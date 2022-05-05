Skip to main content
Bob Sight Independence Kia

1700 S Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64055
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Independence Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(283)
Recommend: Yes (255) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend

by Lakin on 05/05/2022

Quick and painless, with absolutely no pressure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

283 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Service Advisor I've encountered

by Scott on 05/10/2022

Nathan goes out of his way to confirm that you clearly understand the current actions being performed on your vehicle and any upcoming needs in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Experience

by Baloo on 05/05/2022

Service was fast. Brittany was focused on her job. She explained my services to me and answered all my questions, very knowledgeable. Friendly service with a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review for service

by Jessica on 05/04/2022

The staff is always helpful and honest. We were able to discuss the work that needed done and the estimated costs which are always reasonable amd fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Richard on 05/02/2022

On time and kept me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Beth on 04/29/2022

Bryan was very friendly and easy to work with. The ordering process was very simple and ran smoothly. Pick up was organized and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying a new car

by Tim on 04/23/2022

Brian was great to work with. He was very patient and answered all of my questions. He also did a thorough job of explaining the many new features of the car. I highly recommend you go there and ask for Brian Buehler.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing!

by Kayla on 04/22/2022

I liked that I had all my questions answered and buying a car was a breeze at Bob Sight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by Michaela on 04/20/2022

Good communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Vickey on 04/19/2022

Kept informed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept

by Lavonne on 04/18/2022

Friendliness promptness workers going above and beyond to please the customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent

by Michael on 04/18/2022

Friendly. Very busy but efficient. Comfortable environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brian Buehler

by Amy on 04/17/2022

Brian is very professional, thorough and always makes my buying experience fast and easy. That’s why I always go back to Him! He’s extremely knowledgeable on the products and went over my new car in great detail. I truly appreciate his support !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Jason on 04/17/2022

Jon was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience getting my second car!

by Alanah on 04/15/2022

I liked how Matt listened to what I wanted and was able to make my experience easy and stress free! Matt R is awesome at his job and is always very understanding. I was very happy leaving with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bob Sight Independence Kia

by Kerry on 04/14/2022

Nathan is the best! He knows how to treat customers and you’re lucky to have him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Elizabeth on 04/13/2022

Honest about the charges

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Bob on 04/12/2022

Customer Service agent kept me informed on progress on my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Kennade on 04/12/2022

Great communication and customer service. Very helpful explaining the service when I did not know what was going on

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my Blue Sportage

by Terry on 04/06/2022

It was fast and everyone was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by Cynthia on 04/06/2022

Our salesperson was completely on the ball- even came in on her day off!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 cars in stock
0 new0 used2 certified pre-owned
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

