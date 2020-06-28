service Rating

We bought a used ford escape from them in 2014 and after looking all over for the one we wanted we received a call from Brian the manager with the exact one we wanted and the price was cheaper then anyone else. Recently we had an issue with the windshields wiper motor. My wife went out in the morning to leave for work and the wipers were froze to the windshield and she turned them on and they started to make an heck of a noise so i pulled it apart to find out that the moter had stripped so i called Anderson &Koch Ford in North Branch and t talked to a Rob in parts to order some parts for the wiper system and he was very knowledgeable and ordered me the parts i needed and they showed up that same day whinch was awesome. I picked them up because i was going to do this my self to try and save a few dollar's. Well i thought i was pretty mechanically inclined, maybe 20 years ago so i call back to the dealership and they tell me to bring it in. So when i got there Mark in service was absolutely wonderful and got right on it and they tore it all apart and with cars now a days we cant really work on them anymore Mark had it all back to normal and i made to my appointment i had with time to spear. I would really like to thank everyone at Anderson&Koch Ford for everything from the purchase to the parts and to the service it all went so smoothly and i will for sure buy from them again and i will send everyone i know to them because of the experience i had with them. Thank you Rocky and Angie Larson Read more