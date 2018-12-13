service Rating

I had my car in for oil change and checkup early in the day. Crew found a problem with tires and i had them replaced. Everything else went well. Later the afternoon I was driving my car and it started overheating. I was able to get it back to Astro just before closing, the whole crew was very helpful even though it was after closing time. They found the problem, but were unable to fix that evening. This was Friday evening. So, this is where I had my own small problem. They were to turn everything over to the main Service group from Fast Lane, this did not happen. Therefor part was not ordered and I lost a day in the process of getting my car back. Once this was discover the Service rep stepped up and made things start happening, part was ordered, service was scheduled and I had my car in two days. All work was excellent service was excellent and I was very happy to get my car in a timely manner. Also while fixing the original problem they found and fixed a potential other problem with the drive belt. Very happy with service and will take car back for all maintenance in the future. Richard Walter Read more