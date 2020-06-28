Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Anderson & Koch Ford

Anderson & Koch Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
5577 Saint Croix Trl, North Branch, MN 55056
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Anderson & Koch Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(32)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a used Suburban

by Walt on 06/28/2020

Our salesman was Tim Luke and he was quite helpful, did not push, but he tried to answer all questions. We would deal with him again and that's more than I can say about most car sales people that we have dealt with!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
32 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a used Suburban

by Walt on 06/28/2020

Our salesman was Tim Luke and he was quite helpful, did not push, but he tried to answer all questions. We would deal with him again and that's more than I can say about most car sales people that we have dealt with!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2012 F 150

by Kenno2429 on 08/26/2017

Easy to schedule service over the phone, fast service once I arrived and oil change and other basic tasks completed promptly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2012 Ford Focus

by joanschwartz on 06/29/2017

Always friendly and helpful and able to get me in soon. Was only disappointed as my car is having transmission shudder problems again and I was told it's out of warranty and shouldn't be. A part was replaced for this and should still be under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by ajorrj1936 on 12/08/2016

Fast for a oil change and a clean place and good people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and friendly employees

by Kingranch77 on 07/15/2016

They take care of their customers and make sure every need is met they do good work and won't let the vehicle leave until the work is 100% done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sgstepp on 07/05/2016

Service was on top of my service at all times. We went next door to grab a bite and the car was ready when we got back. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anderson Koch review

by fern1310 on 07/03/2016

We liked the no pressure sales approach. We felt our salesperson was not trying to deceive us or push us into things we did not need. He seemed like a very nice person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

F250 Super Duty

by Wayne12379 on 06/20/2016

You listened to what my requirements were for the new F250. There was no pressure to buy something different. I received fair trade in values for my vehicles. The new vehicle was delivered within the time stated. Tony, Brian, Bill and Jeremy were great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

it was good

by greensnake on 06/17/2016

In on time out when needed to be. They always explain what they did and what if anything was found during the safety inspection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service.

by Navajo169 on 05/30/2016

Our salesman rob was excellent new what he was talking about took care of everything. We love our f350.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful place all around will recommend them to everyone

by Larsons86 on 05/07/2016

We bought a used ford escape from them in 2014 and after looking all over for the one we wanted we received a call from Brian the manager with the exact one we wanted and the price was cheaper then anyone else. Recently we had an issue with the windshields wiper motor. My wife went out in the morning to leave for work and the wipers were froze to the windshield and she turned them on and they started to make an heck of a noise so i pulled it apart to find out that the moter had stripped so i called Anderson &Koch Ford in North Branch and t talked to a Rob in parts to order some parts for the wiper system and he was very knowledgeable and ordered me the parts i needed and they showed up that same day whinch was awesome. I picked them up because i was going to do this my self to try and save a few dollar's. Well i thought i was pretty mechanically inclined, maybe 20 years ago so i call back to the dealership and they tell me to bring it in. So when i got there Mark in service was absolutely wonderful and got right on it and they tore it all apart and with cars now a days we cant really work on them anymore Mark had it all back to normal and i made to my appointment i had with time to spear. I would really like to thank everyone at Anderson&Koch Ford for everything from the purchase to the parts and to the service it all went so smoothly and i will for sure buy from them again and i will send everyone i know to them because of the experience i had with them. Thank you Rocky and Angie Larson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The right place

by MNWoodsman on 04/20/2016

On time and done right. Anderson and koch do what they say when. I have no reason to take my truck any place else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Rocky1219 on 04/20/2016

The salesman was very friendly and was not high pressure. He was willing to answer questions and was patient with me even after 3 visits while I was trying to decide. The finance gentleman was friendly and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner Of Car

by Mannb47 on 04/18/2016

We got ready to leave the dealership when we noticed a air bag lite on, So I went back in .They took it back to look at it right away. The part they replaced was bad. They ordered a part. I came back a week later and they took care of right away. All is wonderful with me and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing a new car.

by gardener71 on 03/30/2016

I purchased a 2016 Escape from Tim Luke. He was great to work with. Everyone was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good service

by allisca1957 on 03/30/2016

very fast good service. Would be nice if the dealer ship had a car wash on site.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

100% for the customer.

by ArmyVet3856 on 02/19/2016

Sales and service staff were very helpful, bending over backwards to ensure our experience was outstanding, and that we were satisfied in all respects. I've bought several vehicles at Anderson Koch Ford and have had great experiences each time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Team

by Gansett9566 on 01/27/2016

Outstanding skilled professional service on my Ford Ranger. Thank you Curt T. The staff was helpful and knowledgeable. All my questions were answered in a professional manner. A great quality team that Ford should be proud of. I will always buy my new cars and always use the service department for all my vehicle needs. Bob Collins

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks

by canadakelli on 01/24/2016

I love Koch Ford!! They are so great and helpful with all of the my cars service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A job well done.

by trukster on 01/06/2016

I had a abnormal situation with my truck with multiple options to rectify. Staff was extremely helpful in explaining the pro's and con's of each option without pressuring me. They respected my final decision and did a fine job completing the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by reneejoy67 on 12/29/2015

Very friendly, helpful and very knowledgeable thanks for all you do and most of all not pushy Very satisfied!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
52 cars in stock
0 new52 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes