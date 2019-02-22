The team at West County Honda has perfected the car buying experience. They go the extra mile to earn your business. They are professional, courteous and straightforward. They care about their customers (Even after the sale).
Roy at West County Honda was so friendly and so helpful. He seemed like he was truly on my side and wanted to help me find the best car that fit me and my lifestyle. He was super helpful through all of my parentâs antics and questions and was so genuine. We had a great experience and I would definitely go to him again for my next vehicle.
They "couldn't" appraise my turn in lease and kept pressuring me to come back when I had more time. I mentioned I was looking at an Acura RDX and salesperson didn't tell me any comparison between the two not or even why I should buy a CRV. The dude didn't even drive a Honda himself! I walked out with my time completely waisted
Waited 3 hours for oil and transmission change. Advisor didn't say hello and said it would take 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Car was brought into the garage for service at 2+ hours when I asked if it was done. I had an appointment too. Had a 10% coupon which I see they reduced by charging me $9.89 for Misc shop supplies. Inspection indicated 'yellow' for air and cabin filters even though I just changed them in the last 8 months. The prior ones were ok for 2+ years, 30,000+ miles. Worst of all, my cars stinks of oil and gas. Drove with windows open trying to air it out. Still smells this morning. Will never go there again.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had the pressure to deal with the service department. Great professional and friendly. James, Jason Brown and Aaron Barr are awesome. They offer relevant advice based on repair your car really needs. Especially mention James, he is very knowledgeable, professional and friendly. He fixed all my car problems.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Once they knew we were serious and committed to buying their vehicle, they were very good. Excellent knowledge, treating us with kid gloves and walking us through every step. Very thorough and professional.
Ignorant Managers Who don't Honor their Price beating promise!
by BobRstl on 10/12/2018
Asked for specific pricing on a Pilot EX-L New. The internet lady sent me the price and I informed her I had a different price for another dealer. This is the response I received after I questioned the pricing and their statement of we will beat any price.
Bob,
I got with the managers and showed them your email and the pricing that you have received from the other dealerships. They said since you have already received pricing from them and it is lower than ours they are not willing to offer lower in writing to help you buy elsewhere. If there is anymore we can do for you please let me know!
I don't blame the internet lady as she has done nothing wrong. This is how the managers treat potential customers. Yes I price shop and I won't pay more for a vehicle when the same vehicle is less. Also West County Honda, don't advertise you will be another written quote, when you clearly will not. Thats called false advertisement!
You will not earn my business nor would I ever recommend you to anyone.
Don't go in with a trade, they want you to give it away. Offered me $2k below trade value and said that was the best they could offer. Then on top of that, they showed MSRP and said they would come down to the advertised price. Way to insult my intelligence. Do they not understand that people do research before going in now?
We were given a sales price by the internet lady who was extremely friendly ( Christy) and she gave me a price and I asked if that was the total out the door prices and she replied it was except for a dock fee of a couple hundred. Once at the dealer, it took nearly 2 hrs because they asking for our home mortgage amount, job title, yrs at work, etc. and I kept saying, “we are paying cash so why are these financial questions needed”. Then the price the salesman gave us included an extra $800 for floor mats and mud flaps which wasn’t quoted in the out the door price. I told the salesman what we were willing to pay and he asked me to sign my name under the price which I did. And then was a big push on their Butler Paint Option which we didn’t want and after 2 hrs the salesman brings in Josh, the sales mgr who wants to give us $6,500 for a 2009 Lexus Rx350 where many are listed on Cars Guru with the same mileage for $9,500 to $12,000. I wanted to buy at this dealer since they are in my neighborhood but will go elsewhere Monday and make the purchase. Thanks for offering to gain my insight into today’s experience.
John Dowdy
Roy White was awesome! I cant say enough about this dealership. Even thru the back and forth of our negotiations they never appeared to ever get frustrated. This was the second car I have bought from them. It was an amazing experience. If you are in the market for a new Honda - stop by and see Roy. He wont disappoint. 😃
My one star goes only to Darrell who was helpful and kind. But it was Todd who truly ruined the entire experience at this dealership for me. I am entirely financially independent and will be purchasing a new car ON MY OWN. However, it's clear that Todd is too small minded and misogynistic to realize that women can make decisions and financial commitments without the help of a man. My parents and I were out test driving cars one day. I was the one speaking with sales representaties, I was the one making connections, and I was the one making purchasing decisions. Yet when Todd walked up, he shook ONLY my father's hand, introduced himself, and totally looked past my mother and me. Even when my dad said "Meet my wife and daughter," Todd didn't even make eye contact with either of us, much less greet us AT ALL. He continued a conversation with my dad, clearly trying to win him over, as he assumed my dad would be making the purchase. That didn't work, because my dad is a man who treats women with respect and was appalled at the blatant disregard Todd had for me and my mom. When we left the dealership, my parents and I were in total disbelief at the complete disrespect Todd displayed toward us. He didn't speak a single word to us. Guess what, Todd. I am the one with the checkbook, I am the one buying a car, and I am the one who will never purchase a vehicle from you. I've done my part in letting women close to me know that this is NOT the dealership to visit in West County. How sad that one ignorant individual can do so much damage to the reputation of a dealership.
