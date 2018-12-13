Astro Ford

10350 Auto Mall Pkwy, Diberville, MS 39540
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Astro Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

My truck purchase

by Wells5254 on 12/13/2018

Kris Shaulis was great and easy to deal with. Miles was good as well. Love the truck and Dana was awesome. Thank you everybody on the staff to get me my truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Second vehicle from Kris

by Rthibert on 10/12/2018

This is my second vehicle from Astro Ford by Kris Shaulis. Fantastic salesman and will continue to purchase from him. Thanks again buddy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by hillbillyboy on 09/24/2018

Kris Shaulis and Chris Gatineau were really awesome and were above and beyond the help we needed in getting a reliable vehicle that'll last us a lifetime!! I'm going to refer everybody to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Second vehicle from Kris!!

by Matte8897 on 07/28/2018

This is our second vehicle from Kris and we're ecstatic. He always gives us an awesome deal and will be back to get another once my wife gets in the market

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience with Ryan

by Joe on 07/11/2018

Astro Ford (D'Iberville, MS) is the best Ford dealer I have experienced due to Ryan. I was visiting from another state and he still gave me his full attention; knowing that I wouldn’t buy from him. My brother brought his new Explorer in for the cleaning and detail which they let him schedule when he bought it. I told Ryan that I was specifically looking at buying a F-150 after my vacation and he worked it out for my brother to take one of theirs as a loaner. He gave me an estimate with the rebates and discounts that applied to me, even though I couldn’t feasibly buy from him. As we were leaving he assured me that I could reach out to him for anything. I only hope that I can find someone like him at my home town.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Mtoche76 on 07/07/2018

The staff was very friendly. I would definitely recommend purchasing a new or used vehicle from this dealership. Peyton and Brandon were extremely knowledgeable and very helpful in the sale and purchase of my new truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Escape

by AnnaH on 06/19/2018

Bought a 2018 Ford Escape today at Astro and received the best customer service! A special thank you to- Brandon, Dana, Beth, John, Miles, Damon for the hospitality and taking care of me as if I were family! I highly recommend Astro Ford to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Go see Kris

by Loveless on 06/04/2018

Kris Shaulis was great to work with and very easy. Knows how to treat a customer and listen to their wants and needs. Go to Astro Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

All the way to Mississippi

by Pmiller517 on 03/09/2018

I found a great price on a truck unfortunately it was 14 hours away. Ryan did all the work by email and text and everything was waiting for me when I arrived. John and Brandon took care of getting me finished and I left in a new F150

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bud is excellent salesman

by Adamworm on 03/03/2018

Hands down no hassle. Excellent service. Ask for Bud.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Horrible Service Dept

by pizzaman10383 on 12/26/2017

The service writer Bridgette was rude. My car STILL had the same symptoms it had before. The man I spoke to on the phone talked to me like I and my car weren't even good enough to be serviced at his dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Tdubb1980 on 09/26/2017

Brandon and Chris Rock!!! We will be back!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Astro Ford is new place for me!

by jrobinson1954 on 08/31/2017

I came in with a broken driver side mirror and the service dept was excellent. I told the service guy that I wanted to take a look at the newer F150 Platinum's on the lot. He gave me to Kris Shaulis and it was all up hill from there. Kris listened to all my must haves and showed me a vehicle that fit best for what I told him I wanted. He quickly found me a '17 F150 Platinum that was perfect and gave me a deal I simply couldn't refuse. I haven't had a salesman yet that actually listened to what I need and delivered. I use to buy from Butch Oustalet because they always beat Astro in the past but this time Astro had a real salesman that treated me the way everyone that's shopping for a vehicle should be treated. Go see Kris Shaulis, you won't regret it!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Tina_Dubroc on 08/31/2017

Brandon did a very good job. We showed up after driving a hour to find out that the owner had the Vette we were looking at, not only did he keep us happy, he drove the vette all the way to our company a hour way to let us see it. Sure enough we bought it and have been glad ever since. Ask for Brandon. God bless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service

by Dpennny on 08/25/2017

I was very pleased with my trade allowance and the sale price of the 2017 F 150. My salesman was Brandon and he made this process smooth . Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Astro Ford experience

by Swhite1519 on 07/01/2017

The personnel went above and beyond to help me as a first time buyer not really sure what I wanted. I want to extend a huge thank you to Brandon hursell for his patience and professionalism while answering all of my questions. I love my new mustang so thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Went beyond to help me.

by Ronmccravey on 06/27/2017

Ryan and the whole staff worked together to find the only explorer in the area that had what I wanted. I always buy my cars from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by RickWal on 04/09/2016

I had my car in for oil change and checkup early in the day. Crew found a problem with tires and i had them replaced. Everything else went well. Later the afternoon I was driving my car and it started overheating. I was able to get it back to Astro just before closing, the whole crew was very helpful even though it was after closing time. They found the problem, but were unable to fix that evening. This was Friday evening. So, this is where I had my own small problem. They were to turn everything over to the main Service group from Fast Lane, this did not happen. Therefor part was not ordered and I lost a day in the process of getting my car back. Once this was discover the Service rep stepped up and made things start happening, part was ordered, service was scheduled and I had my car in two days. All work was excellent service was excellent and I was very happy to get my car in a timely manner. Also while fixing the original problem they found and fixed a potential other problem with the drive belt. Very happy with service and will take car back for all maintenance in the future. Richard Walter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Leak in Car

by deirby1 on 04/06/2016

Randy was extremely helpful from the time I called about my problem all the way to the end. He has great customer skills and he really made me feel like he genuinely cared about my issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very Complicated Process

by NWBiloxi on 04/01/2016

I went in for standard Service (oil, fluids, rotate tires - 60,000 mi) on my 2011 f-150. Needed volume on voice recognition turned up, and needed new spare Key. Service sent me to "Rapid Lane". Rapid Land sent me to Parts. Parts sent me back to Service - where I started out. Never did get the volume on the Voice Recognition program turned up. Had to go to two places to pay.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service with a Great Attitude

by DawnMyers on 02/16/2016

I did not have an appointment, but the service department worked me in as fast as possible. Thank you to Randy and his team for the service provided as well as getting me back on the road in less time than estimated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
