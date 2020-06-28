Our salesman was Tim Luke and he was quite helpful, did not push, but he tried to answer all questions. We would deal with him again and that's more than I can say about most car sales people that we have dealt with!!
Always friendly and helpful and able to get me in soon. Was only disappointed as my car is having transmission shudder problems again and I was told it's out of warranty and shouldn't be. A part was replaced for this and should still be under warranty.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
You listened to what my requirements were for the new F250. There was no pressure to buy something different. I received fair trade in values for my vehicles. The new vehicle was delivered within the time stated. Tony, Brian, Bill and Jeremy were great to work with.
Wonderful place all around will recommend them to everyone
by Larsons86 on 05/07/2016
We bought a used ford escape from them in 2014 and after looking all over for the one we wanted we received a call from Brian the manager with the exact one we wanted and the price was cheaper then anyone else. Recently we had an issue with the windshields wiper motor. My wife went out in the morning to leave for work and the wipers were froze to the windshield and she turned them on and they started to make an heck of a noise so i pulled it apart to find out that the moter had stripped so i called Anderson &Koch Ford in North Branch and t talked to a Rob in parts to order some parts for the wiper system and he was very knowledgeable and ordered me the parts i needed and they showed up that same day whinch was awesome. I picked them up because i was going to do this my self to try and save a few dollar's. Well i thought i was pretty mechanically inclined, maybe 20 years ago so i call back to the dealership and they tell me to bring it in. So when i got there Mark in service was absolutely wonderful and got right on it and they tore it all apart and with cars now a days we cant really work on them anymore Mark had it all back to normal and i made to my appointment i had with time to spear. I would really like to thank everyone at Anderson&Koch Ford for everything from the purchase to the parts and to the service it all went so smoothly and i will for sure buy from them again and i will send everyone i know to them because of the experience i had with them.
Thank you Rocky and Angie Larson
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The salesman was very friendly and was not high pressure. He was willing to answer questions and was patient with me even after 3 visits while I was trying to decide. The finance gentleman was friendly and easy to work with.
We got ready to leave the dealership when we noticed a air bag lite on, So I went back in .They took it back to look at it right away. The part they replaced was bad. They ordered a part. I came back a week later and they took care of right away.
All is wonderful with me and the dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Sales and service staff were very helpful, bending over backwards to ensure our experience was outstanding, and that we were satisfied in all respects. I've bought several vehicles at Anderson Koch Ford and have had great experiences each time!
Outstanding skilled professional service on my Ford Ranger. Thank you Curt T.
The staff was helpful and knowledgeable. All my questions were answered in a professional manner. A great quality team that Ford should be proud of. I will always buy my new cars and always use the service department for all my vehicle needs. Bob Collins
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a abnormal situation with my truck with multiple options to rectify. Staff was extremely helpful in explaining the pro's and con's of each option without pressuring me. They respected my final decision and did a fine job completing the work.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes