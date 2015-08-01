1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After being told we were approved and all was left was to sign all the papers they have you write a review for them so its positive! My experience was we sign the papers having been told the payment amount and so on and then we drive the car home. After a 11 days I was contacted and said they needed more proof of employment etc. I send everything they requested confused as to why but did it anyway. I hear nothing back from them until two days before its been a month that we have had this car and they tell me they are having problems getting it financed. Im totally in shock because Ive already paid a months insurance on this car and purchased a tag. Keep in mind the dealership contacted my insurance company and told them who the lien holder was on the loan. So here we are a month later and find out we have been lied to and this is some sort of yo-yo car dealer scam! Also they had already taken and collected the money for my down payment! The car was purchased for my daughter. She had already showed her friends and everything. So how heartbroken and embarrassed do you think that is? Its terrible for both of us! Homer Skeleton in Olive Branch could care less! I did look over my contract and did find where it says they or I have 10 days to get this financed but we are way over any 10 days and was over 10 when I was contacted for more proof of employment etc. I do not recommend anyone buying anything from such a dealership because its a yo-yo scam so please beware and read all the fine print. I also found out this is not the first time this has happened at Homer Skeleton and probably not the last! Beware of being mislead by the salesman and the financing department because they will lie to you and mislead you into a very embarrassing situation! Read more