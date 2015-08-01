Homer Skelton Ford
Customer Reviews of Homer Skelton Ford
Buying a vehicle here was a very pleasant experience, no haggling.
by 01/08/2015on
"Buying a vehicle here was a very pleasant experience, no haggling & no worries." "The salesperson, Joe Wilder, was pleasant and went above and beyond and was very attentive to our needs." "GMC Sierra 1500 looks and roominess." "Financing was fast and payments fit our budget."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new Ford Fusion
by 01/06/2015on
2015 Ford Fusion, I love the smooth comfortable quite ride. The bells and whistles were great especially my sun roof. My salesman was personable and efficent. The experience was fast and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Explorer
by 12/27/2014on
My 2013 Explorer is great looking with good fuel economy. My sales person was great and went above and beyond for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Mustang
by 12/27/2014on
My Ford Mustang is a perfect combination of fuel effientcy and power..My sales expeirence was great and salesman was top notch..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Carolyn robison
by 12/17/2014on
Andrew was great! He made buying a new car very pleasant! Explained everything and listened to me. Over all I would have to say it has been great!
Awesome Experience
by 12/17/2014on
Nick Able helped in my search for a new car and made the buying experience very quick and easy. I would definitely recommend buying a car from this dealership.
owen
by 12/16/2014on
Had a great experience at Homer Skelton Ford, I had two trade ins and they were fair on both!! "Uncle" Albert made it fun and we were treated with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales experience at Homer
by 12/05/2014on
I am so glad I went with the Ford Edge. My Sales person was very friendly and patient. His knowledge of the vehicle was very helpful in the buying experience. Thanks Dane. I will come back when I'm ready to trade again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Homer Skelton Review
by 12/03/2014on
I purchased a 2015 Mustang from Homer Skelton Ford in Olive Branch. My salesperson was Eric Cash. Eric was very helpful from the start. He met my mom and I in the parking lot and immediately began explaining the process and showing me vehicles. He was very helpful throughout the entire process. If I had to recommend a dealership it would be Homer Skelton and if I had to recommend a salesperson it would definitely be Eric. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with Eric and the rest of the Homer Skelton staff. I absolutely love my new mustang!!
Certified 2010 Ford F-150 FX2 !
by 11/29/2014on
The staff at Home Skelton was friendly and helpful. Joe Wilder and Leslee Cox were both very helpful. The vehicle at Home Skelton is very nice as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My First New Car
by 11/29/2014on
The experience was fast,great, and friendly. Mr. LesLee was a fascinating representative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You!!!
by 11/29/2014on
I've never had a pleasant experience buying a car until I came to Homer Skelton Ford. When I arrived, I was greeted with a smile and immediately felt welcomed. I was nervous at first, but the 30 Minute Express Buying that they advertise just made sense. My salesman helped me find the perfect car, and before I knew it I was at home showing all of my friends and family my brand new Ford Fusion. For the first time, buying a new car was fun... thanks to the Homer Skelton Ford team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
M Porter purchase of a 2014 Ford Focus
by 11/27/2014on
Buying a vehicle at Homer Skelton Ford was fast and easy. It was a better experience than I have ever had at a dealership. My salesperson "Uncle Albert" was patient and made sure my wife and I were comfortable and advised all the way thru the process. He went out of his way to get the exact vehicle and color that my wife wanted. I would recommend "Uncle Albert" when you purchase your next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
YO-YO DEALERSHIP!!!!!!!!!!
by 03/20/2014on
After being told we were approved and all was left was to sign all the papers they have you write a review for them so its positive! My experience was we sign the papers having been told the payment amount and so on and then we drive the car home. After a 11 days I was contacted and said they needed more proof of employment etc. I send everything they requested confused as to why but did it anyway. I hear nothing back from them until two days before its been a month that we have had this car and they tell me they are having problems getting it financed. Im totally in shock because Ive already paid a months insurance on this car and purchased a tag. Keep in mind the dealership contacted my insurance company and told them who the lien holder was on the loan. So here we are a month later and find out we have been lied to and this is some sort of yo-yo car dealer scam! Also they had already taken and collected the money for my down payment! The car was purchased for my daughter. She had already showed her friends and everything. So how heartbroken and embarrassed do you think that is? Its terrible for both of us! Homer Skeleton in Olive Branch could care less! I did look over my contract and did find where it says they or I have 10 days to get this financed but we are way over any 10 days and was over 10 when I was contacted for more proof of employment etc. I do not recommend anyone buying anything from such a dealership because its a yo-yo scam so please beware and read all the fine print. I also found out this is not the first time this has happened at Homer Skeleton and probably not the last! Beware of being mislead by the salesman and the financing department because they will lie to you and mislead you into a very embarrassing situation!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MSgirlloves her 2012 Fusion
by 03/22/2012on
I have to say Homer Skeleton Ford Olive Branch, MS was the only dealer that would go above and beyond the limits of helping me get financed with my very first brand new car ever. I bought a 2012 Ford Fusion and they did not try to charge me outrageous fees or nothing. They were able to get me financed with Ford Motor Co., which is hard to do these days unless you have perfect credit and I did not since I went through a nasty divorce. However, I was a previous FMC customer and FMC took a chance on me and thank you HSF and FMC, you will not regret this deal. Overall, Homer Skeleton Ford Olive Branch, proved to me that they do "Whatever it takes" to help a person in a need for a ride. I would recommend you go to HSF in Olive Branch and see Joey Walsh and the finance Manager Brian Chapman and the team, they will help you to the best of their abilities. I'm proof of just that. GO HOMER SKELETON FORD, OLIVE BRANCH, MS U ROCK!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Boo-yah!!!
by 11/04/2011on
Very nice folks, tried hard to find what I wanted and for the price. Very easy to negotiate with and didn't pressure me too hard when we could agree on a price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great dealership
by 10/28/2011on
Good work all the way around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership !
by 10/24/2011on
I was looking for an 07 Tahoe lt 4wd to replace my o5 Silverado Z-71. I checked on Homer Skelton Ford and found exactly what I was looking for ! Me and my wife had purchased a new Fusion about a year earlier and were extremely satisfied with the service. Joey Welch went out of his way to make the deal as did Rusty in financing. Rusty got our interest rate lowered from an original of 10.5 % to 5.5 % that saves us about $75 a month ! If or when I ever buy another vehicle I will definetly use Homer Skelton Ford !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What a great experience
by 10/20/2011on
I wanted to purchase a vehicle for my wife that was convient for the twins and recieved good gas mileage. I called the dealership they explained to me what I needed. We went and chose our car and picked it up the next day. it was a great experience. 5 out of 5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/10/2011on
We were looking for a new SUV, the service and the attention was pretty good. Jesse (sales) helped us, without any pression, through the process, it took us few hours. This was our 2nd experience at this car dealer and it was much better than the first one. I recommend this dealer for a new/used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Homer Skelton Ford
by 09/23/2011on
This is my sixth new vehicle from Homer Skelton Ford. They have never pushed or used pressure tactics to sell me a vehicle. The provide me the best price and meet all of their promised. One three ocasions; they didnt have the actually vehicle I wanted and went and got it from other dealers inventory. This is a first class dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes