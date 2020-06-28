Anderson & Koch Ford
Customer Reviews of Anderson & Koch Ford
Purchased a used Suburban
by 06/28/2020on
Our salesman was Tim Luke and he was quite helpful, did not push, but he tried to answer all questions. We would deal with him again and that's more than I can say about most car sales people that we have dealt with!!
Purchased a used Suburban
by 06/28/2020on
Our salesman was Tim Luke and he was quite helpful, did not push, but he tried to answer all questions. We would deal with him again and that's more than I can say about most car sales people that we have dealt with!!
2012 F 150
by 08/26/2017on
Easy to schedule service over the phone, fast service once I arrived and oil change and other basic tasks completed promptly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Ford Focus
by 06/29/2017on
Always friendly and helpful and able to get me in soon. Was only disappointed as my car is having transmission shudder problems again and I was told it's out of warranty and shouldn't be. A part was replaced for this and should still be under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
oil change
by 12/08/2016on
Fast for a oil change and a clean place and good people
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and friendly employees
by 07/15/2016on
They take care of their customers and make sure every need is met they do good work and won't let the vehicle leave until the work is 100% done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 07/05/2016on
Service was on top of my service at all times. We went next door to grab a bite and the car was ready when we got back. Much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anderson Koch review
by 07/03/2016on
We liked the no pressure sales approach. We felt our salesperson was not trying to deceive us or push us into things we did not need. He seemed like a very nice person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F250 Super Duty
by 06/20/2016on
You listened to what my requirements were for the new F250. There was no pressure to buy something different. I received fair trade in values for my vehicles. The new vehicle was delivered within the time stated. Tony, Brian, Bill and Jeremy were great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
it was good
by 06/17/2016on
In on time out when needed to be. They always explain what they did and what if anything was found during the safety inspection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 05/30/2016on
Our salesman rob was excellent new what he was talking about took care of everything. We love our f350.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful place all around will recommend them to everyone
by 05/07/2016on
We bought a used ford escape from them in 2014 and after looking all over for the one we wanted we received a call from Brian the manager with the exact one we wanted and the price was cheaper then anyone else. Recently we had an issue with the windshields wiper motor. My wife went out in the morning to leave for work and the wipers were froze to the windshield and she turned them on and they started to make an heck of a noise so i pulled it apart to find out that the moter had stripped so i called Anderson &Koch Ford in North Branch and t talked to a Rob in parts to order some parts for the wiper system and he was very knowledgeable and ordered me the parts i needed and they showed up that same day whinch was awesome. I picked them up because i was going to do this my self to try and save a few dollar's. Well i thought i was pretty mechanically inclined, maybe 20 years ago so i call back to the dealership and they tell me to bring it in. So when i got there Mark in service was absolutely wonderful and got right on it and they tore it all apart and with cars now a days we cant really work on them anymore Mark had it all back to normal and i made to my appointment i had with time to spear. I would really like to thank everyone at Anderson&Koch Ford for everything from the purchase to the parts and to the service it all went so smoothly and i will for sure buy from them again and i will send everyone i know to them because of the experience i had with them. Thank you Rocky and Angie Larson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The right place
by 04/20/2016on
On time and done right. Anderson and koch do what they say when. I have no reason to take my truck any place else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/20/2016on
The salesman was very friendly and was not high pressure. He was willing to answer questions and was patient with me even after 3 visits while I was trying to decide. The finance gentleman was friendly and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner Of Car
by 04/18/2016on
We got ready to leave the dealership when we noticed a air bag lite on, So I went back in .They took it back to look at it right away. The part they replaced was bad. They ordered a part. I came back a week later and they took care of right away. All is wonderful with me and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing a new car.
by 03/30/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Escape from Tim Luke. He was great to work with. Everyone was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good service
by 03/30/2016on
very fast good service. Would be nice if the dealer ship had a car wash on site.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100% for the customer.
by 02/19/2016on
Sales and service staff were very helpful, bending over backwards to ensure our experience was outstanding, and that we were satisfied in all respects. I've bought several vehicles at Anderson Koch Ford and have had great experiences each time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Team
by 01/27/2016on
Outstanding skilled professional service on my Ford Ranger. Thank you Curt T. The staff was helpful and knowledgeable. All my questions were answered in a professional manner. A great quality team that Ford should be proud of. I will always buy my new cars and always use the service department for all my vehicle needs. Bob Collins
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 01/24/2016on
I love Koch Ford!! They are so great and helpful with all of the my cars service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A job well done.
by 01/06/2016on
I had a abnormal situation with my truck with multiple options to rectify. Staff was extremely helpful in explaining the pro's and con's of each option without pressuring me. They respected my final decision and did a fine job completing the work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 12/29/2015on
Very friendly, helpful and very knowledgeable thanks for all you do and most of all not pushy Very satisfied!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes