Blue Sportage
by 04/06/2022on
It was fast and everyone was very friendly.
Very satisfied
by 04/06/2022on
Our salesperson was completely on the ball- even came in on her day off!
