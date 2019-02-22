service Rating

We purchased our Honda Odyssey from this dealership 12 years ago and have been back for many service visits. While there last Monday I decided to test drive a potential type of car we were considering purchasing later this fall as we will need another car to replace one given to our daughter at school. Our service experience of last Monday has left some grave concerns. We came in with a fully functioning oil pan plug that was replaced last December by a trusted mechanic we have used for years. During the process of changing my oil I was told it was stripped smooth and the outer ring and plug needed to be replaced at $130-$150 but that might not work and then they would have to replace the whole oil pan $560that evening. Also my power steering system which was also recently checked went from "leaking profusely" to "leaking noticeably" all during the same visit. That is an interesting change in diagnostics. Also I was given $4-$5000 in "urgently needed" repairs that I'm getting a second opinion on. However, the most concerning event was when I was sitting in the waiting room and was the only person still there at 6pm,( even though I arrived at 3:30) and a group of workers were talking near the business window about how one of them was getting the tires back on the Odyssey the other guy messed up on. Then they all whispered and shushed the other guy who was talking when it was pointed out I was sitting right there. Since I was the only one in the room and I was having my tires rotated and I have an Odyssey, I doubt it was anyone else that could have been referred to. I cannot buy a car from a place I cannot trust to own up to their mistakes, but instead passes them on to their customer. While Matt (service) and Mike (sales) were very pleasant to deal with, Matt tried to ring me up for $234, until I pointed out I had a 12.95 oil change and tire rotation coupon. Then he did some "interesting" calculations and brought it" down" to "$154.xx" and said well, now that's a deal. To which I thought and replied, " I came in for a 12.95 oil change and am paying $154 just to drive out for something I don't believe was broken when I came in. Not really a deal in my book" We will not be purchasing our next vehicle or any vehicle from West County Honda because of this experience. I am concerned what else they may try to pass on to me. I hope that $134 was worth what this will cost their dealership in the future as I have already spoken to many friends and co- workers about this experience. Read more