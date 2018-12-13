My truck purchase
by 12/13/2018on
Kris Shaulis was great and easy to deal with. Miles was good as well. Love the truck and Dana was awesome. Thank you everybody on the staff to get me my truck.
Second vehicle from Kris
by 10/12/2018on
This is my second vehicle from Astro Ford by Kris Shaulis. Fantastic salesman and will continue to purchase from him. Thanks again buddy
Awesome experience
by 09/24/2018on
Kris Shaulis and Chris Gatineau were really awesome and were above and beyond the help we needed in getting a reliable vehicle that'll last us a lifetime!! I'm going to refer everybody to them.
Second vehicle from Kris!!
by 07/28/2018on
This is our second vehicle from Kris and we're ecstatic. He always gives us an awesome deal and will be back to get another once my wife gets in the market
Great Experience with Ryan
by 07/11/2018on
Astro Ford (D'Iberville, MS) is the best Ford dealer I have experienced due to Ryan. I was visiting from another state and he still gave me his full attention; knowing that I wouldn’t buy from him. My brother brought his new Explorer in for the cleaning and detail which they let him schedule when he bought it. I told Ryan that I was specifically looking at buying a F-150 after my vacation and he worked it out for my brother to take one of theirs as a loaner. He gave me an estimate with the rebates and discounts that applied to me, even though I couldn’t feasibly buy from him. As we were leaving he assured me that I could reach out to him for anything. I only hope that I can find someone like him at my home town.
Excellent experience
by 07/07/2018on
The staff was very friendly. I would definitely recommend purchasing a new or used vehicle from this dealership. Peyton and Brandon were extremely knowledgeable and very helpful in the sale and purchase of my new truck.
Ford Escape
by 06/19/2018on
Bought a 2018 Ford Escape today at Astro and received the best customer service! A special thank you to- Brandon, Dana, Beth, John, Miles, Damon for the hospitality and taking care of me as if I were family! I highly recommend Astro Ford to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Go see Kris
by 06/04/2018on
Kris Shaulis was great to work with and very easy. Knows how to treat a customer and listen to their wants and needs. Go to Astro Ford!
All the way to Mississippi
by 03/09/2018on
I found a great price on a truck unfortunately it was 14 hours away. Ryan did all the work by email and text and everything was waiting for me when I arrived. John and Brandon took care of getting me finished and I left in a new F150
Bud is excellent salesman
by 03/03/2018on
Hands down no hassle. Excellent service. Ask for Bud.
Horrible Service Dept
by 12/26/2017on
The service writer Bridgette was rude. My car STILL had the same symptoms it had before. The man I spoke to on the phone talked to me like I and my car weren't even good enough to be serviced at his dealership.
Great Experience
by 09/26/2017on
Brandon and Chris Rock!!! We will be back!!!!
Astro Ford is new place for me!
by 08/31/2017on
I came in with a broken driver side mirror and the service dept was excellent. I told the service guy that I wanted to take a look at the newer F150 Platinum's on the lot. He gave me to Kris Shaulis and it was all up hill from there. Kris listened to all my must haves and showed me a vehicle that fit best for what I told him I wanted. He quickly found me a '17 F150 Platinum that was perfect and gave me a deal I simply couldn't refuse. I haven't had a salesman yet that actually listened to what I need and delivered. I use to buy from Butch Oustalet because they always beat Astro in the past but this time Astro had a real salesman that treated me the way everyone that's shopping for a vehicle should be treated. Go see Kris Shaulis, you won't regret it!!
Great dealership
by 08/31/2017on
Brandon did a very good job. We showed up after driving a hour to find out that the owner had the Vette we were looking at, not only did he keep us happy, he drove the vette all the way to our company a hour way to let us see it. Sure enough we bought it and have been glad ever since. Ask for Brandon. God bless
Great Service
by 08/25/2017on
I was very pleased with my trade allowance and the sale price of the 2017 F 150. My salesman was Brandon and he made this process smooth . Great experience!
Astro Ford experience
by 07/01/2017on
The personnel went above and beyond to help me as a first time buyer not really sure what I wanted. I want to extend a huge thank you to Brandon hursell for his patience and professionalism while answering all of my questions. I love my new mustang so thank you.
Went beyond to help me.
by 06/27/2017on
Ryan and the whole staff worked together to find the only explorer in the area that had what I wanted. I always buy my cars from them.
Excellent Service
by 04/09/2016on
I had my car in for oil change and checkup early in the day. Crew found a problem with tires and i had them replaced. Everything else went well. Later the afternoon I was driving my car and it started overheating. I was able to get it back to Astro just before closing, the whole crew was very helpful even though it was after closing time. They found the problem, but were unable to fix that evening. This was Friday evening. So, this is where I had my own small problem. They were to turn everything over to the main Service group from Fast Lane, this did not happen. Therefor part was not ordered and I lost a day in the process of getting my car back. Once this was discover the Service rep stepped up and made things start happening, part was ordered, service was scheduled and I had my car in two days. All work was excellent service was excellent and I was very happy to get my car in a timely manner. Also while fixing the original problem they found and fixed a potential other problem with the drive belt. Very happy with service and will take car back for all maintenance in the future. Richard Walter
Leak in Car
by 04/06/2016on
Randy was extremely helpful from the time I called about my problem all the way to the end. He has great customer skills and he really made me feel like he genuinely cared about my issue.
Very Complicated Process
by 04/01/2016on
I went in for standard Service (oil, fluids, rotate tires - 60,000 mi) on my 2011 f-150. Needed volume on voice recognition turned up, and needed new spare Key. Service sent me to "Rapid Lane". Rapid Land sent me to Parts. Parts sent me back to Service - where I started out. Never did get the volume on the Voice Recognition program turned up. Had to go to two places to pay.
Great Service with a Great Attitude
by 02/16/2016on
I did not have an appointment, but the service department worked me in as fast as possible. Thank you to Randy and his team for the service provided as well as getting me back on the road in less time than estimated!