The sales person that helping me (sorry, did not get their name as I left in a hurry) was very nice and this review has not reflection on him. The issue was with the manager that quoted me what I consider an insane price for my trade in. I have a Nissan Maxima 2011 Model S with less than 80,000 miles that is in good condition and looks good (in my opinion) but even with Kelly's Blue Book lowest rating the car is worth at least $5,000. The manager at your location quotes me $1,800. I appreciate his job but a quote like that, specially as compared to any research done online for my car is an insult. I am sure I can just keep the car or sell it on my own for a greater value. This represents a sales opportunity loss for your establishment and potential recurring customer and referral customer who lives in your neighborhood (Wildwood).
Hope someone at your establishment can correct this. Customer's are loyal when they feed treated right.
Thank you for listening.
-Rogelio
We went in to look at one of their cars from the website,and ended up not working for us but they were more than willing to help us find something that would work better. We worked with Jason and he was very helpful on finding the perfect car that we did end up purchasing. We had been to multiple dealerships before this and west county Honda was the first to really work with us on getting exactly what we wanted, I am very happy with my new vehicle and they made the buying process so easy!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Though the sales rep was kund in trying to help, he did not get required support in getting me what I needed. I am surprised that why you cannot provide the best price unless I commit in taking the vehicle on same day.
We purchased our Honda Odyssey from this dealership 12 years ago and have been back for many service visits. While there last Monday I decided to test drive a potential type of car we were considering purchasing later this fall as we will need another car to replace one given to our daughter at school. Our service experience of last Monday has left some grave concerns.
We came in with a fully functioning oil pan plug that was replaced last December by a trusted mechanic we have used for years. During the process of changing my oil I was told it was stripped smooth and the outer ring and plug needed to be replaced at $130-$150 but that might not work and then they would have to replace the whole oil pan $560that evening.
Also my power steering system which was also recently checked went from "leaking profusely" to "leaking noticeably" all during the same visit. That is an interesting change in diagnostics. Also I was given $4-$5000 in "urgently needed" repairs that I'm getting a second opinion on.
However, the most concerning event was when I was sitting in the waiting room and was the only person still there at 6pm,( even though I arrived at 3:30) and a group of workers were talking near the business window about how one of them was getting the tires back on the Odyssey the other guy messed up on. Then they all whispered and shushed the other guy who was talking when it was pointed out I was sitting right there. Since I was the only one in the room and I was having my tires rotated and I have an Odyssey, I doubt it was anyone else that could have been referred to.
I cannot buy a car from a place I cannot trust to own up to their mistakes, but instead passes them on to their customer. While Matt (service) and Mike (sales) were very pleasant to deal with, Matt tried to ring me up for $234, until I pointed out I had a 12.95 oil change and tire rotation coupon. Then he did some "interesting" calculations and brought it" down" to "$154.xx" and said well, now that's a deal. To which I thought and replied, " I came in for a 12.95 oil change and am paying $154 just to drive out for something I don't believe was broken when I came in. Not really a deal in my book"
We will not be purchasing our next vehicle or any vehicle from West County Honda because of this experience. I am concerned what else they may try to pass on to me.
I hope that $134 was worth what this will cost their dealership in the future as I have already spoken to many friends and co- workers about this experience.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kept there for class to an hour. Had to agree on a price of a car I wasn’t even sure what model was ideal for me. I have test driven and bought numerous cars and have never had this type of managerial service. Poor sales guy was sent to sell a bad deal and it cost him a customer. I’ll go to one of the numerous other Honda dealers in the area and get real service.
We purchased our first new car in years. The prices we very fair and they worked with us to make it all happen. Our calls were returned quickly. The sales staff were nice. Daryl was great to work with. He even took time after the sale to help us set up the Bluetooth, etc. Neal, in finance, was helpful too. He made us smile through the process and got us the best financing available and made us aware of ALL of our options. It was a great experience here. We would recommend West County Honda to anyone looking for a car.
We set up an appointment and we were able to look at the used veehicle we were there to see within 5-10 minutes. The vehicle was in great shape. They were helpful explaining the vehicle. Typical back and forth during negotiation, but we feel we came to a good agreement and fair price. Financing went well. Everyone was friendly and not pushy or high pressure. I wouldnt hesitate to go back to West County Honda.
